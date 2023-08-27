 No flag or national anthem : The Tribune India

Good sport

No flag or national anthem

For athletes, the flag & the national anthem are sacred. The fact that the Tricolour won’t go up if an Indian wrestler wins would be mortifying to them

No flag or national anthem

Flags seem to have originated to designate distinct armies or territories. The fall of one's flag is a sign of defeat, the rising of the flag signifies triumph.



Rohit Mahajan

IN the minutes and then seconds leading up to 6.04 pm on August 23, the heart beat quicker, racked by anxiety and fear of failure... Failure not of self, which we all endure in a limited scale or in private, but that of the nation, which is ignominious and unendurable because it’s of a global scale.

But then, the spirit surged, there was euphoria — India had made it to the moon.

The soft touch of the Vikram lander on the moon, turned into a dramatic spectacle on live TV, was beamed live to millions across the world — a brave decision by ISRO’s scientists, for failure would have earned them commensurate ridicule. Their success felt like our own personal success — India’s becoming only the fourth nation to put a craft on the moon made Indian people’s heart swell with nationalistic pride. But making a strong case for internationalism, PM Modi termed it a “success of all of humanity”, not of India alone. This is a wonderful sentiment that signifies inclusiveness and must be vigorously promoted within the country as well.

The fact is that the human race belongs to one species, homo sapiens, that came out of Africa and evolved into very distinct ‘races’ across the world. But the spirit of separatism, of nationalism, is distilled and poured into our minds through subtle and crude acts of indoctrination.

Paradoxically, among people who give up their home country to migrate, this indoctrination — or the sense of belonging to a particular ‘home’ country — is quite strong, and frequently manifests itself in sports contests.

Several years ago, during the 2015 World Cup in Australia, this writer came across several kids of Indian heritage who wished to be flag-bearers to accompany the Indian team before its matches. Akshay Prasan, then 11, was born in Australia to a mother who herself was a child of Indian immigrants in England; Akshay, as Aussie as any other boy in his school, had learnt the Indian national anthem so that he would know the words when it was played.

I also met a Rohan Naidu, 14, whose father was born in Australia. He too wished to be among the six kids to carry the Indian flag before the match; he was visibly disappointed that he was made part of the bunch carrying the Bangladeshi flag, instead. He was a third generation Aussie — his doctor grandparents had migrated to Australia in the 1960s — yet the pull of the flag was strong. This love for the land of their forefathers could be a symptom of alienation with a very different culture; it could also signify that in liberal multicultural societies, people are quite comfortable with multiple identities. Their difference from the others is, crucially, emphasised by their skin colour and facial features, marking them as the ‘other’ in the eyes of the largely European-descent population, leading to a sense of alienation.

Flags seem to have originated to designate distinct armies or territories. The fall of one’s flag is a sign of defeat, the rising of the flag signifies triumph.

This symbolism is integral to sport. When the Indian flag went up in Beijing in 2008, and the Indian national anthem was played, after Abhinav Bindra won gold — India’s first Olympics gold in 28 years! — one felt pride and joy. The feeling is replicated whenever Indian athletes win gold in international events and the stadium falls silent and people stand up to pay respect to the athletes and the country.

If one is to consider oneself an internationalist, one would be happy if a great athlete triumphs even at the cost of an Indian athlete — as when Lovlina Borgohain was beaten by the excellent Busenaz Surmeneli in the boxing competition of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Most athletes, however, are extreme nationalists for whom the flag and the national anthem are almost sacred. The fact, thus, that Indian wrestlers won’t be able to compete under the Indian flag at the World Championships — and that the Tricolour won’t be raised if an Indian wrestler wins gold — would be mortifying to them. But this is how it would be as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has been suspended by wrestling’s global body, UWW, for not holding its elections in time. WFI, headed by a BJP politician — Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — has been mired in controversy following charges of sexual harassment against him. He can’t hold on to power, but is jockeying to keep control. Elections have been delayed due to political and factional conflicts and litigation.

Singh, no doubt, would call himself a great nationalist who loves the flag even more than the wrestlers — perhaps an apt leader in these times of weaponised nationalsim.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

2
Entertainment

Have Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora parted ways? Reports suggest so

3
Haryana Vikram Sarabhai space Centre exam

Kerala Police team reaches Gurugram for probe

4
Nation

Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3 success as 'great scientific achievement'

5
Nation

Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over 'hate politics'

6
India

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around 'Shiv Shakti' point to unravel lunar secrets

7
Nation

Video: 9 die as train's coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze

8
Punjab

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

9
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

10
J & K

Student beaten up by teacher, principal for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on classroom board in Kathua of J-K

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Top News

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...

‘Shiv Shakti’ & ‘Tiranga’: PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Move seen as attempt to check rising prices

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe


Cities

View All

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Spouse chops off CRPF woman’s hand in Delhi

Schoolkid among two injured in knife attack

Will support TB patients, says IAF

DCW notice to cops over rapes in hotel

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme