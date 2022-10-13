 Options before Ukraine : The Tribune India

Options before Ukraine

The war can either go towards negotiated peace or a nuclear conflict

Options before Ukraine

Enduring: The Ukrainians are now eyeball to eyeball with Russian adversaries. AP



G Parthasarathy

Chancellor, Jammu Central University & former High Commissioner to Pakistan

Russia’s ties with its former republics have generally been good, even after the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1996. It was only natural for Russia’s smaller neighbours to seek to widen their regional and international options, which is happening now. Moreover, there are millions of Russians living as local citizens in virtually all former Soviet Republics. Russia also has a long coastline across the freezing waters of the Arctic Ocean. It has, therefore, historically used ports, in what is now Ukraine, for the bulk of its trade and military operations across the sea. It also has serious concerns about ensuring uninterrupted access to the seas, through Crimea, in Ukraine. Under the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine has, however, in recent years, sought to widen its options through a growing strategic partnership with the US.

India has positioned itself as a constructive participant in the emerging situation in Ukraine.

Russia took control of the port facilities in Crimea in southern Ukraine in 2014. Russian population constituting 17% of Ukraine’s population lives largely near and across the shores of the Black Sea. Matters came to a head when the young and charismatic Zelenskyy hastily sought close military relations with President Biden’s administration in 2021. This transpired even as ethnic tensions between Russians and Ukrainians in southern Ukraine were escalating. Rather than seeking to promote stability in Ukraine, the Biden administration chose to play to the ego of the Ukrainian President.

In 2021 emerged a joint declaration by Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, laced with strong anti-Russian rhetoric, which included: ‘Unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, including Crimea, and extending to its territorial waters, in the face of Russian aggression’. This was an assurance of support to Ukraine for actions which would undermine Russia’s access to the sea in Crimea. This was accompanied by rapid transfer of sophisticated US military hardware to Ukraine.

President Putin ordered his troops into southern Ukraine in February, with the stated objective of seizing the cities of Luhansk and Donetsk by declaring them independent states. He thereby established Russia’s control over areas where the Russians are well positioned. There are an estimated 7.7 million Russians in Ukraine, which has a total population of 43.3 million. The Russian population resides predominantly in six southern districts of Ukraine which control Russia’s access to the sea in Crimea. The Russian Black Sea Fleet was established in the Crimean Peninsula in 1783. It has historically been the gateway of Russia to the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Mediterranean Sea. The ill-planned and poorly executed Russian military response that followed the Biden-Zelenskyy declaration, combined with massive US and NATO arms assistance, threatened the only historical Russian access to the seas.

The Russians are now confined to operating almost exclusively in Ukraine’s six districts of Mariupol, Luhansk, Donetsk, Melitopol, Kherson and Crimea. While Russia had taken control of these largely Russian-dominated areas, its forces are now under tremendous risk of being overrun by far better equipped Ukrainian forces. Given the strategic dimensions and the location of these areas, there is every possibility of Russia resorting to the use of tactical nuclear weapons, if unavoidable. Just over a year ago, Biden and Putin proclaimed in a joint statement that: ‘A nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought’. The durability of that statement is now under test, with Putin not ruling out the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Biden, in turn, is warning of dire consequences if Russia does so.

Putin placed Russia’s nuclear forces in ‘special combat readiness’ on February 22, and held high-profile nuclear drills. More recently, he said: ‘If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will, without a doubt, use all available means to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff.’ Biden predictably rebuffed Putin’s threat. This is the first time that the world is facing such a dangerous threat of an impending use of nuclear weapons, especially as the Ukrainians are now eyeball to eyeball with Russians. While many Russians may not agree with Putin’s policies, they will rally behind him in such a situation.

While the atomic bombs that devastated Hiroshima and Nagasaki had a capacity of 15-25 kilo tonnes of high explosives, tactical nuclear weapons have capacities ranging from 0.1 to 1 kilo tonne. According to US intelligence, Russia has about 2,000 tactical weapons. One hopes Zelenskyy does not provoke the Russians to act drastically.

Russia has lost support and sympathy across Europe. But, it is a country with scientific skills and immense natural resources. It is also one of the world’s leading producers of oil and natural gas. With shortages in supplies worldwide, there is little the western world can do to halt the looming rise in oil prices now brought about by Arab oil producers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This, despite appeals by Biden to lower oil prices. Prince Salman of Saudi Arabia, however, appears determined to challenge Biden’s diktats. The impact of Russia’s actions will be felt by people in Europe during winter months without the availability of Russian gas supplies.

India has positioned itself as a constructive participant in the emerging situation in Ukraine. This is evident as all sides have hailed PM Modi’s talks with Putin at the recent SCO Summit, where Modi drew attention to the reality that: ‘Today’s era is not an era of war.’ This statement has been welcomed by the governments and media in the US, Russia and across Europe. One hopes that Biden, Putin and Zelenskyy heed the advice and move towards a negotiated settlement to avoid a looming, dangerous conflict.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

10
Nation

India, China back peaceful dialogue on Ukraine: Putin

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

13 sites allotted for sale of green firecrackers in UT

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season