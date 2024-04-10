 Northern comfort elusive for INDIA : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Northern comfort elusive for INDIA

Northern comfort elusive for INDIA

The electorally important region presents a picture of chaos and despondency for Opposition bloc

Northern comfort elusive for INDIA

SHOW OF UNITY: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, AAP leader Gopal Rai and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (right) during an INDIA rally. PTI



Radhika Ramaseshan

Senior Journalist

THE Opposition’s INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc has reasons to feel buoyant about its prospects in the southern states in the Lok Sabha polls. In contrast to the promising scenario on the other side of the Vindhyas, where INDIA is well placed in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and relatively so in Karnataka, the North presents a picture of chaos and despondency for the alliance. The shambolic state of affairs derives in large part from the flaws inherent in every Opposition grouping against a near-hegemonic ruling force (till 1989, it was the Congress, and now it is the BJP), arising largely from ego clashes and a marked reluctance of the self-styled ‘stronger’ entities to share power equitably with their comrades, and the BJP’s smash-and-grab approach towards razing a level playing field.

The centrality of Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren and Tejashwi Yadav shows that the Congress is forced to play second fiddle to regional satraps.

The BJP’s predatory tactics have caused major depletions in the critical mass INDIA required to put up a respectable challenge. The Congress — which remains the Opposition’s only pan-India party — has suffered the highest casualties. Several high-profile leaders have switched sides, enhancing the impression that an enfeebled Congress’ innards have been hollowed out and it is, therefore, in no position to credibly confront the BJP and the NDA.

Jammu and Kashmir contributes only five seats to the Lower House of Parliament, but even in its truncated version as a union territory (the Kashmir valley has three seats and Jammu two), its symbolic significance stands undiminished for the BJP and INDIA. A recent development classically illustrates INDIA’s inability to unify the Opposition, which includes the National Conference (NC), led by the Abdullahs, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), headed by Mehbooba Mufti. Notwithstanding the earlier averments of an alliance, the NC and the PDP decided to fight each other in the Valley and have fielded their own candidates. The Congress failed to cement the grouping. Either the Congress lacked the political and moral authority to broker peace between the Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti or the party thought it more ‘prudent’ to go with the former. However, it is useful to recall that a splintered Opposition could give the BJP the opening it sorely needs in the Valley. Moreover, the NC and the PDP have partnered with the BJP in the past after shedding their supposed aversions to its ideology.

Cut to Uttar Pradesh and its bountiful 80 seats, much of which were netted by the BJP in 2014 and 2019. The Lucknow bazaar buzz has it that there’s no jaan (life) left in INDIA after successive routs. The Samajwadi Party (SP) is the fulcrum of the alliance by a mile, but the prelude to the elections has been marked by bumps. The SP has fumbled in candidates’ selection (it wasn’t as though it was spoilt for choice); it has the shell of a party, namely the Congress, for an ally after losing weightier partners such as the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party to the BJP, which nimbly put together a seat-sharing arrangement to the apparent satisfaction of the NDA’s constituents. The SP chief, Akhilesh Yadav, was discernibly defensive about countering the BJP’s blatantly divisive agenda, as revealed in PM Narendra Modi’s speech last week at Ghaziabad.

Muslims have always constituted a strong vote bank of the SP and the projected outcome of the alliance with the Congress is the consolidation of minority votes. Yadav’s unwillingness to affirm a public stand on minority-related issues did not go down well with Muslim opinion-makers, clerics and minority members of the SP. His party’s members periodically spoke up against it. The recent death of Mukhtar Ansari, a convicted criminal and politician with a strong base in eastern UP because of his Robin Hood image, drew massive crowds at his funeral, crowds that were undeterred by massive police deployment. The episode prompted Yadav to call on his family, especially since the SP has nominated Mukhtar’s brother Afzal from the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency in Purvanchal. Afzal Ansari had won the seat in 2004 as well as in 2019.

On the other hand, the BJP has left no stone unturned in its marquee state as it is determined to recompense the NDA for the loss of nine seats — from 71 in 2014 to 62 in 2019 — and perhaps win more. Modi has hit the ground running with a roadshow in Ghaziabad-Meerut; the BJP’s tieups are in place and it has declared over 50 candidates. The Congress, crippled by a weak organisational setup and bereft of charismatic regional leaders, is still expecting the Gandhis to contest from the family boroughs of Amethi and Rae Bareli in Awadh. Should the family back off — especially in view of Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi defeat in 2019 — the UP rank and file fears that the Congress might draw a blank.

Where does INDIA’s salvation lie in the North? In Haryana, the BJP seems to have willingly forfeited its ally, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and the Jat votes it brought to the table. But the Congress doesn’t look like the gainer it is notionally projected to be. The break-up only signifies that the JJP would split the votes of a dominant community, depriving the Congress of the cutting edge it might enjoy under Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s stewardship.

What about Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal is undeniably INDIA’s protagonist after his arrest. The AAP has gone on the front foot, unfazed by the fact that many senior leaders, including the CM himself, are in jail. Its campaign pivots around Kejriwal and his government’s flagship programmes, but is that enough of a counter against the BJP’s all-too-powerful leader and a well-defined campaign replete with exaggerated claims about the Centre’s ‘achievements’ and hard work on the ground?

The centrality of Kejriwal, Hemant Soren (also incarcerated) and Tejashwi Yadav shows that willy-nilly, the Congress is forced to play second fiddle to north India’s regional satraps. On the other hand, its direct faceoffs with the BJP in states such as MP, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chhattisgarh will be the ultimate test of its ability to reassert its political leadership.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kerala #Lok Sabha #Tamil Nadu #Telangana


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Warm greetings and a tight hug: Bhagwant Mann meets AAP’s Sanjay Singh at Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh

2
Diaspora

Missing Indian student in US whose parents got ransom call found dead in Ohio’s Cleveland

3
Haryana

Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

4
India

Maharashtra Opposition seals Lok Sabha poll deal; Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP (SP) 10

5
India

‘Not going to get in middle of the situation’: US on reports of targeted Pakistan killings by India

6
Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

7
Diaspora

‘Buta Singh Gill was a good man, would help Indians in Canada without looking for anything in return’

8
Haryana

Another jolt to JJP as former MLA Satvinder quits party

9
Punjab

AAP files complaint against SAD chief Sukhbir Badal for violating EC directions during poll campaign

10
Punjab

In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek ‘blessings’

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Amritsar

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son, among 4, arrested with heroin in Shimla

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested

The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...

Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

BRS leader K Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Tihar Jail had cited security reasons


Cities

View All

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Bargari issue: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh expresses dissent with AAP; targets CM Bhagwant Mann

Pray on ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’, Takht Jathedars to Sikhs

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Smuggler held with 395 gm opium near border in Amritsar

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk, High Court informed

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh, High Court informed

Chandigarh: PGI panel for 2 new anaesthesia depts

One-way traffic on Sector 26 road in Chandigarh during school timings

Day 1 of Navratri: Devotees donate over Rs 21 lakh, 247 gm silver at 3 temples in Panchkula

Girl dies after tiff with friend in Sector 35 park in Chandigarh

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

Bhardwaj: Excise policy case biggest political conspiracy

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court dismisses his plea against arrest by ED

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP to open state office today

BJP to open state office in Jalandhar's Maqsudan today

Support of MLAs, halqa in-charges to ex-CM Charanjit Channi annoys Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary

Nawanshahr: 5 days on, cops still clueless about ex-militant Rattandeep Singh’s killers

Traders suffer as road repair work faces inordinate delay

Hoshiarpur: Admn forms team to check illegal mining in Kandi area

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

Cleanliness a distant dream for residents of Giaspura flats

VB arrests head constable for taking Rs 1.15 lakh bribe

Fire Safety Part - V: 20 lakh served by just 6 fire stations

Ludhiana AAP leader booked in fake LLB degree scam

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

Death after eating cake in Patiala: Two weeks on, sample report still awaited

250 students participate in athletics meet on Punjabi University campus

Stockholm University Professor to deliver lecture