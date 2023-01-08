 Only paid service contestable : The Tribune India

Consumer rights

Only paid service contestable

The Consumer Protection Act gives the right to redress against deficient services and defective goods, but in order to exercise that right, the consumer should have paid for the service or the goods. For negligent civic services, approach civil court, and not consumer court

Only paid service contestable

Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock file photo



Pushpa Girimaji

YOU have to pay for a service in order to get relief under the Consumer Protection (CP) Act. A group of 36 villagers learnt this the hard way after they lost their 10-year-old battle against civic apathy before the apex consumer court (Mangalore City Corporation vs FC Fernandes and 35 others, decided on December 28, 2022).

For these villagers, it was a question of their basic right to health, after a leakage in the sewage system contaminated the well water that was the main source of water supply in the village. However, despite the deleterious effect of the polluted water on the health of the villagers, and in spite of several petitions, the civic authority refused to clean up the water and prevent further contamination. In desperation, the residents of Majilla village at Valencia, Mangalore, took up the matter before the consumer court.

They did win the case at the district level — the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission not only directed the municipality to ensure the safety of the water, but also imposed a fine for each day’s delay in completing this task. It also awarded compensation to the villagers and cost of litigation. This was upheld by the consumer court at the state level.

However, much to the disappointment of the villagers, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission set aside the orders of the lower consumer courts on the grounds of illegality and lack of jurisdiction. So, eventually, the villagers got no compensation for the suffering undergone, despite a long legal battle spanning over a decade. The only silver lining is that the order of the consumer court at the district level did force the local authority to take notice of the problem and finally clean up the water.

Even though the CP Act gives the right to redress against deficient services and defective goods, what many consumers do not know is that in order to exercise that right, they should have paid for the service or the goods because the law defines a consumer as any person who ‘buys any goods for a consideration’, or ‘hires or avails of any service for a consideration’. The definition of service also excludes services availed free of charge. So, if the services or goods are given free, one cannot complain before the consumer courts about them.

This aspect of the law has kept out certain services provided by municipalities out of the purview of the consumer courts. To circumvent that, consumers have argued in several cases that since the expenses for providing these services are met by taxes paid by taxpayers, such services cannot be considered as free at all.

In fact, soon after the consumer courts came into existence, a resident of Bengaluru, who was bitten by a stray dog while he was on his morning walk, had sued the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for failing to control the stray dog menace and argued that the BDA, which collects taxes from residents, is accountable under the CP Act. The Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, however, dismissed it on the ground that there was no nexus between the tax paid and the services rendered by the BDA. (A Srinivasa Murthy vs Chairman, Bangalore Development Authority, Complaint No. 10 of 1989, decided on May 21, 1990).

In the present case, too, the villagers’ contention was that they paid taxes to the local urban body and this amounted to payment for the services rendered by it, and, therefore, they were entitled to seek relief before the consumer court for deficiency in that service.

However, the Supreme Court has held in several cases that payment of taxes does not constitute payment for any particular service and, thus, government authorities providing services free of charge cannot be held accountable under the CP Act. In Indian Medical Association vs VP Shantha and others (CA No. 688 of 1993, order dated November 13, 1995), for example, the Supreme Court reiterated this point.

Drawing a clear distinction between payment of tax and payment for a service, the Supreme Court said: “The essential characteristics of a tax are that (i) it is imposed under statutory power without the taxpayer’s consent and the payment is enforced by law; (ii) it is an imposition made for public purpose without reference to any special benefit to be conferred on the payer of the tax and (iii) it is part of the common burden, the quantum of imposition upon the taxpayer depends generally upon his capacity to pay.”

So, while setting aside the relief given by the lower consumer courts in the case of 36 villagers, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission said that given the settled position of law in this regard, the order passed by the District Commission was vitiated by lack of jurisdiction. The commission also quoted its order in M/s Signet Corporation vs Commissioner, MCD, New Delhi (decided on May 19,1997), where it said: “It is well established by the rulings of the Supreme Court as well as of this commission that payment of a tax which is levied in the exercise of the sovereign function of the state cannot constitute consideration even remotely as quid pro quo for any service rendered or likely to be rendered.”

So, if you have a problem with civic services rendered free, do not go to the consumer court, but seek help from the civil court. I remember another sad case wherein a resident of Ulhasnagar, who suffered a permanent disability on account of the roof of a public toilet collapsing on him, had approached the consumer court for compensation. The tribunal regretted its inability to help him.

Similarly, you cannot get relief from consumer courts for negligent health services if they are completely free (free eye camps, for example) However, the Supreme Court’s order in the VP Shantha case has provided an exception. If at a hospital, health centre, dispensary, or even health camps, such services are provided on payment of charges to some and free of charge to others, such service would come under the jurisdiction of the consumer courts, and even those who receive free service would be entitled to seek compensation through the consumer courts.

— The writer is a consumer rights and safety expert

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

3
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

4
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

5
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

6
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

7
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

8
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

9
Sports

Pakistan commentator confuses cricketer with pornstar; adult star Dani Daniels shares clip with a cheeky caption

10
Nation

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Diaspora

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school
World

6-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school

Acted with Mann once, he now sells candies on cart
Punjab

Acted with Bhagwant Mann once, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj now sells candies on cart

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video
Trending

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

Top News

Himachal Cabinet expansion LIVE updates: Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil takes oath as Minister

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers

Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil first to take oath as Minis...

In touch with India to end Ukraine war, impose costs on Russia: US

In touch with India to end Ukraine war, impose costs on Russia: US

More trouble for Sandeep, UT cops slap fresh charges

More trouble for Sandeep, Chandigarh cops slap fresh charges

Two terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Two terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Ultras were killed in Balakote sector of Poonch district

Dr Balbir is Punjab’s new Health Minister

Dr Balbir is Punjab's new Health Minister

Sarari resigns


Cities

View All

~100 cr to be spent on beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

Rs 100 cr to be spent on beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

Water supply dept staff stage protest

Dog sterilisation resumes, 24 canines neutered on Day 1

Power cuts in intense cold a double whammy for residents

Power Minister promises uninterrupted supply

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

200% increase in cybercrime in Bathinda district in 3 yrs

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

2 years on, enjoy chopper ride at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

2 years on, enjoy chopper ride at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh logs coldest day of season

Job aspirants duped of Rs 76 lakh in Mohali

Excise Policy 2023-24: Chandigarh Administration mulls bar code, batch number on bottles

Covid testing up in Chandigarh, no major rise in cases

Day after MCD House ruckus, AAP, BJP protest

Day after MCD House ruckus, AAP, BJP protest

Can’t put clock back: SC refuses to stop Noida Metro ops, says project complete & running

Leopard on prowl, Greater Noida society living in terror

Vice-President calls for keeping ‘nation first’

35-yr-old man killed in Delhi building collapse

High drama witnessed at MC meeting

High drama witnessed at MC meeting

Law & order situation in Punjab deteriorating: MP

Mehatpur police nab bike thieves

Latifpura residents burn govt's effigy

Few takers for 35-bed night shelter at Domoria Bridge

Slow pace of road construction work perpetuates traffic woes

Slow pace of road construction work perpetuates traffic woes

Few months after construction, cracks develop in cinema road

Two arrested with 25 rolls of Chinese string

3-day police custody for RTA in graft case

Two booked for posting obscene pictures of girls

Loud music at late night irks Patiala residents

Loud music at late night irks Patiala residents

Most buildings in Patiala flout fire safety norms

Biker injured in hit-&-run dies in Patiala