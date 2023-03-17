 No room for grey areas in defence allocations : The Tribune India

No room for grey areas in defence allocations

Assessing India’s defence requirements vis-à-vis its development priorities in terms of budgeting is the key challenge for our financial planners. Innovative measures to find the monies for meeting defence requirements should be the order of the day. Also, appropriate constitutional reforms are needed to meet the funding challenges. Another important aspect in defence budgeting is the provision for non-defence expenses accrued by various headquarters.

No room for grey areas in defence allocations

Ground reality: India has again topped the list of the world’s biggest importers of weapons and military equipment, according to SIPRI’s latest report. PTI



Gp Capt Murli Menon (Retd)

Defence analyst

The latest Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report lists India as the world’s top arms importer, accounting for 11 per cent of all such international imports between 2018 and 2022.

Saudi Arabia, China, Qatar and Australia are the other four main importers, followed by the US, Pakistan, Egypt, South Korea and Japan. This report, by itself, may not portray a holistic picture of the place defence occupies in the budgetary priorities of these nations or the efforts they are making to reduce their import bill.

President Joe Biden recently unveiled the breakdown of the US defence budget, pegged at around $842 billion, and in a few years it is expected to touch $1,000 billion. While the American security interests encompass heavy allocations for research and development, new areas of interest such as the Indo-Pacific Command and new ventures in space and nuclear technologies, India has its own requirements to meet the security challenges, situated as we are in a strategically volatile region, with neighbours none too friendly and just awaiting opportune moments to breach our security over land, sea and air.

The defence budget allocation for 2023-24 is Rs 5.94 lakh crore (just $72.73 billion). The Chinese defence spending for the year is expected to be around $225 billion, which gives us a comparative mosaic of the world’s three leading strategic players.

Coming to Indian security imperatives, the need for substantial funding for defence procurements and servicing is reinforced by our overall security scenario. It used to be the opinion of the strategic community that our defence budget should be at least 3 per cent of our GDP. But the global and regional developments of late may call for an upward revision of this ballpark, mainly as shown by the Ukraine war on one hand and China’s attempts to unilaterally alter the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the other.

Pakistan being in a deleterious economic predicament as of now, Indian defence planning has to be remodelled much more on the global scenario and India’s strategic aspirations in the emerging order.

Increased allocations for pay and allowances and pensions are inescapable. Even the Americans have made a 5 per cent raise in pay in this year’s defence budget. India’s peculiarities in security management include the low-intensity conflict requirements necessitated by the prevailing counter-insurgency situation, specifically in the North-East and against Maoist elements elsewhere.

These are contingencies which other countries may or may not have to factor in. The need for careful dovetailing of our paramilitary budgeting and defence budgeting cannot be overemphasised. While some aspects such as air power, electronic combat, search & rescue and air defence have to cater to multi-agency environments, the enlarged threat spectrum puts an additional burden on the national exchequer.

Another important aspect in defence budgeting is the provision for non-defence expenses accrued by various headquarters. The US defence budget this year has kept $44 billion for such expenditure. While our defence budget does have separate allocations for capital outlay, revenue, pensions and defence civilians, the allocations for R&D and other innovative measures need to be increased considerably. The US defence R&D allocation this year is $145 billion, with $170 billion separately earmarked for procurements. Besides, another $60 billion is earmarked for aircraft development. They have a separate head for air power procurements, unlike in India where aircraft procurements fall under the capital budgets of the three services. Proper code heading of various aspects of budgeting is the key to proper defence management and prioritisation.

The US defence budget has separate allocations for new weapon technologies and new bases coming up in the Philippines and its Pacific posturing against China. The Indian defence budget has several aspects linked to the increased Chinese threat, but we stop short of mentioning this categorically, perhaps for fear of antagonising China. There is also a lack of clarity in our defence allocations for our strategic missile programmes. Calling out such allocations clearly would also have payoffs in terms of psychological operations and cyber war. So, perhaps there is a case for clarity in nominating budgetary heads, such as separate allocations in the US budget for hypersonic weapons and cyber warfare.

Comparisons with the US defence budget may not be wholly valid in all respects, but the clarity in nominating allocations for innovative and modern projects is something we could emulate. Also, the presidential system of government in that country may be amenable to such a proactive approach to budgeting, which our traditional parliamentary democratic setup may not be comfortable with. For example, this year the US has gone in for a pay hike for their servicemen, whereas we in India are still agonising over One Rank, One Pension and modalities for its disbursement.

Assessing India’s defence requirements vis-à-vis its development priorities in terms of budgeting is the key challenge for our financial planners. Innovative measures to find the monies for meeting defence requirements, more so in the backdrop of Atmanirbharta, should be the order of the day. Also needed are appropriate constitutional reforms to meet the funding challenges, be it for new projects such as Agnipath/MMRCA (Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft) or for finding the monies through suitable private-public partnerships.

The rapid degree of obsolescence in defence technology would necessitate timely adaptation and import of technology till our indigenous capabilities in manpower, training, manufacturing and public-private partnership reach global standards in cutting-edge fields.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Video: Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed at gym in US

2
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

3
Punjab

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

4
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan devours missi roti, paneer at dhaba in Chandigarh, explores Punjab on autorickshaw

5
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi interview not conducted from any Punjab jail: DGP Gaurav Yadav

6
World

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

7
J & K

Conman from Gujarat posing as 'Additional Director in PMO' arrested in Kashmir

8
Nation

'Is Jairam your nanny': BJP's swipe at Rahul Gandhi's slip; 'We don't use teleprompters', counters Cong gen secy

9
Nation

2 pilots killed as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

10
Nation

If Indian democracy was functioning, I'd be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks

Don't Miss

View All
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Top News

Face-off persists as govt demands apology, Rahul insists he be heard

Face-off persists as govt demands apology, Rahul insists he be heard

Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Army copter crashes in Arunachal, 2 dead

Army copter crashes in Arunachal, 2 dead

Garcetti new US envoy, India looks to taking forward multifaceted ties

Garcetti new US envoy, India looks to taking forward multifaceted ties

More trouble for Sisodia, named in ‘snooping’ case

More trouble for Sisodia, named in 'snooping' case

Faces charges of forgery, criminal breach of trust


Cities

View All

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Start-up exhibition grabbing eyeballs

Jee aaya nu G20 delegates

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: MP

Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Firm to get only 25% of parking lots until smart features implemented

P’kula prepares for G20 delegates’ visit on Mar 31

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Bhalswa landfill site to be cleared by March ’24: Kejriwal

2 members of Irani gang held

Man opens fire at neighbour after losing case, held

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

Varsity students, staff continue stir over grant

‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Police drive against anti-social elements

Kisan Mela witnesses heavy footfall at Rauni