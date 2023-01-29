Need for civilised dialogue

Gurbachan Jagat

The media is full of stories, small and big, of citizens taking to the streets, sitting on dharnas, taking out processions, sloganeering, pamphleteering et al to awaken the authorities to hear their grievances. Common people are not happy to take to the streets as it is a waste of precious time and effort, both of which are essential for them to make ends meet. But, what can they do in the face of an indifferent administration that refuses to take cognisance of their problems, leave alone redressal? From minor panchayat-level problems to the state and national level, the only route left open to the common citizen is to come out on the streets. Take the latest example of the women wrestlers of Haryana who have come out in the open to air allegations of sexually-inappropriate conduct on the part of the president of the WFI. They sat on a dharna at Jantar Mantar where they were joined by their male counterparts. Among them were wrestlers who had brought glory to the country in various international competitions and who had been honoured by the government. After a few days of indecision, the government through its sports minister intervened and after prolonged deliberations, an inquiry was ordered. Why could this not have been done in the first instance? Female athletes at the national level are not given to making frivolous complaints regarding sexual misdemeanour, especially regarding the president of the WFI who is a powerful person and an MP of the ruling party at the Centre.

On public display was the sordid drama of the president breathing fire and brimstone and even issuing veiled threats of starting a tsunami against important people. He was finally brought to heel and a committee was formed which, in the face of it, appears to be a political one. Furthermore, allegations of sexual misconduct have been levelled against the sports minister of Haryana. In this case also, the matter has been pending for weeks, with the Haryana government not taking any concrete action to resolve the issue. Now, the khaps are on the move which, I’m sure, will spur the government into action. The delays are undeniably for political reasons. Why was a politician the president of the WFI or, for that matter, why are politicians presidents or important office-bearers of state and national associations of hockey, football, volleyball, cricket, athletics, et cetera? I imagine they would take over the gulli-danda association if one existed. Sports administration, like hospital administration, is a specialist field and universities offer courses for these fields. The reason is simple — to manipulate the system to influence decisions on everything from selections to purchases in order to make big money. However, let us hope that this committee will deliver justice. Much dirty linen has been washed in public, let us hope that the women will not have to make more unsavoury disclosures. It is time for the government to take a holistic look at sports administration and come out with a new policy to ensure proper administration which would lead India to its rightful place in the world of sports.

Coming to the other fields where people have taken to the streets for the fulfilment of old and fresh demands: the farmers are planning a major agitation on the level of the earlier one in 2020 as they claim that the Government of India and state governments have not implemented their demands that had been accepted earlier. That had been a historic agitation, a non-political agitation, lasting a long period, comprising farmers from various states and a settlement had been arrived at after prolonged discussions at various levels. It is for the government to call the farmers and sort out the differences rather than allow matters to drift and force them to resort to agitation modes. Decisions arrived at earlier should be implemented and any misconceptions should be removed. The same is true for the ongoing dharnas at Ferozepur and Jalandhar in Punjab. A decision has been announced regarding Ferozepur but not notified — why so? Good faith, once it is restored, should be kept up. Is it again because of political compulsions and because the owner is an influential businessman? Is that also why no Opposition party has taken up the case of the villagers? Then there is the problem at Jalandhar where houses have been demolished, houses which the Improvement Trust claims have been built on government land and which the owners say they have occupied since Partition. There is a department at the state level which looks after Improvement Trusts, why cannot they intervene and sort it out? Why go on planting stories regarding these issues? Do the people belong to an enemy country? Does the government have no major response to give to them? If they are in the wrong but have been rendered homeless, why not give them a helping hand?

Then there is the perennial problem of finalisation of prices for agricultural produce. The farmers of Haryana were forcing the sugar mills to close as the government had again failed to negotiate a support price. A problem that need not have arisen if a dialogue had started in time. The list of protests and protesters is long — for a long time, various organisations in Punjab have been demanding the release of prisoners who are languishing in jails for the last many decades. Now, a movement has been started in the name of ‘Bandi Chhor Morcha’. ‘Bandi chhor’ evokes an emotional response in Sikhs as it is identified with the day of the release of Guru Hargobind, who was freed from the Gwalior Fort by the Mughals after a long incarceration. The day of his release is observed every year as Bandi Chhor Divas. The government concerned should take a decision after review and release them or further detain them by giving proper legal reasons.

Dialogue is a keyword which is increasingly missing in our society, politics and administration. People are not talking to each other, they are talking at each other. The forums for debate and dialogue are falling into the silent mode and monologues are taking place, from society drawing rooms, to government offices, to Parliament… dialogue is missing. Discussions have given way to meaningless dribble because positions have hardened and polite and intelligent discussions cannot take place. There was always a very active dialogue between the citizens and the administration because of active touring by field officers and inspections by headquarters-based officers. Both have gone into disuse because of political exigencies. Hard work has given way to relentless networking and use of media to promote personal agendas. The administration used to go to the villages, now the villagers come to them accompanied by some political go-between. The direct interaction has gone and the administration has lost the loyalty of its most important component — the citizen. Dialogue is missing at the holiest of shrines — Parliament. Gone are the inspirational debates of old, the deft repartee, the committed resolve. We gain nothing from the forum of Parliament or the committee system. The MPs, both ruling and Opposition, are as much in the dark as you and me on matters of national importance. The debate, if any, takes place in the studios of TV channels between some anchors, third or fourth tier representatives of national parties and so-called experts. Everyone has a position and there is no room for a meaningful debate. We have to talk, we have to discuss, we have to be informed.

Today, social media is the main vehicle of social and governmental discourse. It is an instantaneous vehicle of communication across social and religious groups, across countries and their boundaries. It used to take time to disseminate news and rumours, now they are out in a flash and nobody questions their origin or their authenticity. Social, religious, political, extremist, national and international organisations have their well-oiled social media machines and at any given command they wage full-scale wars without even an iota of corroboration. They are full of hate and venom, not love and empathy. Things that cannot be said verbally or written otherwise are put on social media. Today, the Constitution, which has served us so well, is in danger of fading away. We are witnessing the unseemly spectacle of an ugly discourse between the judiciary and the political wing at the highest levels being played out on various media platforms. Sad to see that at even at this level, the two wings cannot sit and conduct a dignified and civilised dialogue. They owe it to the country and the Constitution to do so. Failure to hold a dialogue at all levels, be it at the panchayat, district, state and national levels, between citizens and their representatives or between the political and judicial wings would lead to unimaginable consequences.

— The writer is ex-chairman of UPSC, former Manipur Governor and served as J&K DGP