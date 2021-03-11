Need to build resilience in education sector

Digital capabilities and the required infrastructure must reach out to the remotest and poorest communities to facilitate the students to continue their education during such emergencies as the pandemic. There is a need to deploy public funds to ensure that all students are able to learn digitally. The survey, however, underlines that e-learning methods can never be a substitute for the interactions in a classroom. In fact, both must go together to enrich the learning process.

Need to build resilience in education sector

CRISIS-RIDDEN: The pandemic affected the learning process of students, creating a digital divide and confronting planners with the need to ensure quality and access. PTI

Prem Chowdhry

Author & Former Academic, Delhi University

RECENTLY, the Union Government released the findings of the National Achievement Survey (NAS), which was conducted across India. About 38 lakh students from 1.23 lakh schools in 733 districts of 36 states and union territories were assessed during the survey. The objective was to evaluate children’s progress and learning competencies as an indicator of the efficiency of the education system, so as to take appropriate steps for remedial actions at different levels.

The survey covered government schools (Central and states), government aided schools and private unaided schools. Subjects addressed were language, mathematics, environmental studies, science and social science. Both rural and urban areas participated in the exercise. The NAS data is envisaged to help states in taking remedial measures, both short-term and long-term. However, this data coincided with the onslaught of the pandemic, giving a new direction to NAS observations and offered an opportunity to rectify matters in relation to educational system in India.

The NAS showed Covid-19 impact everywhere, which had resulted in the closure of schools and other educational institutions. With schools closed, students started attending their classes through various education initiatives like online classrooms and radio programmes etc. This brought the inherent weakness of education in Indian society to the fore.

The survey shows how a lot of students, who didn’t own the resources to attend online classes, suffered a lot. Many students were struggling to obtain the gadgets required for online classes. This created a digital divide among them. The poor students were hard hit as most of them were unable to explore online learning. According to various other reports also, the online teaching-learning method during Covid-19 enhanced the gap between rich-poor and urban-rural students. The disruption resulted in an alarming regression in children’s foundational skills — reading, writing and doing simple mathematics. The teachers also, used to the blackboard, chalk, books and classroom teaching, were new to the digital mode of teaching. Many found it difficult to undertake new teaching ways. Reportedly, many were thrown out of job.

The quality of education depends on the available infrastructure. During the pandemic, this got underlined as the required Internet connectivity was just not available. Internet connectivity continues to be unreliable as well as expensive for the underprivileged students to gain access to. In addition, many children from a less fortunate background do not have access to desktops or laptops, allowing them to take part in online courses. Consequently, this technology is not available to many students in the country. It is essential that in future, there is a well thought out contingency in place for any such emergency.

The closure of schools was extremely negative on a large number of economically strained families, whose children go to school just because they can get food under the mid-day meal scheme. This scheme has helped many children from economically weaker families. Because of the closure of the schools, such students were deprived of food essential for their survival and health. In fact, various studies have pointed out that mid-day meals are indeed an important contributing factor for increased enrolment in the schools.

In today’s world, access to technology and Internet is an urgent requirement. The sooner it is introduced at the school level, the better it is. This means that the digital capabilities and the required infrastructure must reach out to the remotest and poorest communities to facilitate the students to continue their education during such emergencies as the pandemic. There is a need to deploy public funds to fix the internet gap and ensure that all students are able to learn digitally, if required to do so, irrespective of their economic status. The state governments and private organisations should come up with ideas to address this issue of digital education.

The NAS, however, underlines that reliance on e-learning methods cannot be a substitute for the interactions in a classroom. In fact, both must go together to enrich the learning process for the students. Other studies like the annual ASER (Annual Status of Education Report), which provides yearly estimates of children’s schooling status, have underlined that most of the failings of the country’s educational system stem from the lack of ‘connect’ between the lived experiences of most students and what is taught in classrooms. The pandemic-induced crisis is an opportunity to apply correctives to this anomaly. The objective of NAS 2021 to evaluate children’s progress and learning competencies of the education system is to take appropriate steps for remedial actions at different levels. It will help to unravel the gaps in learning and will support State/UT governments in developing interventions both in the long and short-term to improve learning levels and orientation on differential planning based on NAS 2021 findings.

The pandemic and the problems it created in the field of education also give a chance to apply correctives. Failure to do so will imperil the academic future of an entire generation. It is time the objective of NAS 2021 to evaluate students’ progress and learning competencies, as an indicator of the efficiency of the education system, is accepted and appropriate steps for remedial actions at different levels are implemented in the right way. It will help to unravel the gaps in learning and aid governments in improving access to education among students coming from different socio-economic hues with proper planning. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at native village; thousands pay last respects

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police arrest Mansa villager who provided 'logistic support to attackers', accused sent to 5-day custody

3
Punjab

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn't want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

4
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

5
Punjab

Jalandhar man kills wife, her parents

6
Haryana

Haryana Police arrest Rs 10,000 crore chit fund scam accused Jagjit Chahal from Gujarat

7
J & K

Terrorists gun down woman teacher in J-K's Kulgam

8
Entertainment

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

9
Delhi

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

10
Punjab

Punjab appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order; post was vacant for seven days

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

From student politics to extortion, murder
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini 3rd in country
Punjab

Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes
Amritsar

Amritsar: Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Manali voted most preferred hill station: Report
Himachal

Manali voted most preferred hill station: Oyo report

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Lilly Singh urges her global audience stream the ‘young legend’s music
Entertainment

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh urges her global audience to stream the 'young legend's music'

Top News

Ukraine war takes toll, economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

Ukraine war takes toll, economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

At 8.7%, FY22 GDP growth misses projection | Stagflationary ...

Corruption was ‘essential’ part of UPA rule: PM Narendra Modi

Corruption was 'essential' part of UPA rule: PM Narendra Modi

On The Last Ride, thousands bid adieu to Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

On The Last Ride, thousands bid adieu to Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Ultras kill woman teacher in Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten to exit Valley en masse

Ultras kill woman teacher in Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten to exit Valley en masse

At 103% of average, Met predicts above normal monsoon this year

At 103% of average, Met predicts above normal monsoon this year

Says rainfed agriculture tracts likely to receive above norm...

Cities

View All

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Can Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh's services set the house in order?

Amritsar: Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Property dealer held for threatening AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Snatching victim from Gujarat succumbs to her injuries in Amritsar

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

May saw 52% deficient rainfall in Chandigarh

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi High Court gets 2 more judges

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Biweekly mandi at Jalandhar Urban Estate Phase-I a nuisance for residents

Congress takes out protest march in Jalandhar, condemns murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

'6.5 lakh deaths in India every year due to smoking'

Nawanshahr: 35-yr-old molests minor, booked

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Two Covid cases reported in district

Man loses Rs 1L to snatchers

Jagraon youth bags AIR 388

MC fines 2 for illegally charging parking fees

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Municipal Corporation, Patiala, to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw