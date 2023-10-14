 Narges’ Nobel and the all-pervasive fear of freedom : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Narges’ Nobel and the all-pervasive fear of freedom

Narges’ Nobel and the all-pervasive fear of freedom

Democracy demands the presence of alert and awakened citizens capable of distinguishing the light of truth from the noise of propaganda.

Narges’ Nobel and the all-pervasive fear of freedom

Struggle: Narges Mohammadi’s commitment to human rights and freedom has been unswerving. AP



Avijit Pathak

Sociologist

WHEN I heard that the Nobel Peace Prize for 2023 had been awarded to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, I was immensely happy. Even in these dark times, I felt, we could retain our conscience, recognise the light of truth and freedom, and thereby convey a strong message to the tyrants and autocrats of the world. Imagine Narges’ determination — her refusal to bow down, her ceaseless fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her commitment to human rights and freedom.

The Nobel Committee has observed: “Her brave struggle has come with tremendous personal cost. Altogether, the regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison.” However, amid this good news, I also passed through an experience of pain and anxiety. Why is it that that the likes of Narges — or, for that matter, all those activists and thinkers who strive for a democratic, peaceful, egalitarian and gender-sensitive world — have to suffer, and authoritarian/narcissistic/fundamentalist ‘masters’ are allowed to shape our collective destinies? Is it that the fear of freedom surrounds our existence? Is it that the power elite is necessarily afraid of the light of freedom — the freedom that can enchant the masses? Or, is it that even as ordinary citizens, we are not comfortable with the responsibility of active agency the ethos of freedom entails, and, instead, we love to be guided or ‘protected’ by all sorts of priests, ‘messiahs’ and populist leaders? Are we carrying the burden of what existentialist philosopher Jean Paul Sartre would have characterised as ‘bad faith’?

It is sad that the noble principles that characterised the Age of Enlightenment — the spirit of science, critical enquiry and democratic aspirations — could not resist what we are witnessing today — say, the rise of religious fundamentalism, cultural orthodoxy and associated tyranny of hypernationalism; the erosion of democracy amid the rise of populist politics and ‘charismatic’ autocratic leaders; the normalisation of the extended network of the surveillance machinery to observe and control our every act with the aim of producing ‘docile’ citizens; and the increasing scepticism towards the principles of equity and distributive justice with the rise of neoliberal market fundamentalism. Possibly, we need to ask a fundamental question. Is it that the meaning of freedom in contemporary times has lost its substance, and degenerated into a mere act of consumption in the supermarket of ‘brands’ and ‘spectacles’? Is there nothing in democracy except the periodic ritual of ‘electing’ all sorts of autocratic leaders as our masters?

While I was thinking of Narges’ struggle and quest for freedom, I was also looking at our own country. Possibly, the recent raids by the Delhi Police on journalists indicates why India’s position on the World Press Freedom Index is continually declining (in 2023, India ranked 161st among 180 countries). It is also not surprising that as far as the V-dem Democracy Report is concerned, India has been named in the top 10 autocratising countries in the past 10 years. And our prisons, too, are filled with rights activists, political dissenters, young students and all those whom the ruling regime and its media army have already castigated as ‘anti-national’ conspirators. In fact, the frequent use of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for criminalising dissenting voices indicates the intensity of the fear of freedom prevailing in the country. An important reason for this fear is the paradox of power. The more ‘powerful’ the ruling regime is, the more fearful it becomes. It is the fear of creative and critical thinking; it is the fear of losing power. Hence, even though the present regime appears to be immensely powerful and secure with a populist leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it fears even the slightest form of dissent. From a journalist like Abhisar Sharma to a young student like Safoora Zargar, the establishment, we have seen, doesn’t spare anybody.

These days, a question often bothers me: Is it tempting to escape from freedom? After all, freedom demands a high degree of intellectual alertness and heightened politico-cultural sensitivity. Moreover, I can celebrate my freedom truly meaningfully if I am equally eager to protect and encourage the freedom of others — even those who do not agree with me. In other words, freedom requires the power of reciprocity — the willingness to converse and initiate dialogues, accept heterodoxy and differences, and above all, faith in the art of conflict resolution through non-violent modes of political resistance. Democracy is inseparable from this dialogic principle of freedom. Democracy demands the presence of alert and awakened citizens capable of distinguishing the light of truth from the noise of propaganda. One has to really work hard for living with freedom. However, it is easy to escape from the responsibility that the spirit of freedom demands. Moreover, in a society like ours that has not yet come out of the tyranny of caste hierarchy, patriarchal oppression, religious bigotry, and above all, a system of education that promotes intellectual dumbness in the name of rote learning, who bothers about the enchanting power of freedom?

Well, while our shiny television news anchors can speak of Narges’ fight against Islamic fundamentalists, they would love to remain silent even if they see the bunch of creative dissenters languishing in our prisons. Possibly, the prevalent system wants us to get used to what Hannah Arendt would have regarded as the ‘banality of evil’. Indeed, even though we are going for yet another round of elections, the fact is that the fear of freedom is crippling some big media houses, academic institutions and the larger civil society.

#Democracy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement scam was much bigger, finds inquiry report

2
Punjab

Punjab Governor terms special Assembly session illegal, says business conducted in it will be unlawful

3
Amritsar

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

5
Delhi

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

6
Trending

Man beats up son in public after catching him smoking hookah in cafe

7
India

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone, PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

8
World

Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

9
Ludhiana

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

10
Sports

Arijit Singh to perform before India-Pakistan clash in ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms

Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms

Forces carry out brief raids | Diktat calamitous: UN | Stay ...

PM Modi: Time for peace, divided world won’t benefit anyone

PM Modi: Time for peace, divided world won’t benefit anyone

Says India battling cross-border terror for decades

Banwarilal Purohit declares special Punjab Assembly session ‘illegal’

Banwarilal Purohit declares special Punjab Assembly session ‘illegal’

Shah: Modi govt ensured justice to ’84 riot victims

Amit Shah: Modi govt ensured justice to '84 riot victims


Cities

View All

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

4-year-old boy dies at GND Hospital, family thrashes doc

Metalled streets, clean drinking water supply major needs, say residents

Not allocated by MC, parking lots functional

Anti-drug campaigner shot at in Tarn Taran, hospitalised; 3 booked

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

Gangster shot at in Baltana encounter

Fire at Sunny Enclave post

Applications invited for green cracker sale licence

Malhotra city BJP president, replaces Sood

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

80 hi-tech cameras put up on Mumbai e-way

L-G ‘displeased’ at delay in enforcing industrial relocation scheme

Fire at Delhi plastic factory

France holds edu fair to attract Indian students

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

After minister's assurance, unions open Jalandhar MC office lock

No clarity yet on Jalandhar municipal elections

Ludhiana doc booked under NDPS Act

Paddy procurement: Minister assures hassle-free lifting, payment to farmers

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Four arrested by rural police in Dalla village murder case

Day after raid, 2 booked for running illegal de-addiction centre at village

Non-transfer of reserved land for EWS: GLADA bans property registration in 22 colonies

Ward Watch: Traffic congestions in old city markets irk residents

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Athletics meet begins at NIS

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib MC passes 20 resolutions, approves Rs 3-cr works

Prof's behaviour can be termed bad, rude and obscene: Report

Youth arrested for murder of salon owner