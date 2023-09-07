 Onus on India to keep BRICS on right track : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Onus on India to keep BRICS on right track

Onus on India to keep BRICS on right track

New Delhi needs to ensure that the organisation is not drawn into the vortex of US-China-Russia rivalries

Onus on India to keep BRICS on right track

key stakeholder: India has played a quiet, behind-the-scenes role in determining the new BRICS members. Reuters



G Parthasarathy

Chancellor, Jammu Central University & former High Commissioner to Pakistan

With the final year of US President Joe Biden’s first term in office set to begin in a few months, American policies across the oil-rich Persian Gulf are set to face serious challenges. China has skilfully and steadfastly increased its influence across the Indian Ocean, and especially in the Gulf, where an estimated 89 lakh Indians live. This is a region of crucial importance to India and indeed to the whole world. The Gulf has witnessed some clumsy US diplomacy in recent years, including unwise and undiplomatic remarks by Biden about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. These remarks suggested that the Crown Prince, now the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, was linked to the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was critical of the Saudi monarchy. Khashoggi’s killing occurred at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. While Biden has tried to make up with the Saudi royal family, what has followed is a rapid expansion of Saudi-China cooperation.

Neither India nor any of the new BRICS members would want to see the grouping take a partisan, China-centric view of global developments.

America’s political and economic influence in Saudi Arabia has been waning. The most important move in the Gulf region by China was to quietly assist in brokering an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to normalise their long-hostile relations. This was in marked contrast to the continuing hostility of the US to relations with Iran, which is supplying Russia with military equipment for the Ukraine conflict. Moreover, President Xi Jinping had agreed last year to expand relations with the Gulf countries on a vast range of issues, including finance, science, technology and aerospace. Xi’s comments were welcomed by the Saudi monarchy, with Crown Prince Salman voicing high praise for him.

Since then, Saudi Arabia and China have agreed to step up industrial cooperation. The Saudi leadership acknowledged that China’s technology conglomerate Huawei would focus on building high-tech conglomerates in Saudi Arabia. Other Gulf countries will, however, not be as enthusiastic about relations with China and Iran as Saudi Arabia. Virtually all of them depend heavily on the US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, for their national security.

Even as China was busy increasing its influence in the oil-rich countries of the Gulf, an important development was taking place in South Africa, which was hosting a summit meeting of the leaders of the BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which have been regarded as the emerging economic powers in the post-Soviet world order. Quite naturally, there have been calls for, and interest in, expanding the membership of the BRICS, most notably across Asia. The summit in South Africa was unique as the hosts were justifiably determined to get greater representation of African countries in global developments, with an agenda providing for greater availability of developmental funds. India appeared determined to keep the focus on economic development, while China and Russia appeared ready to expand BRICS membership with countries predominantly from across the Indo-Pacific and Africa, while excluding Australia, Indonesia and Japan.

After careful consideration, the BRICS invited Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE as new members of the grouping. Interestingly, Indonesia, a major Asian power which had their past differences with China, was not included. Indonesia, like most of China’s maritime neighbours, has problems with China on its maritime frontiers. While India, as a founder-member of BRICS, would be more than happy with the list of the new members, New Delhi will have to ensure that the organisation is not drawn into the vortex of US-China-Russia rivalries. Moreover, countries such as Indonesia, with a population of over 27 crore, which follow an independent foreign policy, should be admitted sooner rather than later to BRICS.

In the larger perspective, what is happening is a process which will inevitably lead to closer ties between the new BRICS members on the one hand and Russia and China on the other. This was inevitable, given that the BRICS members who founded the grouping were countries which were expected to have a promising economic future after the collapse of the Soviet Union. What we have witnessed instead is a grouping with two of the initial four members of BRICS — China and Russia — united in primarily challenging the western world. The US, in turn, has close security relations with the Gulf countries.

It is evident that India has played a quiet, behind-the-scenes role in determining who the new members would be when the next BRICS summit takes place in the Russian city of Kazan on the banks of the Volga and Kazanka rivers. South Africa, which had invited leaders of countries across Africa to the meeting, will now be able to extend its influence across the continent. As far as India’s allies in the Gulf, including the UAE, are concerned, there is not likely to be any major change in their ties with the western world. We can, however, be confident that China will use its clout to persuade BRICS members to strengthen ties with Pakistan. This need not seriously concern India, given New Delhi’s own strong ties with most BRICS members and the political instability and economic bankruptcy that Pakistan continues to face. However, neither India nor any of the new BRICS members would want to see the grouping taking a partisan, China-centric view of global developments. One can be confident that the BRICS will continue observing these norms in its approach to global cooperation.

#China #Joe Biden #Russia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

2
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

3
Chandigarh

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

4
Punjab

Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

5
Punjab

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

6
India

Counter Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, refrain from speaking on 'Bharat-India' row: PM Modi to ministers

7
Diaspora

Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards, says report

8
India

Woman, daughter beaten to death in UP as husband's prayer meet was in progress

9
Punjab

UK MPs urge Rishi Sunak to call for release of British Sikh Jagtar Johal held in India in 2017

10
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to marry in Udaipur later this month

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

SC protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports

Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports

Bench seeks status report on arms recovery, wants rations st...

Respond to Sanatan Dharma rant: PM Modi to ministers

Respond to Sanatan Dharma rant: PM Modi to ministers

Debate 9 issues in session: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Debate 9 issues in Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’

We know how to win poll alone: punjab CM evasive on tie -up with Congress

We know how to win poll alone: Punjab CM evasive on tie-up with Congress


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand: Top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of civic body

Woman loses Rs 4.92L to fraud

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Siblings' suicide: SHO dismissed, Dhillon family performs last rites of younger son

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in court

Ludhiana back on air map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University