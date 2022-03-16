Oil imports call for review of energy options

There is a short-term need to ensure that hydrocarbon production goes up within the country by giving enough incentives to oil majors to seriously consider oil and gas exploration here. Along with this is the need to ensure that the investments made so far in foreign oilfields are not only expanded but give returns at a time when crude oil prices are surging. The long-term outlook, however, mandates that India needs to look towards a future with a reduced dependence on fossil fuels.

Oil imports call for review of energy options

TOUGH ROAD: Despite the push for alternative sources of energy, dependence on fossil fuels in industry and transportation continues. Tribune photo

Sushma Ramachandran

Senior Financial Journalist

THE Ukraine crisis has put the spotlight on energy. Normally, the issue is mentioned only in passing during any discussion on the economy as it is a truism that India depends heavily on imports for its oil and gas needs. The reliance on purchases from abroad has been growing over the years. There was a time in the halcyon days of the 1980s, after the Bombay High offshore oilfields

had been discovered, that India was able to meet 70 per cent of its needs from domestic sources. The situation has now reversed. Currently, the country needs to import about 85 per cent of its crude oil and natural gas consumption.

The conflict in a distant European country has highlighted this vulnerability of the economy. Global crude prices reached a peak of $130 per barrel recently but are now hovering around $101. For a country that was expecting to spend roughly $75 per barrel for buying oil this year, the surge has come as an unpleasant surprise. But every crisis can turn into a learning opportunity. This is the time to review the country’s energy options for the medium and long-term and make course corrections to ensure such problems do not occur more often. While it may not be feasible to become atmanirbhar or entirely self-sufficient, it should be possible to reduce the present state of being virtually completely dependent on external sources for fossil fuels.

The first issue that needs to be considered is the efforts being made to find more oil and gas within the country. In the past, at least some oil majors like Chevron took part in the bidding for on land and offshore blocks. But in recent years, the many rounds of bidding have yielded responses only from private companies, like Vedanta and Reliance or from state-owned oil firms, the ONGC and Oil India Limited. It is clear that better terms and conditions need to be offered, especially given the fact that geological prospectivity for hydrocarbons is better in several other countries. And one of the advantages in offering improved terms right now is that oil exploration activity tends to increase during periods of high prices, as it makes the operations more feasible in financial terms. Exploration is a risky and highly capital-intensive business, so adequate returns are essential.

A second area of focus needs to be investments in oilfields abroad. Whether these are ultimately going to yield returns in terms of actual supplies needs to be considered for the long run. India has invested in several countries, including the UAE, South Sudan, Azerbaijan and Russia. Output from these countries dipped from a peak of nearly 25 million tonnes in 2018-19 to about 22 million tonnes in 2020-21, largely owing to reduced commitments made to the oil cartel, OPEC plus. In the changed scenario, this country needs to make investments in future only in countries from where it can get regular uninterrupted supplies of oil.

Specifically in the case of Russia, the short-term issue has obviously become more complex owing to the stringent sanctions. But just as in the case of defence supplies, crude oil availability is a strategic requirement that cannot be held hostage by Western countries. A suitable strategy needs to be worked out to ensure that the sanctions can be bypassed in terms of payments as well as physical supplies. Coincidentally, the entire relationship with Russia in the oil sector was expanded just last year in September. Fresh agreements were concluded by the IOC and ONGC with the state-owned Gazprom during the visit of Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri. This was in addition to the existing investment of $16 billion made by India in oil and gas assets in the Far East and Siberia. Analysts had even argued at the time that India needs to reduce its dependence on West Asian oil by bringing more oil from Russia through the shorter East Asia sea route.

And finally, the long-term aspect of moving away from fossil fuels to renewable energy needs to be given greater urgency. Though the country has been achieving its stated goals for renewable energy capacities faster than expected, the time frame now needs to be shortened even further. This has to be viewed in the context that even oil companies have realised that their long-term existence is being threatened by the need to reduce carbon emissions over the next few decades. Oil majors like Shell Oil are making investments in wind, solar, electric vehicle charging and hydrogen, in a bid to ensure their continued relevance in the future. BP has even pledged to cut output by 40 per cent over the next decade and raise investment in renewables by ten times in the coming years.

The launch of the National Hydrogen Mission last year was an idea whose time has come but much will depend on the speedy implementation of plans to produce five million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. Similarly, the push on manufacturers to provide electric vehicles to the market needs to be further accelerated along with a chain of charging stations running across the country. Solar and wind energy capacity are rising, but the truth is, nothing is coming even close to replacing fossil fuels in industry and transportation as yet.

There is thus a short-term need to ensure that hydrocarbon production goes up within the country by giving enough incentives to oil majors to seriously consider oil and gas exploration here. Along with this is the need to ensure that the investments made so far in foreign oilfields are not only expanded but give returns at a time when crude oil prices are surging to multi-year highs.

The long-term outlook, however, mandates that India needs to look towards a future with a reduced dependence on fossil fuels. Not only is that in the interests of the environment and the planet, but also for its own self-interest to shift from heavy dependence on imported oil and gas. The present crisis is the time to revise the long-term hydrocarbon policy, with the aim of moving away from the existing deep-seated dependence on the world oil markets.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says 'wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

2
Punjab assembly poll debacle

Sonia cracks whip, asks PCC chiefs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa to resign

3
Punjab

Punjab poll debacle: Congress candidates blame Channi, senior party leaders

4
Nation

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

5
Entertainment

It was because of growing closeness of Meena Kumari with Dharmendra that 'Pakeezah' director gave lead role to Raaj Kumar

6
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

7
Nation

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban

8
Punjab

All in place for Bhagwant Mann's oath taking at Khatkar Kalan

9
Punjab

Punjab lifts all Covid restrictions

10
Punjab

2 Punjab officers promoted to IAS cadre

Don't Miss

View All
Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Trending

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says 'wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC ‘fails’, Sector 10 residents take over
Chandigarh

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC 'fails', Sector 10 residents take over

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

Top Stories

Swearing-in: Khatkar Kalan all decked up

Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM

10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...

Ambala IAF officers to join missile probe

Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe

Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...

‘New variant emerging’, experts advise caution

'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution

The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron

Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Srinagar

Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar

Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...

Sidhu, 4 other PCC chiefs fired

Assembly election debacle: Sonia Gandhi fires Navjot Sidhu, 4 other state Congress chiefs

G-23 meeting today

Cities

View All

Threat on wheels: When thrill wins, safety loses!

Threat on wheels: When thrill wins, safety loses!

Cleanliness, hygiene go for a toss at hospitals, new MLAs take note

Swearing-in: BJP takes a dig at AAP

One held for pilfering govt wheat, 2 at large in Amritsar

Doctor run over on BRTS lane in Amritsar

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Corbevax for 45,000 kids over 12 begins in Chandigarh today

Corbevax for 45,000 kids over 12 begins in Chandigarh today

Chandigarh sees 5 new Covid-19 cases

No clarity on no-mask challan, curbs withdrawn in Mohali district

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Register pet dogs from the comfort of your home in Chandigarh

HC junks plea for probe against AAP, Delhi CM

HC junks plea for probe against AAP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

HC dismisses plea for probe into Kejriwal’s ‘Khalistani links’; Delhi CM says reply to those who called him terrorist

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells Lok Sabha

Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Before taking oath, AAP MLAs start raids on govt schools and hospitals

Before taking oath, AAP MLAs start raids on govt schools and hospitals

Jimpa pays surprise visit to ESI Hospital

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Cops clueless on kabaddi player's assailants, register case against five

'Will eradicate drug problem, take steps for rehabilitation of addicts'

Restore power connections of all bill defaulters: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Restore power connections of all bill defaulters: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Oath ceremony: Traffic diversions in Ludhiana today

AAP demolishes Cong, BJP bastion in Ludhiana East

Ludhiana: Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins today

Covid: 3 test positive in Ludhiana district

Take action against ‘drunk’ SMO: Patiala Health Department to govt

Take action against ‘drunk’ SMO: Patiala Health Department to govt

Remove encroachments from public land in Patiala district: DDPO

Punjabi University Patiala’s retired staff end protest