My aim this year is to be the best junior shuttler in the world

I’m a little nervous but more excited to get such a big opportunity, says the 14-year-old Haryana girl, the youngest in the Indian badminton squad for the Asian Games

My aim this year is to be the best junior shuttler in the world

Unnati Hooda from Rohtak became the youngest Indian to win a Super 100 tournament recently.

Unnati Hooda

WE will be leaving for Bangkok on May 5 to represent the Indian squad in the Uber Cup, beginning May 8. I am very excited to be a part of the senior Indian badminton squad for the Uber Cup and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, which begin on September 10. As most of the shuttlers are taking part in the Asian Championships in Manila, the camp has not begun but I hope to catch up with them soon. I am feeling a little nervous but more excited for such a big opportunity. It is my first big tournament but I will get to see new things and how top players train ahead of such tournaments. And, of course, the feeling of sporting the Tricolour on the T-shirt is so special.

I chose to go for the Uber Cup and Asian Games trials in Delhi and skipped the finals of the All India Ranking Championships (U-19) in Bengaluru. It was a bit risky but I was lucky to get selected by finishing third.

The last year-and-a-half has been lucky for me. I won the 2022 Odisha Open in Cuttack and reached the finals of the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge 2021 in Bengaluru. After the win in Cuttack in January, I was told that I had become the youngest Indian to win the Super 100 tournament. I still cannot believe that I am the youngest Indian shuttler to be selected in the squad for the Asian Games.

I am a big fan of PV Sindhu’s smashes. Growing up, I have always aspired to play like her. I’m hoping that I will get an opportunity to see her play and learn from her game.

As a shuttler, I want to build on my retrieving skills to make it tougher for my opponents. I take it as a challenge to learn new shots, deceptions, so that I can compete with top international players. However, the real joy on the court is when you do not give up, try harder and land a point. That is the biggest encouragement during the game.

I remember the time when I used to play in the street and fight over points and fouls. These things teach us to fight for every point. But to refine your strengths and remove your shortcomings, you have to train under a specialised coach in a competitive environment. These days, Rohtak has academies for almost every sport: badminton, wrestling, boxing, archery, cricket, football and hockey.

On regular days, I train for two hours in the morning and three in the evening. There are many boys and girls of my age who train even more. If I get time, I practise in the afternoon too. Now that I am in Class X (DGV Senior Secondary Public School, Rohtak) and preparing for international tournaments, managing time will be very tough but I have my father, Upkar Hooda, as my mentor-coach, my younger brother as my sparring partner and my coach, Parvesh Kumar, to make things easy for me. All of them have had a major role in my success.

My coach makes the schedule for training and decides which tournaments to take part in and which to skip. He is a hard taskmaster when it comes to punctuality and discipline.

My father, mother and grandfather all are from an academic background, yet they encourage me to do well in sports. My father quit his assistant professor’s job to support me, and my mother, a college principal, fully backs me in my wish to make a career in sports. Earlier, they were more keen on my studies but when they saw me perform in age group tournaments, they decided to let me concentrate on my game. The U-11, U-13 and U-15 national titles have only made me more determined.

My aim this year is to be the best junior shuttler in the world. I also want to improve my senior ranking. After the win in Odisha Open, my senior BWF ranking shot up from 418 to 217, a jump of 201 places. Currently, my ranking is world No. 234. I hope to play senior tournaments more often to improve my ranking. A top-100 ranking by the end of this year would be great.

— The writer, a rising badminton star, is based in Rohtak

(As told to Gaurav Kanthwal)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

India, Russia in talks over 20 million barrels of crude at discount

2
Patiala

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

3
Haryana

Multi-crore scam in Haryana, private firm's directors booked

4
Punjab

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla enjoys ‘X’ category security cover

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Demolition at Colony No. 4 today

6
Punjab

Patiala IG, SSP & SP shifted; 3 arrested

7
Nation

Woman gang-raped in UP's Shahjahanpur, video goes viral

8
Punjab

Patiala violence: It was clash between two parties, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Book Reviews backflap

Forgotten Refugees: Two Iraqi Brothers in India

10
Punjab

No takers for 41 MBBS seats at Chintpurni Medical College in Faridkot

Don't Miss

View All
Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers
Punjab

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers

School timings changed in Punjab
Schools

School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pak
Punjab

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar
Punjab

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar

World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Top News

India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip

India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip

On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...

Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...

Patiala violence: Police arrest key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...

Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up: Family source

'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital

The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull

Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Amritsar: Security up post clash in Patiala

Amritsar Cops raid gangster’s home, seize weapons, cash & SUV

3 booked for murder bid in Amritsar

Sursing-based sect head’s son booked for accident

3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Can’t call uptick in cases a surge of concern: Experts

House meet: AAP splits on allotment of tender for road sweeping in Chandigarh

Panchkula struggles to meet water needs

Chandigarh: Demolition at Colony No. 4 today

Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site rages on

Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site rages on

Delhi: Fine up to Rs 10,000, jail for those found plying transport vehicles sans fitness certificate

Delhi reels under heatwave conditions, expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius today

Delhi records 1,607 new Covid cases; positivity rate 5.28 per cent

Coal shortage worsens power crisis, demand at all-time high

Cong councillor’s son lands in soup

Congress councillor's son lands in soup

'Kidnapped' 13-yr-old girl traced to grandparents' home in Bihar

Man opens fire near Hotel Dolphin, held

Rising mercury hits wheat, milk production

Two killed in road accidents

Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Patiala violence: Ludhiana police on alert

Five test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Alcohol, tobacco consumption among males above 15 on rise in Ludhiana district

To seek justice, Samyukt Kisan Morcha to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri on May 4

Patiala violence: Police arrest key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

Punjabi University, Patiala, professors to enrol students with administration guides

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla enjoys ‘X’ category security cover

As situation improves, mobile internet services restored in Patiala at 4 pm instead of 6 pm

Four hurt in Patiala clash, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders inquiry