 Oman seeks closer security pact with India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Oman seeks closer security pact with India

Oman seeks closer security pact with India

The Duqm port overlooks the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It allows India to keep a watch on growing Chinese PLA naval activity in the region.

Oman seeks closer security pact with India

Rapport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sultan of Oman met in New Delhi on December 16. ANI



Col Rajeev Agarwal (Retd)

Assistant Director, Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses

THE Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, paid a state visit to India last week. This was his first trip to the country after taking over as the Sultan in January 2020 following the demise of his predecessor, Qaboos bin Said. The latter had visited India in 1997.

Six agreements in key areas were signed during Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s visit. Both countries also signed a joint vision document titled ‘A Partnership For the Future’, which acknowledges the remarkable synergy between Oman’s ‘Vision 2040’ and India’s vision of Amrit Kaal, both aimed at making their countries developed nations by the 2040s.

There was progress in the talks on the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which has the potential to catapult the bilateral relationship to a higher growth trajectory. The bilateral trade has risen from $9.98 billion in the 2021-22 financial year to $12.388 billion during 2022-23, a jump of 24 per cent. Mutual investment flows have been robust. There are over 6,000 India-Oman joint ventures in Oman with an estimated investment of over $7.5 billion. The third tranche of the Oman-India Joint Investment Fund, worth $300 million, was announced during the visit. There is immense interest in India’s digital public infrastructure; the RuPay debit card was launched in Oman in October 2022.

However, the most important component of the partnership that Oman seeks with India is in the sphere of security. Located in a conflict-prone region in the Arabian Peninsula and faced with constant threats of sea piracy and terror, Oman looks to India for enhancing its security. It was the first country in the region with which India signed a defence cooperation agreement (in 2005). It is also the first Gulf country with which all three wings of India’s defence forces have held joint exercises. India trains Omani military officers and has an agreement with its National Defence College.

Both countries have signed a maritime security agreement, which facilitates intelligence-sharing as well patrolling of the sea to ensure safety of ships in the region. The first meeting of the Joint Maritime Committee was held on February 23, 2022. Since 2012-13, an Indian naval ship has remained on duty in the Gulf of Oman on anti-piracy operations. Oman has allowed overflight/transit for India’s military aircraft too. During the Persian Gulf crisis in June 2019, the Indian Navy launched Operation Sankalp and deployed ships which mostly operated off the coast of Oman to facilitate the safe passage of Indian flagged ships through the Persian Gulf. The MoU on Duqm port, signed during PM Modi’s visit to Oman in February 2018, provides basing facilities and Operational Turn Round (OTR) to Indian naval ships. It is developing into a major foothold for the Indian Navy in the region. The strategically located Duqm port overlooks the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and is in close proximity to the Chabahar port in Iran. It also allows India to keep a discreet watch on growing Chinese PLA naval activity in the region.

Oman is also looking to India for cooperation in defence industry and weapon systems. Oman was the first Gulf country to purchase the Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) assault rifle in 2010. Other items, such as ammunition, artillery guns and surveillance equipment, are also on the wish list. Intelligence-sharing is a key element of the security partnership, especially related to terror funding. Oman and Yemen share a long border. Yemen, which has been battling an internal conflict as well as an external war since 2011, when the ‘Arab Spring’ broke out, poses a grave threat to the internal security of Oman, especially in the restive Dhofar region. Oman has taken India’s help in this regard; an Indian company, Engineering Projects India Ltd (EPIL), executed Phase I and II of the fencing project along the Oman-Yemen border.

Another facet that is not talked about much is the close bond that Oman’s royal family has with India. Sultan Qaboos’s grandfather Sultan Taimur bin Feisal spent over three decades in India after abdicating power in 1932; his mausoleum is in Mumbai. Sultan Said bin Taimur, Sultan Qaboos’s father, was an alumnus of Ajmer’s Mayo College. As a student, Sultan Qaboos was taught by Shankar Dayal Sharma, who later became the President of India. Similarly, many Indian families have deep roots in Oman, having migrated there centuries ago. Oman has honoured these families and accommodated them in its folds. It has permitted them to follow their customs and traditions without any restriction. Oman’s Hindu community has two temples, including one over a century old, and its own cremation grounds. Churches have been permitted and a gurdwara has been there since long. Tales of merchants’ sea travels between Gujarat and Muscat, and also the Salalah port in Oman, are legendary. During the Sultan’s visit, a proposal to retrace the maritime voyage of such a ship — to be recreated, from the Mandvi port in Gujarat to Muscat in 2025-26 — was welcomed.

Ties between Oman and India are special and unique in many ways. Both countries profess peaceful coexistence and thus enjoy tremendous goodwill in the global community. Oman was invited as a guest nation during India’s G20 presidency this year. Both countries have similar interests and concerns and have almost no areas of conflict or divergence. Oman offers India a gateway to West Asia. For Oman, India is a very important partner and friend, especially in the security sphere. With the people on both sides having strong associations, the Sultan’s visit was also an occasion to reconnect with the roots of the Omani royal family in India.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#China


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

2
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

3
India

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

4
Punjab

At 20.6%, Punjab’s Class X dropout highest in North India

5
India

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs

6
Trending

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran ‘can beat’ Rashmika Mandanna, say fans, ‘she not only bought players, but also stole hearts' at IPL auction

7
Punjab

In Parliament, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal seeks release of 'Bandi Singhs'

8
World

Indian national charged in US: India's ties with Canada may have undergone ‘a tonal shift’, says PM Trudeau

9
World

Pakistani couple in Italy jailed for killing 18-year-old daughter for rejecting arranged marriage

10
Trending

‘They really like to hug’: Korean woman vlogger grabbed, touched inappropriately by man on streets of Pune

Don't Miss

View All
When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Top News

Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’

Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’

Mimicry row: President Droupadi Murmu expresses dismay, PM Modi dials Jagdeep Dhankhar

Mimicry row: President Droupadi Murmu expresses dismay, PM Modi dials Jagdeep Dhankhar

PM Modi ready to look into ‘murder plot’ against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

PM Modi ready to look into ‘murder plot’ against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Says ‘few incidents’ can’t derail India-US ties

Up Covid vigil, Health Minister directs states

Up Covid vigil, Health Minister directs states

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse


Cities

View All

Cop injured as encounter breaks out in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Commercial activity on slip roads stalls traffic movement in Amritsar

Dera Baba Nanak youth murdered in New Zealand

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Few takers for school transport launched by Punjab govt

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Chandigarh: Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In 4 years, Excise Dept misses revenue target by Rs 369 crore

From two in 2018, bird-hit incidents mount to 25 at Chandigarh airport: MoS

No provision of OBC representation in AIIMS governing body & committees: Parliament panel

No provision of OBC representation in AIIMS governing body & committees: Parliament panel

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directs Chief Secretary to form IIIT-D council

High Court asks Delhi Govt to share status of policy for end-of-life vehicles

Man beheads wife for delay in serving tea

Body of rape victim yet to be recovered

MC’s ~257-crore push to infra development in city

MC’s Rs 257-crore push to infra development in city

Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Two nabbed with 3.5 kg of hashish

Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Patiala DC releases poster to create awareness about swine flu

Vice Chancellor kicks off 10-day math workshop

PSPCL files petition with regulatory body over solar energy supply from next year

Punjabi University lads win match against PSPCL in all-India hockey meet