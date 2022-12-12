 Need to scrutinise Covid’s cardiac impact : The Tribune India

Need to scrutinise Covid’s cardiac impact

The causes of recent heart-related deaths need to be carefully examined so that preventive and therapeutic strategies can be aptly designed. One should maintain a healthy lifestyle, consume fresh fruits and vegetables and do yoga.

Need to scrutinise Covid’s cardiac impact

Early diagnosis: The best way to tackle heart-related deaths is to have timely health checkups and rule out any precondition. istock



Umesh CS Yadav

Professor, Special Centre for Molecular Medicine, JNU

Heart attack has become a buzzword owing to several recent deaths of young and middle-aged people. The increasing number of deaths due to heart attack in the country is concerning and point towards lack of proper understanding of the issue. A few cases may be due to pre-existing heart-related issues leading to untimely death, but there are cases which may also be linked with Covid-19. However, due to lack of proper examination and study there is no clear evidence.

These unfortunate deaths, nonetheless, have caught people’s attention. Many people died either dancing, singing, playing cricket or performing their duty like driving a bus. A sudden surge in deaths due to heart attack during the Covid pandemic and later has, however, baffled clinicians, policymakers and the common man equally. The experts are still not sure if and how these deaths are correlated with Covid. Researchers do agree that Covid has affected our organ system in such ways that it is difficult to comprehend it without planned studies.

According to a study based on the US Department of Veterans’ Affairs data, people who had contracted Covid face a substantially high risk of cardiovascular issues, including heart attack and stroke. These problems may also happen in people who had relatively mild Covid and have fully recovered from it. The researchers are worried that after the main shock of the pandemic, which affected billions of people globally, cardiovascular-related issues may turn out to be an aftershock. Besides, how long these aftershocks are going to be felt by the people is unclear.

In a recent study published in a journal, Nature, it was reported that people who recovered from severe Covid had extremely high risk of developing cardiac issues till a year later, including heart swelling and lung thromboembolism, which were up to 20-time higher than those in uninfected. Further, those who had mild infection and recovered at home without hospitalisation also had risk of heart attack (8 per cent higher) and heart inflammation (2.5-fold higher). Other studies conducted in the UK also point out that people hospitalised with Covid-19 have two-and-a-half to three-fold more risk of heart-related issues than those uninfected.

However, other non-Covid factors may also have affected people indirectly, including irregular or missed health check-ups, sedentary lifestyle without much physical activities, high-energy diet and stress during the pandemic.

Interestingly, a study at Yale University reported the presence of excessive number of auto antibodies in the people hospitalised with severe Covid. Most of these antibodies are against one’s own tissues and cells and can inadvertently attack the body tissues, including the heart, and weaken their architecture. These damages do not bother unless they accumulate over a period of time and result into acute events like heart attack and sudden death.

The coronavirus enters through the ACE2 receptor found in organs and tissues such as the lungs, neurons, liver, kidney, intestine and also the heart and blood vessels. The damages caused to these organs and tissues are wide-ranging and long-lasting even after the Covid recovery. This is called ‘long-Covid’ that lasts for months to a year or more. Healthy endothelium, the innermost lining of blood vessels made up of endothelial cells, is crucial for the overall vascular health. These cells are prone to damage either by pathogens like viruses and bacteria or their toxic products, which linger on for longer duration and induce thrombosis or blood clotting. The clots may block the blood supply to vital organs like the heart or brain and cause heart attack or stroke, respectively. This may be a possibility in Covid-recovered people with damaged or weakened endothelial cells.

Furthermore, studies also found the presence of virus or its remnants in cardiomyocytes, the heart muscles, which indicate that it could cause cardiac inflammation, resulting in arrhythmia and heart failure in the long run. Affected with these conditions, a person doing strenuous workout would put excessive load on the vasculature and cardiac tissue, which may result in heart-related fatality.

These premature deaths are alarming and raise a pertinent question — Is Covid-19 infection or the vaccine is responsible? A study published in Nature says that the cases of stroke have increased among the youth in the post-Covid period. Also, the possibility of blood clotting in Covid-recovered patients has increased, which may result in heart attack. Similarly, there are cases of cardiovascular complications, thrombosis and arrhythmia among Covid patients. Is vaccination responsible for these deaths? Studies to answer this question have not been done sufficiently, but vaccination-related cases of clotting, ischemia and stroke have been reported in many countries.

Even though they may sound similar, not all heart-related problems are the same. One needs to understand the different terminologies associated with the heart. Heart attack is a condition when the heart does not receive the blood supply, and thereby nutrition and oxygen, due to blockage caused by atherosclerotic plaque or entrapped blood clot in a coronary artery. As a result, heart undergoes myocardial infarction in which a portion of the heart does not get the blood and malfunctions or dies, resulting in fatality. Heart failure is a condition where the heart is not capable of meeting the demand of the body, especially during strenuous exercises, due to the weakening of the heart architecture. Cardiac arrest is related to electrical signal that is generated in the sino-auricular (SA) node that causes and maintains the heart’s rhythmic contraction. When the electric signal is not generated or transmitted, it leads to arrhythmia or fibrillation and may result in sudden stopping of the heart.

The causes of the recent heart-related deaths need to be examined carefully so that preventive and therapeutic strategies can be aptly designed. It needs to be understood that death in different individuals may be due to different factors, which should be examined by doctors and proper postmortem studies should be performed to understand the cause. The best way to tackle this is to have timely and proper health checkups and rule out any precondition. One should maintain a healthy lifestyle, consume fresh fruits and vegetables, do meditation and yoga and include walk and exercise in our daily routine. If comorbid, one should take the prescribed medicine and maintain good health parameters, including glucose level, heart rate, blood pressure etc. We also need to train the youth in giving CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to tackle this kind of public emergency.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Bathinda

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other gunman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

2
Himachal

Sukhwinder Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend ceremony

3
Punjab

Woman killed, son injured as assailants attack them in Punjab's Bathinda

4
Business

Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets: Sources

5
Nation

Russia welcomes India's decision not to join oil price cap; proposes tie-ups to build large-capacity vessels

6
Punjab

Tarn Taran police effect major reshuffle day after RPG attack on Sarhali police station

7
Nation

Trouble for AAP, Gujarat MLA showers praises on PM Modi

8
Features

Brasilia comes to Chandigarh: A confluence of 20th century's two iconic urban utopias

9
Punjab

Man tied in front of moving truck as punishment for ‘stealing wheat bags’ in Muktsar; video goes viral

10
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin diaspora dedicates calendar to Desmond Tutu in Canada's Surrey

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Will restore OPS: CM Sukhu after oath-taking

Will restore old pension scheme: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after oath-taking

Congress brass attends ceremony; Mukesh Agnihotri takes oath...

Unconnected operatives: Modular terror mechanism new challenge for NIA in J&K

Unconnected operatives: Modular terror mechanism new challenge for NIA in J&K

Era of labelling terrorists ‘good’ or ‘bad’ must go: India at UNSC

Era of labelling terrorists 'good' or 'bad' must go: India at UNSC

Air India nears historic order for 500 jets

Air India nears historic order for 500 jets

Includes over 100 wide-bodies such as Airbus A350s, Boeing 7...

J&K mulls unique ID for each family, parties wary

J&K mulls unique ID for each family, parties wary

BJP hails move, cites Hry database


Cities

View All

Cash-strapped MC to sell its land at prime locations

Cash-strapped MC to sell its land at prime locations

Farmers hold protest, seek legal guarantee for MSP

Roadblocks frequent near Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib

MLA reaches out to people with May I Help You stall at PITEX

Open House: Will the move to build 16 more medical colleges make Punjab a medical education hub?

Finally, stage set for theatre’s first event

Finally, stage set for theatre’s first event

Team attacked during raid on illegal mining site in P’kula; 5 vehicles seized

Four-hour evening nakas in Mohali

343 defaulters lose power in Mohali

Eyes on 2024 polls, parties start early

Days after MCD poll defeat, Delhi BJP president resigns

Days after MCD poll defeat, Delhi BJP president resigns

Russian delegation visits Delhi hospital

Ghaziabad man who duped insurance holders arrested

Bail plea of woman who ‘assaulted’ advocate rejected

2 held for killing man to avenge thrashing

PIMS fest sparks row

PIMS fest sparks row

Remain present at 'NRI milni' on Dec 16, senior officials told

Nepalese man held with stolen cellphone

Buoyed by HP win, Cong holds discussion on MC poll strategy

Thieves break into house, steal Rs 3.2L

Verka milk booths on MC land in Ludhiana: BJP alleges irregularities in allotment, collection of rent

Verka milk booths on MC land in Ludhiana: BJP alleges irregularities in allotment, collection of rent

Unidentified persons threaten to blow up tower in township in Ludhiana

Govt to spend Rs 42.37 crore on development works in Ludhiana: Minister

5 held for snatching, theft incidents in Ludhiana

3 arrested on charge of film piracy in Ludhiana

Black films on VIP vehicles go unchecked

Black films on VIP vehicles go unchecked

Farmers march down to MP’s residence, want cases dropped

Store told to pay Rs 5,000 for Rs 1 overcharge

Stoma care clinic unveiled at GMC

Folk artistes steal the show at youth fest