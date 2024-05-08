 Need to restructure entrance exam for civil services : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Need to restructure entrance exam for civil services

Need to restructure entrance exam for civil services

A large number of exam attempts are only benefiting the coaching industry, wasting the resources of the UPSC and also taking a heavy toll on the candidates.

Need to restructure entrance exam for civil services

Herculean task: Many parents are keen to see their children enter the civil services, which have an extremely tough selection process. istock



Lt Gen NPS Hira (retd)

Former Chairman, Punjab Public Service Commission

THE results of the annual civil services examinations, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), were declared recently. For the past few years, the exam methodology, its efficacy to select the best, and the brutal competition among the aspirants have become subjects of debate. The civil services need the best human resources. The UPSC has a system in place to select the best candidates. However, are they really the most suitable? A closer examination of the system reveals that the present system has led to some unintended consequences, especially for those candidates who do not make it.

Many parents in India are keen to see their children enter the civil services. The selection process is extremely tough. This year, only one applicant out of almost 1,300 made the cut. Since some candidates who apply do not appear in the exams, the actual success rate is roughly one out of 700-800. Despite the heavy odds, aspirants continue to appear in the exams year after year. Unfortunately, a significant number of them end up frustrated.

An important question is: Are we selecting the best? A candidate in the general category is allowed six attempts, backward castes candidates can make nine attempts and for Scheduled Castes, there is no limit on the number of attempts, though there is the age limit of 37 years. It is almost a thumb rule of any competitive examination that if a candidate is allowed to make repeated attempts, his or her performance in the written exam keeps improving with every attempt. The interview is a more complex affair. The performance in the interview normally does not improve as much with successive attempts because it demands greater originality of ideas and expression from the candidate. The weightage for the written test is about 87 per cent. The interview weightage is only around 13 per cent. Those clearing the examination in the fourth to sixth attempts generally make it as they are able to score high in the written test. The British, who started this examination in India, allowed only two attempts. It was a decision based on logic. When we allow more than two attempts, the candidates keep improving their written exam performance every year for the simple reason that they have been reading the study material under the same syllabus, with only a little variation in current affairs. So, in the end, we may select a very hard-working and perseverant civil servant, but he may not be the brightest or an original thinker. The high number of attempts allowed are partly due to political reasons and partly due to lobbying by the coaching industry, whose turnover runs into thousands of crores of rupees.

The examination has three stages: preliminary, mains and interview. A candidate in the general category who takes six chances does it over a period of almost eight to 10 years. In the reserved category, it may go up to 15 years. On the face of it, the odds may appear to be something like 800 to 1, but in reality, it is the same candidates appearing again and again. So, for a persistent candidate, the real odds of making it are around one out of 200 candidates. For the top three services (IAS, IPS and IFS), it is about one out of 400-500. On the whole, the rejection rate is still unacceptably high at around 99.5 per cent. Unfortunately, it is not the candidate but the system which we have designed for him that is responsible for getting him sucked into it. The moot point is should the candidates be allowed to continue appearing for three to five years? The hapless parents, too, realise this only after they have wasted a lot of their hard-earned money on coaching.

Allowing so many attempts, be it in the general or reserved categories, really does not help. Ultimately, the number of candidates getting selected, whatever may be the category, remains the same. A candidate may be very bright, but it is extremely difficult for him to compete in his first attempt with another candidate who has been preparing for up to 8-10 years. So, we are being unfair to the bright and also to the not-so-bright. It stands to reason that the number of attempts be reduced to two or maximum three. The reserved category may be allowed one more attempt.

If the number of attempts are reduced, about 80 per cent of the candidates selected will be the same. About 20 per cent may change and that change would be for the better, both for the system and the candidates. A large number of attempts is only benefiting the coaching industry, wasting the resources of the UPSC and also taking a heavy toll on the candidates. Most of them end up missing other bright career opportunities.

Another issue is whether the UPSC needs to get a psychologist on its interview panel, like in military interviews. It is a problem to objectively quantify psychology in terms of marks. A psychologist may like to exercise the veto; therefore, it is very difficult to incorporate one in a government selection system due to its legal implications. The present interview panel, which consists of experienced people, has stood the test of time. The real problem is with the number of attempts.

One more knotty issue is the ‘optional subjects’ allowed in the examination. There are two optional papers with a weightage of as much as 500 marks out of a total of 1,750. The optional subjects have little useful outcome in selection. It is also very tough for any examination body to deal with this complication in its assessment. The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has done away with the optional subjects. This has helped the PPSC reduce the load on the candidates and also enabled more objective assessment due to a level playing field.

A high number of aspirants for the civil services is a good sign. We need to ensure that they do not get mired down in this process. Let this examination not become an unintended trap for the candidates, messing up their lives.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Union Public Service Commission UPSC


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Excise scam: No immediate relief for Arvind Kejriwal; but SC hints at interim bail to Delhi CM in view of Lok Sabha polls

2
Punjab

Resume work as IAS officer, Punjab tells BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

3
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

4
Punjab

Congress fields ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur

5
Haryana

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support, BJP govt reduced to minority in Haryana

6
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha

7
India

10-year-old Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death melts internet, help pours in from different quarters

8
Chandigarh

12-year-old crushed to death by truck driver on way to school in Zirakpur

9
Punjab

Another farmer dies at Shambhu border; 3rd death in 4 days

10
India

Glorification of violence should not be part of any civilised society, India tells Canada

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

AstraZeneca says it will withdraw Covid vaccine globally, says demand dips

AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally

According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...

3 Ind MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Govt

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government

Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group

Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14

Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs

Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs

The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

Bouncer shot dead in Kharar

No nomination filed on Day 1 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Anil Masih campaigning for Sanjay Tandon, says Congress; BJP terms it ‘lie’

Panchkula man duped of Rs 1.88 cr in cyber fraud

Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Law & order deteriorated under L-G VK Saxena: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

Praveen Khandelwal vows to uplift Chandni Chowk

BJP workers protest against AAP’s alleged terror funding

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi among Congress’s star campaigners in Delhi

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Vikramjit Chaudhary seeks votes for BJP

Pastor got money from Dubai, sent Indian SIMs to Pakistani handlers: Hoshiarpur cops

Man murdered at cattle shed

Man’s decomposed body found in bed box in Jalandhar

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

My fight is against grand alliance of BJP, AAP & Akalis, says Warring

Maximum first-timers, 85+, third gender voters in Ludhiana: CEO

Sow, transplant saplings as per rice variety, Punjab Agricultural University tells farmers

Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Avraj of YPS tops city in ICSE exams

Avraj of YPS tops city in ICSE exams

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for free and fair Lok Sabha poll, says Patiala DC

Preneet resumes campaign, touches emotional chord

Lecture on Lok Sabha poll held at Pbi University