 Not India’s natural ally : The Tribune India

Not India’s natural ally

Ties with Australia have made strides, but can’t be mistaken for ‘deep friendship’

Not India’s natural ally

Common ground: Both nations share concern over an aggressive China. Reuters

Vivek Katju

Ex-Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Australia India Leadership Dialogue on September 6. He spoke warmly about the current nature of the India-Australia relationship which has now reached the status of a comprehensive strategic partnership. There is no doubt that bilateral ties have made great strides in recent years. They stretch from enhanced intensity in trade and investments to cooperation in emerging technologies to greater political and strategic understanding. In this context, Jaishankar correctly noted ‘in the realm of politics and strategy that the transformation has been the sharpest’ because of a ‘growing convergence’ driven by ‘concerns about the region’s stability, prosperity and security’. All this diplomatese — and the erudite Jaishankar, as a former diplomat, can hardly avoid occasionally lapsing into the vocabulary of his erstwhile profession —means a shared concern that flows from the aggressive rise of China.

Exaggerated notions of friendship must be avoided as these demonstrate the ‘slavish mentality’ which PM Modi has asked the people to abandon.

Towards the conclusion of his address, Jaishankar said: ‘India and Australia share a deep friendship, and this year it has been very much on display.’ In using this formulation for which politicians — Jaishankar now plays a leading political role as a member of the Cabinet Committee on Security — have a special fondness, the obvious desire was to create a good buzz about the ties. His target audience was perhaps the over seven lakh people of Indian origin and NRIs who live in Australia. The relevant question is, how accurate is it to state that India and Australia ‘share a deep friendship’, even though they currently have a mutuality of interests because of Chinese policies in the Indo-Pacific region.

Traditionally, Australia considered itself as an outpost of the Anglo-Saxon world in the South Pacific. The British Empire treated it so, too, despite its beginning as a penal colony; hence, to the chagrin of many Australians, the humiliating term ‘of convict descent’ was used by some snobbish British upper-class members to denigrate Australians. But all that was largely in the 19th century. In the early part of the 20th century, Australia was made a self-governing dominion of the British Empire on a par with Canada and New Zealand. Through this period, Australia did not show any sympathy for India or its aspirations for freedom.

After World War II, Australia became a firm member of the US-led Western Alliance. It shared all the prejudices of other western countries against India’s desire to keep away from the two competing camps during the Cold War through the pursuit of non-alignment. In fact, as a leading South Pacific state, it also showed no sympathy for the quest for equal treatment of people of Indian descent in Fiji. Later, it developed close economic ties with China, as did other western countries. Some Australian leaders may have paid lip service to India’s democracy but there was really nothing beyond that.

What was most offensive was the Australian response to India’s nuclear tests in 1998. Along with other western countries, it criticised India but went much further. Its uncouth conduct towards Indian military officers attending some courses there was unforgiveable. It also demonstrated no understanding of India’s security concerns on account of China. Later, it changed its laws to permit uranium sales to India for its civil nuclear programme.

Foreign policy is a product of interests and if Indian and Australian interests coincide now, it is fine to develop close ties. In doing so, though, neither history nor instincts of the Anglo-Saxon world should be overlooked. These instincts are best demonstrated by the development of the Australia-British-US decision to develop nuclear submarines in Australia. For all the emphasis on Quad, once again, the Anglo-Saxons have shown that on matters of their fundamental security, they only rely on themselves.

Hence, exaggerated notions of ‘friendship’ should be avoided. This is also because these claims can lead to demonstrations of precisely the ‘slavish mentality’ which PM Modi has rightly asked the people to abandon. This would naturally apply more so to his leading Cabinet ministers.

While expanding on the attributes of Indo-Australian ‘friendship’, Jaishankar said: ‘Partnership during difficult times is not new for India and Australia. We fought together on the same side during the WWI campaign at Gallipoli.’ The Gallipoli naval and land campaign in 1915-16 by the Allied forces aimed at capturing ground around the Dardanelles Straits so that the water passages from the Aegean Sea to the Black Sea could be denied to the then Ottoman empire that had joined the war on the side of Germany. While historians continue to discuss its merits, it is believed to have been a military and political disaster for the Allies.

The Gallipoli operation forms a large part of the consciousness of the people of Australia and New Zealand, for this was the first major military engagement in which their peoples participated. As many as 8,709 Australians and 2,721 New Zealanders lost their lives. The anniversary of the day the Australian and New Zealand soldiers landed in Gallipoli is marked as ANZAC day and is a time of remembrance. Thousands of Australians visit Gallipoli annually.

As many as 1,358 soldiers of the British Indian army died in Gallipoli. Can the soldiers of a British colony fighting an imperial war be considered as ‘partners’ of soldiers of a self-governing dominion of the Empire? Were British Indian soldiers considered on a par with those of Australia? This artificial equivalence sought to be created by Jaishankar reveals confused thinking, at best, but more realistically it shows, no doubt inadvertently, ‘slavish mentality’.

Today, the brave and professional defence forces of the Indian Republic take part in military exercises with many countries on an equal footing. This can be called partnership. In Gallipoli, there was no such equivalence. Jaishankar should surely know this.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

‘Objectionable videos’: Fresh protest on Chandigarh University campus; police say accused girl leaked only her own clip

2
Himachal

Chandigarh University case: Accused youth arrested by Punjab police from Shimla, another detained

3
World

Canadian family goes on world tour to make ‘visual memories’ before 3 out of 4 children go blind

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident; requests to avoid rumours

5
Punjab

Have addressed the concerns of Chandigarh University students over video incident, says Punjab ADGP Gurpreet Deo

6
Punjab

Son killed, parents in Kapurthala rue decision to send him abroad

7
Punjab

Kept in gurdwara for 75 yrs, Quran handed over to mosque

8
Punjab

Officer from Gurdaspur takes command of Coast Guard Region in Kolkata

9
Features

House of Elders

10
Punjab

Group clash in F'kot gurdwara, devotees injured; three arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Top News

Chandigarh University row: Shimla police detain youth allegedly named by girl student

Chandigarh University case: Accused youth arrested by Punjab police from Shimla, another detained

The 23-year-old from a well-to-do family was friends with Ch...

Massive protest breaks out at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos

‘Objectionable videos’: Fresh protest on Chandigarh University campus; police say accused girl leaked only her own clip

Police arrest girl student, youth named by her in Shimla; va...

SC gives three more months to Centre clear ‘One Rank One Pension’ arrears

SC gives three more months to Centre to clear ‘One Rank One Pension’ arrears

Top court had on March 16 upheld the Centre’s OROP policy fo...

Four detained as NIA conducts raids against PFI at 40 places in 2 states

Four detained as NIA conducts raids against PFI at 40 places in 2 states

Incriminating materials seized during the operation

Lokayukta police register case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, family members on graft charges

Lokayukta police register case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, family members on graft charges

The case pertains to awarding tender for the construction of...


Cities

View All

Inspector booked for bungling 1,800-qtl wheat

Inspector booked for bungling 1,800-qtl wheat

Five traders issued challan for violating ban on plastic items

3-day polio drive begins today

MC collects Rs 16 lakh property tax in a day

Book donation camp organised

Lying shut for two years, govt-run physiotherapy centre resumes work

Lying shut for two years, govt-run physiotherapy centre resumes work

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Bathinda district

Have addressed the concerns of Chandigarh University students over video incident, says Punjab ADGP Gurpreet Deo

Have addressed the concerns of Chandigarh University students over video incident, says Punjab ADGP Gurpreet Deo

Chandigarh University case: Accused youth arrested by Punjab police from Shimla, another detained

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident; requests to avoid rumours

National Commission for Women takes cognisance of ‘leaked’ video of Chandigarh University students

‘Objectionable videos’: Fresh protest on Chandigarh University campus; police say accused girl leaked only her own clip

Kejriwal a megalomaniac, resorting to old drama it does before every state poll: BJP

Kejriwal a megalomaniac, resorting to old drama it does before every state poll: BJP

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Arvind Kejriwal hints at AAP going solo in 2024 general elections

AAP extends sarcastic birthday wish to PM Modi; calls him ‘innovator-in-chief’, ‘technology geek’

Delhi sees coolest September day in 10 years

Police conduct cordon, search op in Shiv Nagar

Police conduct cordon, search op in Shiv Nagar

Kurala village residents allege illegal sand mining

DC, SDM pad up to promote sports in state

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Slew of sporting events mark Punjab games

Surjit Hockey Society gets Rs 1-lakh donation

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Ludhiana District’s Aam Aadmi Clinics bag top three positions in state

Broken Roads-I: Big potholes on Southern Bypass Road trouble commuters

One-way traffic trial fails in Chaura Bazaar