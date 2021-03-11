No lessons learnt from food crises of past

Instead of rebuilding sustainable food systems and encouraging food self-sufficiency, the effort has been to enhance global market provisioning, which means letting the market forces operate at will. This has, instead, shifted the focus to building international agri-supply chains, thereby increasing dependence on a handful of companies, which raise prices whenever convenient. The Guardian reports that the world’s biggest food companies have already achieved record profits this year.

Hunger looming: The failure to reform food systems has led to the third global food crisis erupting in the past 15 years. Reuters

Devinder Sharma

Food & Agriculture specialist

When Dr Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), said on May 4 that a record 193 million people are faced with acute hunger and food insecurity, he actually was trying to draw attention of the international community to how severely the destruction of rural livelihoods has pushed vulnerable populations to slide below the hunger line.

In fact, many believe that the world is already in the grip of what can be called as the third global food crisis.

In a special report titled ‘Another Perfect Storm?’, an International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food) makes an attempt to address the critical food situation arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and seeks answers on how a failure to reform food systems has led to the third global food crisis erupting in the past 15 years. Ever since the first world food crisis of 2007-08, when 37 countries were faced with food riots and that too at a time when there was no drop in the global food production, the world hasn’t drawn any lessons.

Even prior to the Ukraine war, food prices had elevated to a new high, reaching its peak since the days of the 2007-08 food crisis. The FAO’s food price index rose to 140.7 points in February, a jump of 20.7 per cent from the previous year. The prices of maize, cereals, vegetable oils, cotton, soybean, sugar etc showed an upward trend.

In other words, even before the war began, with food prices at a record high, the world was fast headed towards a food crisis. Unfortunately, for the same reasons that sparked the first world food crisis, the failure to address the structural causes was leading to yet another crisis.

“A new generation is once again facing mounting food insecurity, and it seems no lessons have been learned since the last food crisis,” says Olivier de Schutter, co-chair of the IPES-Food. Jennifer Clap, vice-chair of the IPES-Food, adds: “Evidence suggests financial speculators are jumping into commodity investments and gambling on rising food prices and this is pushing the world’s poorest people deep into hunger.”

Monitoring futures markets and fighting against speculative behaviour had been talked about by G-7 agriculture ministers earlier, but, somehow, it had failed to restrict speculation in commodity pricing, what to talk of banning it.

At the time the 2007-08 food crisis happened, the UN Human Rights Council was informed that excessive commodity trading and speculation were driving the international prices high. Accordingly, futures markets were blamed for at least 75 per cent of the crisis. Democracy Now, a popular TV show in the US, had a detailed programme on how speculation had brought in a huge fortune for the agribusiness companies while millions went to bed hungry. There was no slump in global food production and yet the prices were ruling high. All food majors were raking in profits.

In another report in The Wire (May 6, 2022), an investigation by the Lighthouse Reports, a non-profit, showed that “excessive speculation by investment funds and firms in the commodity markets has contributed to the spike in prices.”

This only shows that no lessons had been learnt from the first food crisis. Instead of rebuilding sustainable food systems and encouraging food self-sufficiency, the effort has been to enhance global market provisioning, which means letting the market forces operate at will. This has, instead, shifted the focus to building international agri-supply chains, thereby increasing dependence on a handful of companies, which raise prices whenever convenient.

The Guardian reports that Cargill, one of the world’s biggest food companies, has already achieved record profits this year, and so is the case with two other giants — ADM and Bunge.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had remarked: “In too many industries, a handful of giant companies dominate the market. And too often they use their power to squeeze out smaller competitors and stifle new entrepreneurs, making our economy less dynamic, giving themselves free reign to raise prices, reduce options and exploit workers.” He cited the example of the livestock industry, which is effectively in the hands of four big companies, dictating the market prices at will. But strangely, there is no outrage over the predatory pricing being followed.

While the number of investment funds in commodity trading activities had grown, at least seven of the 10 buyers of futures trading in wheat contract reportedly were speculators. This provided a fillip to the commodity prices. No wonder, as per the World Bank, the Agricultural Price Index has already risen by 41 per cent over the prices prevailing a year ago. Wheat prices have risen by 60 per cent and maize by 54 per cent.

This does not, however, indicate any direct link between the rising food prices and speculation, but it certainly points to the growing trade interests in India, for instance, to export as much wheat as possible. The trade certainly wants unbridled exports to be allowed. They can see the growing profit margins, expected to rise still further.

The rise in global food prices hits poor countries the hardest, and at the same time makes imports costlier. Already, the poor in 53 countries — from Sudan to Afghanistan — are hit by acute food insecurity. “This is hunger that threatens to slide into famine and cause widespread death,” the FAO had said.

Over the years, and despite some countries facing continued conflict, not enough international effort has been made to encourage others to be food-secure. Similarly, creating regional food reserves — that could address any drop in food supplies — did not take off.

Although soaring food prices are generally considered to be resulting from a deadly combination of war, climate change, poverty and economic shock (including soaring food prices from speculation), what has been overlooked is the overdependence on food imports. For instance, the Russia-Ukraine region supplies wheat to 30 countries and many of these food-importing nations can, in any case, become self-reliant. There is a lesson here. 

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger takes over with 'no idea how to fly'
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-yr high

Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high

Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March ...

Policeman shot at by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

Policeman shot at by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far

Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far

5 constables, 2 head constables, Class IV worker involved

US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House

US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she is sure Presi...

CBI dismisses its four SIs for fake raid

CBI dismisses its 4 SIs for fake raid in Chandigarh

Demanded Rs 25 lakh from owners of IT firm

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Police crack Rs 5-lakh bank robbery case in Amritsar, two nabbed

Batala AAP MLA in verbal spat over traffic challan

3 resolutions passed for release of Sikh political prisoners

Panel to probe sexual misconduct by teacher at school in Amritsar's Rayya block

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Four CBI SIs demanded ~1 cr from IT firm owner

Four CBI SIs demanded Rs 1 cr from IT firm owner

CBI dismisses its 4 SIs for fake raid in Chandigarh

Gunshots fired into air at housing society in Mohali

Mohali: Doctor rapes mentally challenged woman

Punjab Housing Department blamed for allowing illegal structures in Chandigarh periphery

Delhi stares at water crisis, sends SOS to Haryana

Delhi stares at water crisis, sends SOS to Haryana

Collision between trucks chokes Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for hours

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Hit by internal feud & Covid, school for destitutes struggles for survival

Hit by internal feud & Covid, school for destitutes struggles for survival

Primary students attending school in evening shift!

Demand for advancing date of paddy sowing gaining pace

CM's meeting with state school heads was mere eyewash: Sukhi

Ready plan to check floods, Kapurthala DC tells officials

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Resolve issues related to dairies, Ludhiana MC officials told

Watch: Punjab teachers scramble for plates at meet organised by CM Bhagwant Mann in Ludhiana; netizens in splits

Army drone goes missing during Ludhiana exercise

2 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Central team in Patiala to assess cleanliness

Central team in Patiala to assess cleanliness

Revisit power purchase agreements: Engineers to Punjab Government

Punjabi varsity non-teaching staff protest, allege bias in promotions

Patiala: Despite ban, youths continue to swim in canals

Patiala players win medals