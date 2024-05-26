 Need to amend legislation to ensure professional liability : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Need to amend legislation to ensure professional liability
Consumer Rights

Need to amend legislation to ensure professional liability

The apex court ruling that legal professionals are not accountable to consumers comes as a big disappointment

Need to amend legislation to ensure professional liability


Pushpa Girimaji

While exempting lawyers from any professional liability for deficient services under the Consumer Protection (CP) Act, a two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court has opened a Pandora’s box by recommending to the Chief Justice of India that a 1995 judgment of the apex court that held a contrary view vis-à-vis medical professionals be re-considered!

Whatever may be the response of the Chief Justice, this will certainly spur not just medical professionals but many others to re-open the issue and this does not augur well for consumer protection and justice. And unless the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs acts quickly and makes the necessary changes in the law, consumers may well lose their right under the CP Act to hold professionals, including doctors, radiographers, pharmacists, chartered accountants, engineers and architects, liable for their deficient services.

The judgment of the Supreme Court in the Bar of Indian Lawyers vs DK Gandhi case, delivered on May 14, holding that legal professionals are not accountable to consumers under the CP Act, certainly comes as a very big disappointment to consumers. Of course, the consumers’ right to sue their lawyers under the CP Act was more or less extinguished way back in 2009, when the Supreme Court stayed the order of the apex consumer court in DK Gandhi vs M Mathias case delivered in 2007, in favour of the consumer. If in the last decade-and-a-half — when the appeals against this order were pending before the Supreme Court — consumers had harboured any hope of a favourable judgment, that hope has now been dashed. But even now, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, along with DK Gandhi, the complainant in the case, should file a review petition before the Supreme Court.

But what is more alarming is the view expressed in the judgment that the Supreme Court should re-open a much hailed judgment of the apex court in the Indian Medical Association vs VP Shantha case delivered in 1995, holding that consumers can seek compensation from medical professionals for negligence under the Consumer Protection Act.

Not many consumers today are aware of the situation that existed before the consumer protection law came into force in 1986. Be it a case of a doctor operating on the wrong leg, or leaving behind a pair of scissors in the abdomen post-surgery, or administering wrong medication to a patient or conducting needless hysterectomy or C-Section, the victims or their relatives in most cases suffered in silence because they could not afford to go to a civil court and fight a long legal battle to seek compensation. The Consumer Protection Act of 1986 for the first time gave them the right to seek damages for medical negligence and soon, cases began to be filed against doctors and hospitals.

The reaction from the medical professionals was quick, adverse and, sometimes, even violent. They rose as one in protest and exerted considerable pressure on the government to keep them out of the purview of the CP Act. The consumer activists had to fight hard to ensure that the government did not give in to the wishes of the doctors.

What finally settled the matter in favour of consumers was the extremely clear and lucid judgment of the Supreme Court in 1995 in the VP Shantha case. After carefully examining the provisions of the CP Act, the three-judge Bench held that the services rendered to a patient by a medical practitioner by way of consultation, diagnosis and treatment, both medicinal and surgical, would fall within the ambit of ‘service’ as defined in the Act. The fact that medical practitioners belonged to the medical profession and were subject to the disciplinary control of the Medical Council of India/State Medical Council constituted under the Indian Medical Council Act would not exclude the services rendered by them from the ambit of the Act.

The present judgment of the Supreme Court, pertaining to lawyers, on the other hand, says that the legislature never intended to include professionals within the purview of the CP Act. Even if it did, the legal profession is ‘sui generis’ or unique in nature and cannot be equated with other professions and brought under the ambit of the CP Act. It also points out that a ‘profession’ cannot be equated with ‘business or trade’. Nor can the services provided by professionals be treated at par with the services provided by businessmen or traders, so as to bring them under the purview of the CP Act.

This judgment is sure to re-open the debate on the jurisdiction of the consumer commissions constituted under the CP Act and consumers should now get ready to protect their interests. As a first step, they must write to the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs to bring in the necessary amendments to the CP Act to secure their right to seek compensation for negligent services rendered by professionals. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

TMC posts photos of EVMs with ‘BJP tags on them’; Election Commission replies

2
Haryana

Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of heart attack

3
Diaspora

Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, will be deported to India

4
Trending

Hardik Pandya may end up losing 70 per cent of his property if he divorces wife Natasa Stankovic, says report

5
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap Singh Kairon for indulging in 'anti-party' activities

6
Haryana

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 sees 60% polling; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

7
Amritsar

BJP open to talks with agitating farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Punjab’s Amritsar

8
India

Children among 22 dead in massive fire at gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot

9
Delhi

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

10
Punjab

50 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Air Force official’s discharge illegal; orders release of pension

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%

At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%

57.8% voters cast ballot in Karnal Assembly byelection where...

61% vote in Phase-6; West Bengal reports clashes

61% vote in Phase-6; West Bengal reports clashes

65.9% in 5 phases: Election Commission’s absolute data out, says no one can alter it

65.9% in 5 phases: Election Commission’s absolute data out, says no one can alter it

Oppositon doing mujra to woo vote bank: PM; keep post’s dignity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Oppositon doing mujra to woo vote bank: PM; keep post’s dignity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

A first: Gandhis vote for non-Congress nominee in New Delhi

A first: Gandhis vote for non-Congress nominee in New Delhi

AAP’s Somnath Bharti Opposition face in seat that once elect...


Cities

View All

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

BJP open to talks with agitating farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Punjab’s Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Congress protests over civic issues outside Amritsar municipal corporation office

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh in Chandigarh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival Sanjay Tandon of debate dare

Delhi a bellwether state, whoever wins its seven seats rules the country

Lok Sabha election 2024: What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 sees 60% polling; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6: CJI DY Chandrachud casts vote in Delhi

Lok Sabha polls: Delhi records 34.37 per cent turnout till 1 pm, highest in North East Delhi seat

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Bittu

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Ravneet Bittu

BSP workers, supporters carry flexes of leaders home after Nawanshahr rally

Atwal father-son duo not allowed to reach PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Jalandhar

Congress will create better future for youth: Sachin Pilot

Farmers detained ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jalandhar

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Prioritise development over divisive politics: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Ranjit Singh Dhillon

26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

BJP hired daily wagers for PM’s Patiala rally, alleges Congress

AAP lines up star campaigners in Patiala to counter Modi’s impact