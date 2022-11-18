 No room for triumphalism amid global crisis : The Tribune India

No room for triumphalism amid global crisis

PM Modi is aware that the Ukraine war is causing problems, but he is not in a position to do anything more than state the problems. He said at the G20 summit that the ‘fertiliser shortage of today is the food crisis of tomorrow’. The problem arises from Russia blocking Ukrainian export of fertilisers, which are of importance to India. And India is also not in a position to export wheat to take advantage of the shortage created by Russia blocking Ukrainian wheat export.

No room for triumphalism amid global crisis

Opportunity: India can use the G20 presidency to get recognition on the world stage, but it will have to perform as a team player. PTI



Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr

Senior Journalist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement, “This is not the era of wars”, which he made during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting at Samarkand in September, seems to have come in handy at the G20 summit in Bali as diplomats of member-countries struggled to find a mutually acceptable language for the declaration as the US and its western allies were keen on condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the Indian government has rightly claimed it as a diplomatic triumph, however small, because India is set to take over the G20 presidency on December 1 and will host the next summit in 2023, it seems to be just the beginning of delicate diplomatic manoeuvrings New Delhi would have to manage during the G20 presidency.

The bilateral meetings between the leaders of the member-countries revealed much more than the conference deliberations and statements. Prime Minister Modi had an unstructured meeting with US President Joe Biden, and both leaders seemed to have reiterated the close relations between the two countries, and Biden is reported to have talked of the Quad, comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia, as well as the India-Israel-US-United Arab Emirates (UAE) with its interesting acronym of “I2U2” as examples of US-India strategic cosiness. Modi is said to have looked forward to the US cooperation during India’s G20 presidency. This meeting was followed by another joint meeting with the outgoing G20 president and host of the summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Biden. It would seem that the Americans are playing a key behind-the-scenes role in shaping the G20 strategies. In the midst of managing the G20, Biden had an over three-hour meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and he declared afterwards that he saw no need for a new Cold War! Modi’s interaction with Xi was a brief exchange of courtesies, which is an improvement on the silence that the two had maintained at the SCO summit in Samarkand.

The US has adopted a double-pronged approach towards China — that of keeping the channels of communication open with China on the one hand, and of building up an anti-China network in the Indo-Pacific. Parallel to the US stance towards China is India’s stance towards Russia. While seeking closer strategic ties with the US as part of its undeclared power struggle with China in south Asia, New Delhi wants to keep its strategic closeness to Moscow intact, both in economic and military terms.

Of course, the scale of India-Russia and India-China ties is much smaller than the US-China and US-Russia relations, but they share the same quality. Indian strategic experts should not be eager to declare Modi’s triumph at Bali and its continuing flavour as India takes over the G20 presidency.

There is a cold war between India and China at many levels even as Biden has declared there is no need for one between the US and China. The US and Europe are up in arms against Russia, but it is unlikely to break into an open war because the US does not want a war with Russia, if it can help it. Biden was quick enough to say that the missile that hit a Polish village was not fired from Russia. So, India has to maintain its ties with Russia in the face of western opposition, though US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen had said that the cap on Russian oil would not apply to India as long as India does not use western insurance and shipping agencies.

The India-China, India-Russia, US-China and US-Russia equations will continue to be irritants as India seeks to play a greater role in world affairs. Modi is acutely aware that the Ukraine war is causing problems, but he is not in a position to do anything more than state the problems. He said in his address at the G20 summit conference that the “fertiliser shortage of today is the food crisis of tomorrow”. The problem arises from Russia blocking Ukrainian export of fertilisers, which are of importance to India. And New Delhi is also not in a position to export wheat to take advantage of the shortage created by Russia blocking Ukrainian wheat export. It is a prickly situation for India.

These issues would appear as a dampener for India only if there are unrealistic expectations that India during its G20 presidency will cover itself with glory. What India can do at best, and it is something which has it has been good at, is to manage contradictions of a fragmented world and its power struggles. Indonesia has done it without too much fanfare. It has tried to keep the G20 unity, while keeping Russia in the loop.

Indonesian President Widodo travelled to Russia in June and he kept the possibility of Putin attending the summit open. And he has tried to focus on other major issues as the problems of climate change and the slowing down of growth in the global economy. And the baton is now being passed on to India. The Modi government can use the G20 presidency to get recognition for India on the world stage and play upon this on the home front. But on the international stage, India will have to perform as a team player, passing on the baton to Brazil, which will take over the presidency in 2024. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to view profile photos within group chats

2
Nation

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

3
Entertainment

Daljeet Kaur Khangura, Punjabi film industry's Hema Malini, dies at 69

4
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

5
Punjab

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

6
Haryana

Protest for Ahir regiment on Friday; Gurugram police plan diversions, issue advisory

7
Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

8
Trending

Rahul Gandhi trolled as Nepal's national anthem plays at Bharat Jodo Yatra instead of India's; BJP slams Congress leader over goof-up

9
Business

Amazon begins layoffs across company; expected to cut 10,000 jobs

10
Brand Connect

Speculative altcoins Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) lose trading volume, Investors switch to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

Review release of Rajiv case convicts: Government to SC

Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court

Congress calls it belated wisdom

Cop27 draft omits India’s proposal on fossil fuels

COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels

Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels

UK in recession, Hunt raises taxes

UK in recession, Jeremy Hunt raises taxes

US trekker’s death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue

US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue

Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...

2 shooters among 3 held for dera follower’s killing

2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing

Six accused now in police custody


Cities

View All

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

Sudhir Suri murder case: Sandeep Singh sent to judicial custody

2 smugglers held in Amritsar, grenade seized

Articles of Sikh faith

Roadside vendors, food stalls a nuisance in Amritsar

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Man carrying petrol bottle climbs atop Bathinda DAC

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations in Chandigarh

Develop Sukhna Lake area as carbon sink: UNDP

Chandigarh: Cab surge price can't exceed 1.5 times base fare

Chandigarh University 'video leak' case: Mohali police drop charges against two

Must ensure Transgender Welfare Board has teeth: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla's police custody, allows narco test

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Shradha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to Himachal, Uttarakhand — places he visited with live-in partner, say police

Shradha murder case: What is narco test accused Aaftab Poonawala will be subjected to

Watch: Delhi cab driver's fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere: Work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur stretch stuck for 6 years

Jalandhar: Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in dist

Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap

BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across city

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Naib Tehsildar recruitment ‘scam’: Suspects helped candidates cheat in Haryana exams too

Patiala district sees another dengue death, 31 new cases

Patiala civic body purchases four garbage-lifting vehicles

Patiala: Avoid junk food, students told