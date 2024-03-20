 Need to break free from prejudice, acknowledge shared inheritance : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Need to break free from prejudice, acknowledge shared inheritance

Need to break free from prejudice, acknowledge shared inheritance

The forging of discrete identities and competitive nationalism are products of colonial modernity.

Need to break free from prejudice, acknowledge shared inheritance

APPREHENSION: The fears about CAA are a sad reflection on contemporary India. PTI



Neera Chandhoke

Political Scientist

THE notification of the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will no doubt be followed by the National Register of Citizens if the BJP wins the General Election. Non-Muslims who want refuge in India will get a home, while Muslim migrants/refugees who do not possess the required papers may face problems, even as the government claims that the CAA will not take away any Indian’s citizenship. The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to respond within three weeks to petitions seeking a stay on the implementation of the rules. These pleas have challenged the constitutional validity of the Act.

The fears and apprehensions among Muslim groups are a sad reflection on contemporary India. “Muslims have been an integral part of South Asia for over a thousand years. Why then is it so hard to define them as indigenous?” ask David Gilmartin and Bruce Lawrence in the introduction to their book Beyond Turk and Hindu. This is heartbreaking because overlap of languages, customs, ways of worship, cuisines, habits and mentalities are our Sanjhi Virasat, our shared inheritance. The Indo-Islamic fusion has shaped our words, poetry, art, aesthetics and thinking. It is difficult to separate one culture from others and term it ‘foreign’. Any attempt to present a culture as alien is historically and intellectually dishonest.

Gifted artist Sayed Haider Raza drew upon Gandhi’s philosophy of tolerance and inclusiveness to create magnificent paintings. His works were oriented around compassion for the pain of others, prayer, truth and peace. According to his biographer, Yashodhara Dalmia, Raza drew upon many religions to generate creative energy. In his work Sanmati, the deep orb at the centre creates a spiritual geometry, formulating Gandhi’s favourite prayer, which speaks of Allah and Ishwar as names of the same God. A believer himself, Raza would visit churches, temples and mosques, losing himself in meditation. Think of how deprived and how much poorer the philosophy of art would have been if Raza had not looked beyond his religion to other religions and to Gandhi’s message of peaceful coexistence. This wisdom, writes Dalmia, has been lost in contemporary India.

Today, remembrance of what Islamic cultures gave to the Indian civilisation has been smothered by the ‘Hindu only’ rhetoric of the religious Right. It forgets that the making of identities — Hindu and Muslim — is a modern project. In pre-colonial India, people tended to identify themselves as the residents of a region, a jati, a caste or a linguistic group. During the colonial period, Hinduism was standardised and given a definite meaning — metaphysical, upper-caste, Sanskritised and abstract. Islam went through the same process. The construction of overarching identities marginalised shared social customs and languages of everyday life. Common folk songs, myths, tales, beliefs, habits and languages were relegated to the wayside.

But there is much that unites the two communities. Jawaharlal Nehru wrote that the influence of Persian had no element of religion about it, and the language and the traditions associated with it came to India in the course of thousands of years and impressed themselves powerfully over north India. Persia was the France of the East, spreading its culture and language among its neighbours. And Persian was the language of the court, of record-keeping, poetry and literature, high culture and classical education. When Raja Ram Mohan Roy, the founder of the Bengal Renaissance, published his first work, Tuhfat-ul-Muwahhidin, he wrote the text in Persian and the preface in Arabic.

Take the Bhakti and Sufi traditions that flourished during Islamic rule. They dismissed religious rituals and priests, preached equality and aspired to merge with the divine. Saints showed us that the philosophic foundations of Islam and Hinduism were the same. Sufi Poems: A Medieval Anthology, compiled and translated by Martin Lings, suggests that the Hindu expression of the supreme identity has necessarily its equivalent in all other religions. In Islam, of which Sufism is the innermost aspect, the truth is expressed in the poem by Mansur Al-Hallaj: “I saw my Lord with the eye of the Heart/ I said: ‘Who art Thou?’ He answered, ‘Thou’.”

The forging of discrete identities and competitive nationalism are products of colonial modernity. Blurred lines between identities sharpened and created blocs hostile to each other. This is a pity because sensitivity to other cultures deepens consciousness and broadens our imagination. We are free because we transcend bonds that stifle us, as Sufi poet Bulleh Shah did. He said memorably: “Bulla ki jaana main kaun…Na mein bhed mazhab do paya/Na mein aadam hawwa jaya/Na koi apna naam dharaya (Bulla, how do I know who I am, I have not fathomed the mystery of religion/ I am not born to Adam and Eve/ I have no fixed name).” Alternatively, we think of ourselves as the product of many cultures. Urdu poet Hussain Haidry writes: “Mere ek nahi sau chehre hain/Sau rang ke hai kirdar mere/Sau kalam se likhi kahaani hoon/ Mein jitna Musalman hu bhai/Mein utna Hindustani hoon (I do not have one but a hundred faces, my roles are multi-hued, my story has been written by a hundred pens, to the extent I am a Muslim, I am also an Indian).” We want an India that gives us choices ‘to be or not to be’. That we can only accomplish when we shrug off our chains of manufactured prejudice and acknowledge that our fellow citizens are part of our shared inheritance.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Citizenship Amendment Act CAA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

2
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers

3
Diaspora

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

4
Punjab

In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season

5
Punjab

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

6
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

7
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today

8
India

Fake encounter: Bombay High Court hands life term to ex-cop and controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma

9
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

10
Trending

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar welcomes K Kavitha to 'Tihar Club’,  says 'my dear Kejriwal ji, you are next now’

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, SC directs Ramdev

Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, SC directs Ramdev

Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna

India 3rd most polluted after Bangladesh, Pak

India 3rd most polluted after Bangladesh, Pak

Delhi worst capital | Air quality of Bihar’s Begusarai poore...

Congress holds CEC meet, picks candidates for 9 Bengal seats

Congress holds CEC meet, picks candidates for 9 Bengal seats

Announcement likely today | Chandigarh nominee also discusse...

Sidhu stumps Congress on poll eve, to enter commentary box again

Sidhu stumps Congress on poll eve, to enter commentary box again

Tamil Nadu will lead the way in defeating anti-shakti forces: Modi

Tamil Nadu will lead the way in defeating anti-shakti forces: Modi

BJP-PMK alliance sealed as PM winds up 5-day South India cam...


Cities

View All

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in Amritsar, another absconding

Amritsar MC clerk dies in road mishap

Blind murder case of AAP leader solved; one held, three on run

500 gm heroin seized in Attari; two nabbed

3 booked for duping man of Rs 34.22 lakh on pretext of sending daughter, son-in-law abroad

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: 4.22 lakh voters in Panchkula: DEO

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for compassion in delivery of justice, shift in perspective

Cyber Fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 2.28 crore in Panchkula

Two killed in road accident in Chandigarh

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money-laundering probe in excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money-laundering probe in excise policy case

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

Police register FIR over ‘deepfake video’ of Medanta chief

ED a political weapon, SC dismissed its claim that AAP got Rs 100-crore in kickbacks, says Delhi minister Atishi

RERA revokes all 5 affordable housing projects of Mahira Homes in Gurugram

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Over 4.93 lakh voters to cast ballot in Nawanshahr

Vegetable, fruit vendors protest proposed rent hike

Follow model code of conduct strictly, DC asks political parties

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

4-year-old child of migrant family raped, murdered

Nine-year-old boy dies after hit by train, narrow escape for 2 children

Poll code violation: CM’s pictures still intact at AAC near Chand Cinema

Woman, paramour held for killing spouse

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Need to adopt lifestyle with friendly approach to nature, says Vice-Chancellor

Experts dwell on Punjabi language vis-a-vis AI

Ex-Congress Committee district president joins AAP

Breach in Bhakra Canal at Chanarthal village