 Pak army shadow over caretaker govt : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Pak army shadow over caretaker govt

Pak army shadow over caretaker govt

Acting PM Kakar’s comments are a reflection of the establishment’s thinking on India

Pak army shadow over caretaker govt

POLITICAL PLOY: Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar is projecting himself as an elected leader. Reuters



Vivek Katju

Former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs

CARETAKER Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is the eighth functionary to hold this temporary office in Pakistan; the first was Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi, who did so from August to November 1990. Caretaker Prime Ministers and the governments they head are constitutionally mandated to keep the state machinery ticking and assist the Election Commission in holding elections within the constitutionally specified period.

Kakar’s remarks show Pakistan’s animosity towards the ‘arch-rival’ and its envy at India’s rise.

Unlike his predecessors, Kakar, who is close to the country’s establishment, is conducting, indeed projecting himself, as an elected leader. He is attending international conferences, taking long-term policy decisions and articulating his understanding of historical political processes. He is, therefore, exceeding his brief, but no one in Pakistan is pointing that out. This is clearly because he is doing what the army wants. And, after the May 9 disturbances, no Pakistani politician or commentator wants to really cross the enraged army chief, Gen Syed Asim Munir.

Kakar addressed the Margalla Dialogue on November 15, organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI). The dialogue’s theme was ‘Emerging Security Challenges’. IPRI is the think tank of the National Security Division (NSD), which is affiliated to the Pakistan Prime Minister’s office. The NSD services the National Security Council (NSC), which consists of government ministers and the military leadership. The NSC, which is chaired by the Prime Minister, is the highest body in the Pakistani governance structure on security decision-making. Experience has shown that notwithstanding the presence of the elected political leadership, it is the view of the army which prevails on security and critical foreign policy issues and now even on economic matters.

Kakar’s comments on India, especially at an IPRI-organised event, could not but be a reflection of the Pakistan establishment’s current thinking on India. Hence, even though Pakistan has slightly lost its erstwhile salience in the consideration of India’s political and security classes, Kakar’s remarks cannot be ignored. This is especially as Pakistani diplomats and security analysts will now be required to press their interlocutors with these views, including those of Western countries.

Assessing that the West’s policy to contain China’s rise had failed, Kakar asserted that Pakistan derived no advantage from a Sino-Western confrontation. On the other hand, he said Pakistan’s ‘arch-rival’ India encouraged the conflict; it was offering itself as a ‘lead player’ to assist in China’s containment because of its vast population. As he put it: “India is flirting with the Western Hemisphere” to gain technology transfers, investments and other ‘engagements’. If the West found India attractive in its contestation with China because of its population, Kakar wondered why it did not consider the African continent, which also had a population of around 1.4 billion, or the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), whose member nations together account for 500 million people.

On Kashmir, Kakar did not go into the constitutional changes of August 2019 but accused the international community of ‘double standards’ in ignoring the pledges made to the Kashmiri people. He said it was not for India or Pakistan to impose a solution but for the Kashmiris to decide their future through a plebiscite. He went on to express his historical understanding that no ‘colonialism’ could exist forever and that there was always a day of reckoning, no matter how long it took. In all this, Kakar was only stating the standard Pakistani position on the J&K issue.

Kakar noted that Pakistan had no objection to India-China economic and trade ties. He stated that Pakistan was not averse to either extending connectivity or doing trade with India, but contentious issues were an impediment. He also remarked that India-Pakistan trade had to be done in a ‘dignified’ way; that begging was not an option. Noting India’s economic growth, he said if India wanted to achieve 8-10 per cent growth rate, it would need supplies of cheap energy. He implied that India could not overlook supplies from Central Asia. What he left unsaid was that they would have to transit through Pakistan. It is strange that Pakistani analysts have still not understood that Central Asian energy or even Iranian pipelines bringing natural gas or oil are not really under India’s consideration for energy security.

Kakar alleged that India was suffering from the ‘disease of hubris’, which history has shown always ends in failure. It is in this context that his special ire — which is a carry-forward from what Pakistan has been spewing since 2019 — against the RSS and Hindutva has to be seen. But he went further than what Pakistan has said earlier. Wondering why the international community, which was focused on Islamic radicalism, ignored the dangers from Hindutva, he linked it to RSS supporters in the Indian diaspora which, he said, were ‘sleeper cells’ in the Western Hemisphere, as the Canadian experience had shown! He went on to claim that Pakistan had no problem with Hinduism. Jinnah, of course, did. That contributed to his insistence on the Partition. Kakar needs to read up on post-1937 Jinnah.

Kakar’s remarks on India show Pakistan’s undying animosity towards the ‘arch-rival’ and its envy at India’s rise. They also demonstrate that the Pakistani establishment realises that Pakistan would derive advantages from doing business with India, but its Kashmir trap prevents it from acting rationally. Three decades and more of sponsoring terror against India has substantially led to the country’s dire economic situation and the only way out for it is to build economic and commercial links with its ‘arch-rival’. There is no indication from Kakar’s remarks that the army is willing to do so.

Meanwhile, it was refreshing to observe that, in a departure from the past, some of Pakistan’s former cricketing greats had good words for Indian cricket, especially commending the way the game is nurtured in India. But such sentiments will make no difference to the army’s moves on India.

#Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab farmers begin indefinite strike on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway over sugarcane rates

2
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

3
World Cup 2023

Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati

4
Delhi

Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project

5
Sports

Virat Kohli says goodbye to long-standing manager Bunty Sajdeh after World Cup final

6
India

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

7
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Stalled operation resumes, focus back on horizontal drilling; trapped workers come on camera

8
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim walks out of Rohtak jail on furlough

9
Punjab

Air pollution: Supreme Court suggests stopping paddy MSP for stubble burning farmers

10
Punjab

'Issue of stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, can be addressed'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Top News

Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...

North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try

North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try

US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...

Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days: Govt

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt

Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...

Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander

Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander

More than 180 people have lost their lives in Manipur ethnic...


Cities

View All

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

Punjab Biotech Incubator opens pilot plant for farmers, exporters

SGPC flays Centre for not appointing 2 Sikh advocates, recommended by Supreme Court, as judges

Public to face more trouble as ministerial staff extend strike in Amritsar

Festivities over, Amritsar MC launches anti-encroachment drive

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, ‘kills’ himself

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Miscreants snatch purse in Bathinda

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

Revisiting Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration to study vehicle preferences of residents

Chandigarh: CAT puts results of 'OBC-Male' category on hold

Youth dies in clash near Baltana liquor vend, four juveniles held

Panchkula residents nabbed for snatching

Don’t make farmer the villain, but stop MSP to check fires: SC

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

Student unions for NEP overhaul

Supreme Court orders Delhi to transfer Rs 415 cr from advertisement budget for RRTS project

Man held for pro-Khalistan graffiti

Man kills son, attempts suicide

Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Indefinite stir spells chaos on city roads

Vehicle thief, scrap dealer in police net

Jalandhar, Jamshedpur schools enter quarters

Swapan Sharma assumes charge as police chief

Paddy records highest yield in three years, up 7% from 2022

Paddy records highest yield in three years, up 7% from 2022

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

Ludhiana: Panic among traders over kidnapping cases

Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Punjab Govt over illegal mining

Former JNU prof delivers lecture on Kabir at Punjabi University

Play by Delhi group marks Day 6 of National Theatre Festival

Patiala district administration extends ban on Chinese kite string