 Myriad challenges on the security front : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Myriad challenges on the security front

Myriad challenges on the security front

The govt will need to fine-tune the country’s higher defence management in the new year

Myriad challenges on the security front

Terror alert: The December 21 Rajouri ambush exemplifies the threat to internal security. ANI



C Uday Bhaskar

Director, Society for Policy Studies

AS 2023 draws to a close, some developments in the security domain point to the complex challenges that India will have to be prepared for in the year ahead. A brief review would suggest that these could prove to be more daunting than expected. These disparate developments relate both to the internal security fabric of the country and the external challenges that came to the fore with the Galwan clash in Ladakh in June 2020.

Exercising the military option is to be decided by the political leadership. Normatively, there has to be an informed political assessment of the objective of expending military resources in different scenarios.

The internal security situation takes precedence. The December 21 ambush in Rajouri district of Jammu, resulting in the death of four Army soldiers and injuries to three others, underscores a key aspect of India’s internal security challenge in this region that harks back to the Kashmir war of 1947-48.

In September, the Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles was killed in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. This consistent loss of lives is an indicator of the tenacity of a threat that has become more virulent since the early 1990s, when state-sponsored terrorism became a pernicious reality.

In another development relevant to the internal security matrix, the Indian Air Force had to airlift the unclaimed bodies of 87 Zo-Kuki victims from mortuaries in Imphal and other locations using helicopters. These hapless victims of the ethnic violence that rocked Manipur in the preceding months were finally laid to rest on December 20 in a mass burial. The reason for the airlift was that the families of the deceased were uncertain about whether they could travel safely to claim their loved ones and mourn their loss. The state’s necessity to facilitate the airlift underlines the fragility of the internal security fabric in Manipur and the unease that prevails.

Concurrently, internal strife in Myanmar, where armed ethnic groups have been fighting the military junta for decades, has spiked and the refugee influx into the North-East is a cause for concern. Reports indicate that as many as 5,000 refugees from Myanmar have entered Mizoram; this may disturb the delicate inter-state ethnic harmony.

The security breach in the Lok Sabha on the anniversary of the December 13, 2001, terror attack also points to systemic inadequacies in the internal security setup. These lapses need an objective review and a political redressal that should be consensual as well as durable.

As regards India’s external security challenges, the most complex and grave issue is symbolised by the Galwan clash, when PLA troops breached the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This matter has come into renewed focus courtesy Gen MM Naravane, the then Army Chief. In his memoir, excerpted in media reports, the former Chief recalls the events of August 31, 2020, that followed a tense operational exigency when the PLA moved its tanks and troops to the Rechin La area along the LAC. Naravane recounts his communication with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: “I conveyed the criticality of the situation to the Raksha Mantri (RM), who said he would get back to me, which he did, by about 2230 hours.” The recall adds: “He (RM) said he had spoken to the PM and that it was purely a military decision. ‘Jo uchit samjho woh karo (do whatever you deem is appropriate).’ I had been handed a hot potato. With this carte blanche, the onus was now totally on me. I took a deep breath and sat silently for a few minutes. All was quiet save for the ticking of the wall clock.”

To his credit, General Naravane was able to make a calibrated decision that night to deal with the ‘hot potato’ handed to him by the political leadership. However, it was clearly a lonely and onerous decision that the Chief had to take.

This account (which I daresay will be addressed in much greater depth in the coming weeks) points to some unsettling inferences about the institutional setup for India’s higher defence management.

One would presume that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the highest political body entrusted with matters of national security, would have met to review the ground situation along the LAC on August 31, 2020, as reported by the Army Chief, and arrived at a calibrated political decision regarding the Indian response, and this would have been conveyed to the military brass in the appropriate manner. However, the Naravane account, which quotes the political directive as ‘jo uchit samjho’, appears to be a case of passing the ‘hot potato’ in a manner that challenges the fundamental politico-military axiom — that war is an extension of politics. Often ascribed to Prussian strategist Carl von Clausewitz (1780-1831), exercising the military option or taking action is to be decided by the civilian political leadership in a democracy. Normatively, there has to be an informed political assessment of the objective of expending military resources — both human and material — in different scenarios, with directives issued accordingly.

Clearly, the Chinese PLA had ‘surprised’ the Indian Army in Galwan, shattering many assumptions about the India-China relationship. Notably, the insurance against escalation provided by their nuclear capability and the inviolability of the 1993 agreement was in tatters. Did the CCS deliberate upon this challenge to territorial integrity and seek different options from the military, or was the buck passed? These are questions that need to be addressed in a non-partisan manner, given their grave import, to enable optimal management of national security.

Be it internal security challenges or external, 2024 will throw up complex exigencies and the new government will need to fine-tune India’s higher defence management in a more nimble and effective manner.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

2
Sports

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

3
J & K

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

4
Trending

Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve

5
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

6
India

Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians allowed to resume journey after three days of grounding in France

7
Punjab

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

8
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian truck driver charged for possessing 52 kg suspected cocaine

9
Sports

After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs

10
India

IIT-Kanpur Professor suffers cardiac arrest while delivering speech at alumni meet, dies

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI

‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI

Asks IOA to appoint ad hoc body to run day-to-day affairs

Retired SSP shot in Baramulla mosque

Retired SSP shot in Baramulla mosque

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust

2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust

15L intoxicating tablets seized by Punjab cops

2nd Indian ship hit by drone, now in Red Sea

2nd Indian ship hit by drone, now in Red Sea


Cities

View All

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

NGO holds awareness rally against use of Chinese string by kite flyers

Lack of public conveniences in markets inconvenience visitors

Come December 30, Vande Bharat Express train to halt at railway station in Amritsar

Four nabbed with 381-grams heroin

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Inquiry committee indicts three Chandigarh civic body employees

Private schools profiling parents for admission

Carjackers target realtor’s brother

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Appoint DJB officials soon, directs Atishi

Hospital sexual harassment case: Ensure stringent action: Minister to Chief Secretary

Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

‘Mai bhi Kejriwal’ drive extended till December 30

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Hawks pip varsity, lift liberals hockey title

Rotary Club holds eye check-up camp at Fatehgarh Sahib

Kin seek FIR against singer