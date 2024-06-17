 ‘Neighbourhood first’ policy presents challenges : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • ‘Neighbourhood first’ policy presents challenges

‘Neighbourhood first’ policy presents challenges

Greater sensitivity in handling India’s relations with neighbours will lead to a better entente with them.

‘Neighbourhood first’ policy presents challenges

Imperative: The time has come to revive SAARC, which had its last summit in Kathmandu a decade ago. PTI



Jayant Prasad

Former ambassador to Afghanistan and Nepal

In his recent meetings with visiting leaders of the neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region — Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Seychelles and Sri Lanka — on the sidelines of his swearing-in ceremony, Narendra Modi reaffirmed the ‘neighbourhood first’ policy he enunciated at the beginning of his first term as Prime Minister in 2014. According to a Ministry of External Affairs press release, Modi promised to work for regional peace, progress and prosperity in close partnership with neighbours. He called for deeper people-to-people ties and more connectivity.

Connectivity is indeed the key to regional cooperation and integration, as it promotes sustainable and better-distributed growth across a given region. It encompasses a range of public goods, including investment in inter- and intra-regional projects, across trade, transportation, information and communication technologies, energy and people. All these, underpinned by appropriate infrastructure, facilitate the free and unfettered flow of goods, services, investments, persons, ideas and technology.

India shares its land or maritime boundaries with China, the South Asian countries of the Indian subcontinent and Myanmar, Thailand and Indonesia. Its neighbourhood extends on its land frontiers from the Hindu Kush in the west to the Irrawaddy in the east. In the oceans, it stretches from Suez in the west to Shanghai in the east.

Beyond its immediate circle, India’s interaction extends to much of the Indian Ocean littoral, from Aden to Singapore, encompassing Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar; Iran, the Transoxiana Central Asian Republics and Gulf states; and members of the Association of South East Asian Nations. India’s periphery now includes the expanse of the Indo-Pacific, stretching from the countries of the East African seaboard right up to the Pacific coasts of North and South America.

Good relations with neighbours are a priority for India’s foreign policy. An unstable contiguity is distracting and bad for business, and it encourages meddling by outside powers. “It is our neighbourhood,” said Modi at the Combined Commanders’ Conference in December 2015, “that is most critical for our future and our place in the world.”

This was manifest in India’s active pursuit of ‘neighbourhood first’, Act East, Connect Central Asia, Link West policies; its participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the I2U2 Group and in conceiving the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor; and its determination to commit to security and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean. Modi paid bilateral visits to Kathmandu and Colombo, not visited by previous Prime Ministers for 17 and 28 years, respectively. His first visit was to Bhutan, and by about mid-2015, he had completed visits to some Indian Ocean countries and to all Central Asian Republics.

However, during Modi’s tenure as PM, in contrast to India’s relations with the great powers and its leadership in the Global South, there has been an overall regression in India’s relations with its immediate neighbours, despite New Delhi continuing its development partnerships, accelerating project implementation, extending grants and loans and providing humanitarian and technical assistance.

The cultural closeness of South Asia — people speaking the same languages or belonging to the same ethnicity or religion on both sides of India’s boundaries — has counterintuitively reinforced a sense of distinctiveness of its neighbours from India. Psychological partitions of perception and identity have reinforced the physical fractures of South Asia.

On its margins, the subcontinent is bristling with terrorism and insurgencies. India’s neighbouring countries diverge in many ways: geographically, socially, economically, demographically, and most of all, politically. Many of them suffer from endemic social strife and political instability. It does not help that they are significantly more unequal in growth, resources, population and size than neighbouring countries in any other part of the world.

While there is likely to be more continuity than change in the substance and style of Modi 3.0’s foreign and security policies, there is scope for improvement concerning South Asia. Greater sensitivity in handling India’s relations with neighbours will lead to a better entente with them.

Coalition politics might compel the BJP to temper Hindutva, which has caused misgivings in many parts of South Asia, such as Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan and even Nepal, an erstwhile Hindu kingdom and now a secular republic. The stability of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) depends upon two staunchly secular leaders, Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, who have a considerable Muslim support base. Although the primary players in the Indian Government remain the same and the BJP’s partners are not invested in foreign policy issues, the optics of the NDA coalition will improve India’s standing in the neighbourhood.

Without actively courting Pakistan, the NDA government might respond to friendly overtures and re-engage with the caveat that intractable bilateral issues can only be resolved as a function of improved mutual perceptions and relations, not the other way around. Nawaz Sharif’s congratulatory message to Modi, appealing to “replace hate with hope”, is a positive portent.

Adversarial relations between India and China are likely to persist, as Beijing seems in no hurry to restore the status quo ante in eastern Ladakh. Yet, India will not view China as an enemy to be fought militarily. India, with its friends, will try to rein in China’s assertiveness and persuade it to follow international rules and rebalance relations peacefully.

The time has come to revive the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which has had just 18 summits, the last one in Kathmandu a decade ago. That summit had given the go-ahead to national, regional and sub-regional measures and arrangements. Both the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal Initiative and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation must be re-energised.

The objectives outlined in Modi’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy are ambitious, and the impediments are many. Getting things right with neighbours is an arduous process, often with uncertain results. There is no alternative to trying, however. India cannot walk unfettered on the global stage without better relations in its contiguity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #Maldives #Narendra Modi #Nepal #Sri Lanka


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

3
India

Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

4
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

5
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

6
India

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

7
Punjab

Will discuss setting up Mohali-Rajpura rail link with Railway Minister: MoS Ravneet Bittu

8
Punjab

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

9
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

10
India

'Why teach about riots, demolition in schools': NCERT chief on Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces

Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths

Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers


Cities

View All

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Youth kidnapped, killed by three over old enmity

Married woman dies after consuming poison

12 booked for assaulting Chutala village residents

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

Expect respite from heat, rain likely from tomorrow

Fire breaks out in paint factory

All-weather pool project hanging fire

Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

AAP MLAs visit CR Paatil’s home, seek rightful water share from Haryana

Water crisis spills onto streets, BJP stages protest against AAP govt

Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

Police crack down on improper parking, book 2.4 lakh violators

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Former MP Rinku targets AAP

Cops conduct search op to apprehend drug peddlers

JIT allottees threaten protest against state government

Youth kidnapped, killed over old enmity in Amritsar, 1 held

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

14 booked for assaulting PSPCL staff

Workshop organised at old age home

Workshop organised at old age home

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp