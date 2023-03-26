 Nature of water became me : The Tribune India

immortal for a moment

Nature of water became me

The image of being by a water body and dipping one’s toes tentatively in it brought back a memory that had been embedded deep for decades. And how I became a brook, turning into a bubbly, self-inventing, cheerful body of water. Never still, always saying something for passers-by to tune in to

Nature of water became me

IN a writing group I am part of, the week’s prompt we received from one of the participants was to write by water. Sit near a water body and write the words that flow forth from you. If there is no water body, be creative. Maybe dip your feet in bucket water and write.



Natasha Badhwar

IN a writing group I am part of, the week’s prompt we received from one of the participants was to write by water. Sit near a water body and write the words that flow forth from you. If there is no water body, be creative. Maybe dip your feet in bucket water and write.

It was the last week of December. “It is so cold in Delhi, Parool, that I ration the washing of my hands also,” I wrote back to her. “Leave alone dip my feet in a bucket of water. Or immerse in any water body.”

The image of being by a water body and dipping one’s toes tentatively in it brought back a memory that had been embedded deep for many decades.

I was 12 years old, and there was a conversation in the family about changing my name. I had been doing somewhat badly by conventional standards and had landed in hospital with serious injuries. It was a time of deep shock for the entire family. Unexpectedly, it gave my mother and I a fair amount of time with each other. She spent days and nights beside me as I recovered from the surgeries and injuries in my hospital bed. We chatted a lot. Some intimate stuff. A few rash promises to be obedient towards each other from now on.

Friends and relatives got me presents and tried to stay cheerful and loving when they came to meet my family and me. Some came straight to the hospital from the airport or the railway station. I was rich! Comics, bangles, hair clips, chocolates; our people looked out for me.

Outside the hospital room, the atmosphere was grim. An uncle and my grandfather rummaged through my books and diaries to find clues about my inner life. Dadaji told me about this many years later. I didn’t think about it then, but now I wonder how Papa went back home after every evening in the hospital and slept without my mother and me in the house. Did he get irritable when he sent off my brothers to school in the morning? What did he put in their tiffin boxes?

My parents were young and lost. The 12-year-old me thought they were old and unreasonable but they were still in their late 30s. In the 1980s, they were adulting in a world that was very different from the one they had grown up in. They relied on the opinions of others, and sought solace and reassurance in the curious realm of the overlap between superstition and religion.

Someone advised them to consult a pandit and get my janam patri and horoscope re-examined. They had done this once before when I had been a sickly child. I had been advised to wear a garnet locket and feed bajra to pigeons — both of which made me feel special and participate enthusiastically.

This time, the consultant pandit suggested that I had been named wrongly and that was causing my fate to go awry. A Hindu child must be named in consultation of the stars, planets and the friendly neighbourhood Brahmin. Apparently, the alignment of real and imaginary celestial bodies at the time of my birth suggested that my name should start with the sound S. And end with A. The sound N was the source of my bad run with karma. I was Neeru at home and Natasha in the world outside.

I had lots of time in the hospital bed and my mother was non-committal about thinking of a new name for me. This was pretty much in keeping with her personality. She had learnt to not invest much in anything that too many others would try to control anyway.

Sarita, Sarika, Soumya, Sonia… I couldn’t come up with any other options. My mother was already Sudha. Sarika was a beautiful actress. Sarita…hmmm. I imagined a brook bubbling down a mountainside.

That was nice. I saw myself as water falling down, flowing over moss and rocks, transparent and playful, reflecting the sharp sun. If I was going to have a new name, it would be Sarita. Fresh every day. Sometimes serene, always nourishing.

Logistics around forms, applications and government offices is every urban parent’s nightmare, specially a couple who already have one out of their three children admitted in a hospital and later tethered to the physiotherapy department for six months. It was complicated enough to negotiate attendance, waivers and exams with my school. I had no idea how awkward and embarrassing it must have been for my parents to narrate my story and edit it for form and narrative, depending on who they were speaking to. Changing my name everywhere would be an additional layer of expecting concessions from the rest of the world. After their initial fears subsided, they didn’t really have a conviction in the traditional things they seemed to believe in overtly.

So I remained Natasha. I got to keep Neeru. We forgot about a new name as other urgent details preoccupied us. Though I did become a brook. A bubbly, self-inventing, rejuvenating, child-like, cheerful body of water. Never still, always saying something for passers-by to tune in to. The nature of water became me.

— The writer is a filmmaker & author

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains marries IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

2
Punjab

Uncle ex-cop, Amritpal Singh knew functioning of police force

3
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

4
Punjab

'Let us surrender', uncle told Amritpal Singh

5
Diaspora

Indian-Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco Consulate

6
Punjab

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Gurinder Dhillon

7
Punjab

Direct state govt to produce Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh in court: Petition

8
Punjab

Couple having links with Papalpreet Singh detained in Jammu

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh, aides booked for extortion

10
Punjab

Rehab centre inmates were given weapons training: SSP

Don't Miss

View All
Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Top News

Differences between government and judiciary doesn’t mean confrontation: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Differences between government and judiciary doesn't mean confrontation: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

The minister inaugurates Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Ma...

Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS

Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi

'I am Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar,' he said when asked ...

Rahul’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode, stay not sought to encash issue in Karnataka polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode: BJP

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says stay on convi...

PIL in SC challenges constitutional validity of Section 8(3) of Representation of People Act after Rahul’s disqualification

PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence

The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

Democratic Teachers’ Front holds protest in Tarn Taran over death of three teachers in road mishap

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Delhi excise policy case: Court to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money-laundering case on April 5

Delhi excise policy case: Court to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money-laundering case on April 5

Covid surge: Govt planning nationwide drill in hospitals on April 10, 11

DCW seeks action against illegal conversion therapy for LGBTQI+ community

Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years: IMD

Delhi Police lodge FIR under UAPA over violence at Indian Mission in UK

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal pay obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani research center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

Amritpal case: 3-day remand for Papalpreet's friend Baljit Kaur

Amritpal Singh's escape: 2 more held for providing bikes

Days after audio clip fiasco, AAP leader Rajiv Bhagat joins BJP

Estimated budget of ~1,062 cr unanimously approved by MC

Estimated budget of Rs 1,062 cr unanimously approved by MC

Mayor commends councillors for working unitedly for city

Pvt school student alleges molestation by principal

DMCH working under scanner, complaint filed

Police freeze drug peddlers' properties worth Rs 1.63 crore

No check on use of pressure horns

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium