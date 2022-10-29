 Not our man in London : The Tribune India

nous indica

Not our man in London

There is nothing in Rishi Sunak’s elevation to celebrate for Indians

Not our man in London

BROWN MAN: It is in the British interest to have Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister. PTI



Rajesh Ramachandran

AT closer inspection, all the panegyrics — mother of all parliaments, the womb of democracy, the Westminster Model — ring ridiculously hollow. Sure, no one ever told the British king that his democracy was showing. It was only when Rishi Sunak was appointed (or selected) to the Prime Minister’s office did it occur to the world that the mother of all parliaments had all along let only White children hold her hand. The celebrated Westminster Model was all about protecting White privilege, and yet, the knaves of the old colonies were copying it, again, to preserve White privilege, for this model afforded the old master the occasion to tinker with newly-freed slaves.

An Indian-origin person gaining political office abroad is more of a liability than an advantage to further India’s interests.

It is indeed a matter of great shame that an institution that traces its history back to the 13th century never allowed a person from a minority community to head the house. So, all the talk of diversity, often funded by British NGOs, should now start by addressing why it took Britain so long to have diversity at 10 Downing Street. And that question leads to another, more pertinent one: Why now? Why should a nation that prides itself on its customs, traditions, wigs and gowns suddenly abandon it all for a brown man professing a “beastly religion”? The answer could only be that it is in the British interest to have Sunak as Prime Minister. Only those who have a good ear to the London ground can tell us exactly what particular interests Sunak serves.

But there is no doubt whatsoever that he has been chosen to serve the interests of the White privilege or the western consensus. After becoming the Prime Minister, Sunak has pressed all the right buttons. He pumped up Zelenskyy, snubbing Putin, promised to counter China’s ‘malign influence’ and appointed an anti-immigration Home Secretary. So, it remains a mystery why it should be Sunak and not another White MP. Does this appointment have anything to do with a course correction in the British or western perspective over their loosening grip over India?

The fear of the rise of China has obviously restricted the movement of the instruments of global finance capital headquartered in London, and they would obviously have far fewer takers in an emasculated Europe, particularly after Brexit. In that context, the best possible market to make money is the poorly regulated yet bottomless Indian market.

Despite demonetisation devastating the informal sector and the Covid lockdown inflicting untold pain on the poor, the Indian market is bouncing back like a ping-pong ball. With almost every other slightly upper-middle-class Indian family sending its wards to the West for higher studies, it would seem as if middle India on an average has a disposable income of about half-a-crore rupees. So, it makes sense for a nation of shopkeepers to have a brown man to sell its wares.

The takeaway from the hullabaloo over the elevation of a beef-eating-yet-cow-worshipping opportunist as the new PM of Britain is that there is nothing to celebrate in it for Indians. In fact, if Sunak is a Churchill worshipper, like most other Tories, India has a lot to be worried about while dealing with a seemingly brown person on the other side of the table. The contempt of the British government — which included Sunak — for Indian territorial integrity was in full display last year when it hosted the Khalistan referendum in London.

Interestingly, even the grandsons of old colonial collaborators — like the one who gave a saropa to General Dyer or the false witness in the Bhagat Singh trial — are still feted by the British establishment. Till recently, a letter from one of these old collaborators’ grandsons could fetch an asylum visa for a regular immigrant to the UK or Canada.

This week marks 75 years of the first war against India by Pakistan. According to Mountbatten’s ADC Narendra Sarila, it was predicted by General Leslie Hollis of Churchill’s war cabinet a good five months earlier, in May 1947. Well, it could not have been predicted without the idea having been conceived by the same group that wanted Kashmir to accede to Pakistan against the wishes of its people. The burden of history is so strong that it is difficult to expect anything dramatically positive from a government led by a party that unapologetically created circumstances for the Bengal famine that killed three million people — half the number of those dead in the Jewish holocaust.

While dealing with the brown people on the other side of the table, Indian politicians must remind their counterparts that they should lock up and deport overstaying Indian visa violators, but at the same time they should understand that their asylum policy has been exposed as a means to strengthen religious secessionism in India. Also, Britain should stop being a safe haven for Indian fugitives. Let businessmen buy residencies in the UK, but not with the aim of finding a hiding place to enjoy the fruits of bank defaults and frauds.

With the Kamala Harris example, it should have by now become clear to Indian politicians that a person of Indian origin gaining political office abroad is often more of a liability than an advantage to further India’s interests in that country. A politician by definition is at the mercy of his or her constituents, colleagues, co-conspirators and the media. So, even a hint of a lack of loyalty to the local mores can finish off a career. No wonder the US has still not elected a President or a Vice-President from a minority religious group or even an atheist; all of them since 1789 seem to have got sworn into office with a hand on the Bible.

India, on the contrary, has been truly democratic and inclusive till, of course, the BJP decided not to have Muslim ministers in the Union Cabinet. Just 20 years after Partition, which created a separate nation for Muslims, India had a Muslim President. According to the Westminster model, this would be like asking King Charles to convert! 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

2
Trending

'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram

3
Entertainment

Mumbai police arrest film producer who tried to run over actress wife after she confronted him with another woman in the vehicle

4
Sports

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif gives befitting reply to Zimbabwe President's 'Mr Bean' jibe

5
Trending

Video: Putin's glamorous goddaughter escapes to Lithuania to avoid arrest after raid

6
Diaspora

3 Indian students die in car mishap in US

7
Haryana

PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police

8
Punjab

Punjab Govt borrowings hit a new high; over Rs 11,000 crore in six months

9
World

UK TikTok influencer accused of killing 2 men, including her mother's lover; alleges mum was being blackmailed with her 'sex videos'

10
Chandigarh

Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

Top News

Bring 26/11 masterminds to justice, Jaishankar calls upon UNSC members

Bring 26/11 masterminds to justice, Jaishankar calls upon UNSC members

Says it wasn’t a terrorist attack on Mumbai alone, but on in...

All praise for Modi, Putin says future belongs to India

All praise for Modi, Putin says future belongs to India

Hails India’s independent foreign policy

Musk Twitter boss, fires CEO Agrawal

Musk Twitter boss, fires CEO Agrawal

20 days later, farmers call off protest near CM Mann’s Sangrur house

20 days later, farmers call off protest near CM Mann's Sangrur house

No details | Farmers plan victory congregation: Sources

Government to deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels

Government to deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels

India sets sights on becoming uplinking hub | To cut relianc...


Cities

View All

Man killed, three hurt as car rams into truck in Amritsar

Man killed, three hurt as car rams into truck in Amritsar

LPG delivery person shot at, robbed of Rs 22K in Amritsar

Drone Seizure Case: Notorious cross-border smuggler booked

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs cop for taking Rs 4K bribe

Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Nine nominated councillors take oath amid Opposition protest

Nine nominated councillors take oath amid Opposition protest

Factory Blaze: No fire system at unit, department to probe officer

3 Centra Mall shops sealed over tax dues

Gangster held with five pistols, 15 live rounds

Sippy Murder Case: CBI told to file reply on Kalyani Singh’s plea seeking remaining papers

Print deities’ images on notes, Kejri writes to PM

Print deities’ images on notes, Kejri writes to PM

'Dry day' in Delhi on Chhath; LG asks CM Kejriwal to deal with the issue of toxic froth in Yamuna before the festival on Sunday

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh in verbal spat with Delhi Jal Board official over chemical spray in Yamuna

Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

Man injures 3 people driving car into them in north Delhi’s Alipur

Jalandhar: BKU activists lift dharna after complainant’s licence restored

Jalandhar: BKU activists lift dharna after complainant’s licence restored

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel

6.13 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Jalandhar district

Surjit Hockey Tournament starts with bang in Jalandhar

Water samples of 20 govt schools fail test

Water samples of 20 govt schools fail test

'Shady' firms to handle most parking lots again

Boy found dead on rail tracks, kin allege murder

Gambling racket: 8 held, Rs 21K seized

Tea vendor was strangled to death: Autopsy report

Patiala district witnesses highest single-day dengue surge

Patiala district witnesses highest single-day dengue surge

Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Narinder Kaur Bharaj among 3 MLAs nominated to Punjabi University Senate

Book on special children released

Yadavindra Public School marathon on November 6