 Now that the rain is over, ruminate : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Now that the rain is over, ruminate

Now that the rain is over, ruminate

Now that the rain is over, ruminate

Gaddis have the unique ability to read the signs of nature. Tribune photo



Raaja Bhasin

Before mobile phones transferred the world, the weather forecast and the neighbourhood gossip to our pockets, we watched, from McLeodganj, a group of Gaddi herdsmen moving with their flocks across the Dhauladhar mountain range. The first snows had fallen and below the jagged peaks dusted with fresh white, a line of sheep and goats slowly worked their way over a treacherous, almost non-existent path. Almost rhetorically, one asked, “When do these men know that it is time to move? How do they know that the snows may be early or late?” That the passes through which they, and their ancestors, have trekked over the centuries, moving from their summer to winter pastures, may close early, and they, and their flocks, will be trapped. To the best of my knowledge, that has never happened. Reading the signs of the sky — and of the plants, birds and animals around, they leave on time. Every day, at dawn, the women and children go ahead and set up camp at a pre-planned place, and the men, the flock and dogs try to reach before dark. The pattern repeats itself over several days as they move to the plains from the hills. There was a time when the villagers of today’s lower districts of Himachal, like Kangra and Hamirpur, would wait for the Gaddis to come and vie with one another to have them camp in their fields. The manure that came with the sheep and goats was something that could help gain a better crop the following season.

Every once in a while, nature gives us a tap on the shoulder to remind us who the boss is

These were, and hopefully still are, people who live in close touch with nature. They do not have the presumption that most of us have — like the hydro-electricity project that proclaimed, ‘We tame nature.’ Sorry, no one tames nature. At best, we move hand in hand with it and learn that each season announces its coming and its passing.

When the monsoon arrived this year, it did so in its normal wet way. The first signs that nature sends out were there. The dormant ‘snake plant’ or the ‘cobra lily’ of the genus arisaema rose from the soil and informed us that the rains were just round the corner. The first tree ferns appeared, the mosses and their cousins, selaginella, became greener and succulent. Then, one day, there were clouds, and the next day, it rained — and as we now know, it rained with might, even with anger and venom.

While nothing had prepared us for a monsoon such as this, a friend pointed out something. He said, “Have you realised that not a single traditional Himachali home or a colonial house has been destroyed in these floods? Some may have been damaged, a retaining wall may have collapsed, but all the structures are still standing.” While it will be difficult to establish the veracity of this rather sweeping statement, on the surface of it, this seems true.

There is a phrase in Pahari, approximately written in English as ‘ghaur-bhaur’. To the best of my knowledge, there is no equivalent of this in any other language. The Arabic word ‘watan’, which is frequently used in both Urdu and other languages, comes close. Yet, the Pahari ‘ghaur-bhaur’ has a wider reach and is more encompassing. It is also open-ended. It means home — both the physical structure and the associated feelings with it; the second word ‘bhaur’ covers the surroundings — the fields, forests, streams, birds, animals, family, the devta, deity and all what one would associate with ‘home’, in its widest possible sense. It is a storehouse of experience that comes not just from one’s own lifetime, but includes that of ancestors and the area around. It is a collective memory, the experience and the security of home, in its widest possible sense. Aided and abetted by the wisdom of our own species, ‘ghaur-bhaur’ is what has been stabbed. Roads that were pointless, ‘development’ that is questionable.

After this monsoon, all of us seem like characters from the Buddhist ‘Tittha Sutta’ and the episode of the blind men who set out to examine the elephant. Every once in a while, nature gives us a tap on the shoulder to remind us who’s the boss. If we don’t take heed, we are also given a solid kick in the shins. As has just happened. I write this on what one trusts will be the first of many of autumn’s golden evenings when the sun slowly winds its way towards the horizon. The cob that lies hidden in the ‘cobra lily’ has turned a deep red and announced that the rains are over. The sky is filling with September’s fires and hopefully, with sense and hope. 

#McLeodganj

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

2
India

Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau

3
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

4
Punjab

US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

5
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann reach Udaipur; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

6
Diaspora

US 'deeply concerned' about allegations raised by Canadian PM Trudeau against India: Antony Blinken

7
Punjab

Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert

8
Diaspora

Canadian ministers and politicians denounce 'online hate video' against Hindus but mum on pro-Khalistani outfit

9
Trending

Harsimrat Badal defends Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh, says 'we stand with you, you needn't prove your patriotism'

10
India

Films like 'Singham' send out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge

Don't Miss

View All
NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Top News

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu’s properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Based in Canada, he’s brain behind ‘Khalistan referendum’

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Flags country’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Opposition guns for Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over LS remarks

Opposition guns for Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over LS remarks


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Finance firm employee enacts robbery drama to embezzle Rs 92K, held

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city with Alliance Air

Drone, 500-gm heroin seized from border village

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Mayor inaugurates four-day Safaimitra Suraksha Shivir

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

Kejriwal inaugurates OPD building of Delhi hospital

2 arrested for killing ‘paan’ shop owner

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol