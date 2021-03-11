touchstones

Out of control

Out of control

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Ira Pande

FORGET climate change. What we should be really concerned about is the wave of madness that seems to have engulfed the world. The senseless war forced upon Ukraine by a despot, who is bent upon becoming the next Peter the Great of Russia, has shaken the very foundations of Europe. No one is able to prevail upon Putin to roll back his troops and stop flattening city after historic city in a once-beautiful country. Terrified refugees, holed up in dark, dank bomb shelters, await their fate as many neighbouring countries (many of them merely the size of a large Indian city) throw up their hands declaring they can’t accommodate more people. In any case, the long-term consequences of this immigration will forever shatter the complacent prosperity and social bonhomie Europe has thus far preened about.

England is nervously waiting for their PM to step down in the face of serious charges of political misdemeanour. Their Queen, an eternal symbol of continuity and British rectitude, is becoming frailer, and, for the first time in more than 60 years, she excused herself from the pomp and pageantry of the opening of the parliament this year. Prince Charles, her elderly heir, looked acutely embarrassed and ill at ease when he sat upon the designated royal chair to read out her message to the people. Heaven knows what the future of the House of Windsor will be like, with one prince accused of sexual profligacy and another who has chosen to migrate to America with his new wife and family.

America? The less said about them the better. Biden is increasingly coming across as a doddering old man, unable to handle the fast-paced events that he has to deal with: the Middle East, Ukraine, the rise of the redneck Americans of the Bible belt, inflation and rising oil prices, the prospect of an election that may be more keenly fought by the Republicans now that they sense a vulnerable President. In any case, Biden will always be compared to Obama, the last Democrat President, and guess who wins each time on the polls?

Come closer home: Sri Lanka and Pakistan, our immediate neighbours, are in a place that even we did not wish them to be. Who knows what the consequences of another civil war in Sri Lanka, or even Pakistan, may mean for us? Myanmar with a junta that has incarcerated Aung San Suu Kyi is in a similar place. Further afield, in the Philippines, the infamous Marcos family is being joyously greeted by the very people who threw them out, lock, stock and barrel, just a few years ago. As for China, under Putin’s twin, no one knows or even dares to speculate what it may decide to do next.

Our own country is a case study in itself. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, it seems as if the lunatic fringe is now in full rampage mode. And what is the state of our ruling party and the Opposition? In these circumstances, who can we wish to take control? The rule of law, of civil decency and accord, of respect and restraint in political and social behaviour, is now a distant memory. One can only pray that we do not descend the slippery slope to a long spell of fragmentation along linguistic and religious lines. Our own politicians, armed with the weapons of social media and fake news, with a compliant and domesticated press, have no interest in the real problems of this country. All they want is to win elections and since one party has perfected this art, every other wannabe leader follows that path. Stepping among the people, speaking to them about their hopes and fears, listening patiently and in humility — lessons Mahatma Gandhi taught us a century ago, have been forgotten and put aside. Power flows from money and information, so who cares for anything or anyone else?

Mark my words, we are in for a long, punishing summer. Punjab is teetering on the verge of a serious economic crisis and added to that is now the emergence of a ghost state that one thought had been finally put to rest. The state threw out the known parties convinced they had reached the end of their political lines, and placed their trust in a new party that promised them all they wanted to hear. A few months down, they seem unsure that they can fulfil even one of the many promises they had made, even as fresh problems arise every month. It breaks my heart to see a proud and prosperous state reduced to such a pass. The new actors should be given a chance for sure but I find it difficult to believe that they have it in them to bring the state out of the mess it has become. Mind you, their intentions may be good, it is just the lack of experience and a new way of governance that give me the feeling that Punjab Police and the bureaucracy cannot be controlled and made to work. Years of easy living and no accountability have extracted a very heavy price. Like the depleting water table, the machinery of the government appears unable to sustain the needs of the land.

I hope I am proved wrong and sincerely wish the state well. After all, it was sadda Punjab, too, once upon a time!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Calvin Klein trolled for hiring 'pregnant man' to promote brand on Mother's Day; clothing bland blocks them

2
Punjab

'Good luck and goodbye, Congress': Sunil Jakhar's parting shot as he quits party

3
Haryana

Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next 2 days; rain likely on May 16

4
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

5
Amritsar

Massive fire at Amritsar hospital; lucky escape for patients

6
Punjab

Wheat export ban to curb inflation and hoarding, no threat to food security: Govt

7
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar an asset worth his weight in gold, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu

8
Himachal

Diamond ring, cell phone and other valuables of Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh go missing from Mandi hotel

9
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces closure of VIP cells in Punjab jails

10
Nation

3 policemen killed in firing by poachers in MP’s Guna; CM transfers IG, announces Rs 1 crore ex gratia to kin of each martyr

Don't Miss

View All
Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Top News

Government bans wheat export to rein in food inflation

Government bans wheat export to rein in food inflation

Decision comes amid disruption in global supplies

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Peace only when rights of people protected: CJI

Peace only when rights of people protected: CJI

Lays stone of HC complex in Srinagar

Deb quits, Saha to be new Tripura CM

Deb quits, Saha to be new Tripura CM

VIP cells in all prisons to go, says Punjab CM

VIP cells in all prisons to go, says Punjab CM

Cities

View All

Fire incident at medical college in Amritsar; no loss of life

Massive fire at Amritsar hospital; lucky escape for patients

SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Private traders dejected, mill owners happy over ban on wheat export

GMCH-32, Chandigarh, halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Child killed in Dera Bassi fire

2 more Chandigarh slums get eviction notices

Cruelty by accused must be factored in for bail, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Mundka fire: Building had one escape route, toll may rise with more remains found and 29 people missing

Mundka fire: Long wait for families of missing persons

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Shift Ravi Gill’s wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram in Jalandhar: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences: Hoshiarpur-based author Khushwant Singh

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

Youth Congress workers protest near JP Nadda's venue in Ludhiana, detained

Daughter refuses to hug woman; kids decline to live with parents

Rs 2,000-crore land allotted to school being used for commercial purposes in Ludhiana

Wait for mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers gets longer

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

Private van operators defy school vahan scheme with impunity

Blood donation camp organised in Patiala

4 estranged couples reunited at Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Adalat