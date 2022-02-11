TRYSTS AND TURNS

Muslim girls and the hijab

In the eyes of liberal non-Muslims, the head-scarf smacks of subjugation

Muslim girls and the hijab

Outmoded: Such concepts are out of sync with current mores. PTI

Julio Ribeiro

Some Muslim girls in Karnataka insist on wearing the hijab to college. The college authorities say that will not be allowed. The Kannadigas are following the path trod by the French in Europe, but for different reasons, the former because of Hindutva’s political agenda, the latter because of its long-established principle of separating the Church from State.

Why should a woman be asked to hide her beauty from the eyes of males, except those of her immediate family? Unless, of course, she is treated as a material possession of the male.

The girls who want to wear the hijab say it is their constitutional right and religious duty to do so! Is that duty enshrined in the Koran? I doubt it! The Koran was revealed in the time of the Prophet, when the desert sand wafted by the winds forced both men and women to protect their eyes and mouths by use of suitable clothing.

If Islam enjoined the wearing of the hijab as a religious duty, it stands to reason that all practicing Muslim women the world over would wear the enveloping gown as a matter of course. But that is not so. Not only in India, but also in the very heart of Islam, in the Arabian Peninsula, I have seen numerous women with faces uncovered. In my four years as our country’s ambassador in Romania, I met the wives of my counterparts from Islamic countries. The ladies from Iraq, Syria, Egypt and Lebanon wore western dresses! Those from Pakistan wore the traditional salwar-kameez, and those from Bangladesh, the sari without any thought of covering their faces or hair.

I presume from this that wearing a hijab is not a religious requirement, like the observance of the Ramzan fast is. Then why all this fuss over a rule that can avoid conflict and politics on the campus? And, more importantly, should a beleaguered community, now in the crosshairs of political Hindutva, pick on a losing cause to take on their tormentors?

The hijab has been a garment worn by some (not all or even most) middle class and lower middle class women in Mumbai in the days of my youth. They were from families following the diktats of the mullahs. Their numbers have increased the world over because political statements have to be made. Educated girls, young doctors in leading hospitals can be seen strutting around with stethoscopes around their necks and with their heads covered with fashionable head-scarves that hide every wisp of hair.

This I had not seen in my student days! But today, political Islam has succeeded in making its statement in a manner that does not invite retribution, but is emphatic all the same. But escalating the movement a notch further by defying university or college regulations will bring the entire gamut of pros and cons of such statements to public scrutiny. And here, I am afraid, the support a beleaguered minority requires and deserves from enlightened members of the majority community will diminish.

In the eyes of liberal and sympathetic Hindus — and non-Muslims — the hijab is a monstrosity that smacks of female subjugation. Why should a woman be asked to hide her beauty from the eyes of males, except those of her immediate family? Unless, of course, she is treated as a material possession of the male. Such a concept is out of sync with current mores. Gender equality is the pinnacle which modern societies attempt to reach. The hijab spells exactly the opposite.

In my opinion, if the girls in Karnataka have been primed to test the BJP government in the state with the donning of the hijab as the first test, they have made a tactical mistake, nay, a blunder. The hijab is the last garment to attract the sympathy of well-meaning non-Muslims willing to join the fight against the majoritarian forces of obscurantism.

One particular decision of the Muslim clergy has had a lasting, and negative, impression on my sensibilities. A Muslim soldier in the Indian Army captured by the Pakistanis in war or in a border skirmish was suddenly released by the enemy after many years. It was thought that he had died in prison! After a few years of his capture, his wife was married off to a cousin. She had a child from that marriage and was happy by all accounts. On the soldier’s return, the local Muslim clergy decided that the woman should be returned to her original husband. The woman was not asked for her preference. Further, the soldier was not happy to rear the child from the subsequent marriage and forced the woman to part from her own progeny. The woman did not survive this cruel arrangement for long. I learnt that she died soon after.

Was this a religious fiat? In Islam has the woman no voice of her own? Does Muslim personal law allow mullahs to overrule a woman’s wish based on her happiness? If the answer is yes, I am sorry to say that my sensibilities do not stretch so far as to subjugate women in this cruel manner. The burka and the hijab are associated to the fate of that poor hapless woman!

I have taken up cudgels on behalf of the beleaguered Muslim minority whenever I felt that grave injustice was being heaped on them. Lynching of suspected cattle traders and suspected beef eaters is one such grave injustice. The hounding of lovelorn couples under the pretext of fighting ‘love jihad’ is another. Hindu right-wing vigilantes operating under the pretext of helping the police to enforce laws are a negation of the very principle of the rule of law, but they operate with impunity in BJP-ruled states. I will continue to rant and rave against their illegal and morally unjust acts. It may help the BJP at the hustings but it is against the spirit of the country’s Constitution.

But the ideal of gender justice, which seems to be alien to Islamic jurisprudence, as propounded by the mullahs, is sacrosanct to people of my persuasion. I believe that a community which keeps its women subjugated cannot advance.

I am not a votary of the politics and the utterances of Owaisi, the firebrand Muslim MP from Hyderabad. But I was one with him when he turned down the government’s snide offer of Z-plus security and asked that he be treated as an ‘A’ class citizen instead. Two Hindu extremists had shot at his car. They were arrested and sent to judicial custody. If a BJP MP had been similarly attacked by Muslim hot-heads, the latter would have the UAPA and sedition laws applied against them, and they would have been subjected to custodial interrogation. Why then the difference in approach while enforcing the law? Does the Constitution divide citizens into two different classes?

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

In a heartfelt email exchange, Elon Musk shares pain of losing son

2
Sports

Someone else took credit for decisions I took in Australia: Ajinkya Rahane

3
Haryana

Maid sedates Gurugram family, loots house by bringing in 4 accomplices

4
Haryana

Roof collapses in Gurugram housing complex; many feared trapped

5
Nation

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

6
Trending

‘Just love him’: Twitter reacts after seeing Rishabh Pant’s relaxed look

7
Nation

Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved

8
Nation

Supreme Court reinstates judicial officer who quit accusing judge of sexual harassment

9
Haryana

2 kiled as roof of Gurugram high-rise caves in

10
Punjab Campaign Trail

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Top Stories

Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order on hijab row

Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row

CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...

Hijab row: Karnataka HC requests state government to reopen schools, says no to Hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...

Budget stands for continuity, brings stability to economy, predictability of taxation: Sitharaman

Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha

Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after woman dies in mishap.

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap

One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...

57 constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in the fray - ADR

57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey

Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...

Cities

View All

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

A triangular contest on the cards in Tarn Taran segment

BJP Amritsar East candidate Jagmohan Raju files complaint with EC, alleges violations

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Hopeful of repeating its '89 feat, Simranjit Singh Mann's Akali Dal fighting for open trade with Pakistan

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Chandigarh allows offline classes in schools from February 14

Panchkula schools reopen to thin attendance

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

As Covid cases dip, walk in for OPDs at PGI from Feb 14

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

Mughal Gardens to open for general public from February 12 to March 16

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

‘Tusi buss sade bande nu jita ke MLA bana deyo, mantri banana mera kum hai’

Punjabh CM Channi has a promise of Cabinet berth for all candidates

Man gets death for raping minor

Joining still on hold, Congress boasts of giving jobs to 1,158 assistant professors in Punjab

NRI woman's handbag with cash & gold stolen from Jalandhar's supermarket

BJP mobilises cadre for PM Modi's Jalandhar rally on February 14

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi in Dakha

Delay in elevated road project from Samrala Chowk to MC limits on Ferozepur Road troubles residents, bizmen

March held in Ludhiana to make environment main poll agenda

5 die, 69 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Month on, booster dose gets poor response in Ludhiana district

Sanour AAP candidate booked for ‘false affidavit’

Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 25 per cent candidates in fray have criminal cases in Patiala district

300 inoculated at Punjabi University vaccination camp

Volunteers to help elderly, pregnant women voters at polling booths in Patiala district