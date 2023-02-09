 Pak grappling with economic, political crises : The Tribune India

Pak grappling with economic, political crises

In the past, Pakistan’s debt burdens have been occasionally eased by its friends and allies who believed stability in Pakistan was in their strategic interest. However, this phase of the economic crisis in Pakistan is experiencing a different positioning from its traditional donors, where the commitments have been limited. Over the years, its so-called friends have witnessed the nation’s incapability to overcome financial distress.

Pak grappling with economic, political crises

Difficult times: The assistance from the IMF carries tough conditionalities that will affect inflation in Pakistan. PTI



Shalini chawla

Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Air Power Studies

Pakistan is in a severe economic crisis with foreign exchange reserves down to nearly $3 billion and inflation at approximately 28 per cent. Reports suggest a high probability of a breakdown of the supply chain, which will potentially worsen inflation in the coming months.

The fuel prices have been hiked by Pakistani Rs (PKR) 35 a litre and the PKR has declined to a historic low, about 20 per cent, against the US dollar. Pakistan is hopeful of getting the approval of the ninth review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. The assistance from the international donor carries tough conditionalities that will directly or indirectly affect inflation and the cost of living. This, in turn, would further add to the anger and frustration among the people against the Shehbaz Sharif government, which is already bearing the brunt of its economic decisions.

The economic desperation, suggestive of an economic default in the coming months, is coupled with continuing political volatility. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has dissolved the provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his bid to press for an early election. From the time Imran was disqualified from the government in April last year in a vote of no-confidence, he has been staging protests and leading a series of rallies to gather support against the current government on the narrative of corruption and incompetence, adding to the existing challenges of governance.

The deadly terror attack in Peshawar on January 30, which killed more than 100 people, and the attack on February 5 in Quetta indicate that Pakistan’s security challenges have intensified. Post US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2022, the Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (TTP) has emboldened its posture and a series of terror attacks specifically targeting the police personnel have taken place.

Last year, the regime’s efforts to negotiate with and pacify the TTP failed. The group has been holding its head high with unrelenting and implicit tactical support from its ideological allies on Pakistan’s western border, the Afghan Taliban. Lately, the TTP has been projecting itself as a nationalist movement and it announced a parallel government. In fact, a closer look at the TTP’s expansion indicates that it is following the expansion pattern of the Afghan Taliban. The Taliban’s support for the TTP has been a significant point of contention between the Pakistani leadership and the Taliban.

This is indeed one of the most challenging times for a country when it is compelled to deal with multiple crises. The economic, political and security challenges invariably share a linkage, and one intensifies the other. This is not the first time that Pakistan is facing an economic crisis. The nation has been in a gradually intensifying debt spiral on account of financial mismanagement, structural economic flaws and, more importantly, the national priorities it defined for itself and the path it chose to fulfil these priorities. With all the existing problems, the reality is also that Pakistan has a large military well equipped with modern weaponry, which it received from the West and continues to import from its all-weather ally China. Pakistan also has a rapidly growing nuclear arsenal with reportedly 165 warheads and is immensely proud of achieving full-spectrum deterrence.

The nuclear weapons for Pakistan are aimed at war prevention and denying India space for a conventional war. It has conducted a proxy war through terrorism in India (in Kashmir and other parts) for more than three decades under the nuclear overhang. Pakistan’s geographical location facilitated strategic dividends for the state from major powers, including the US and China. The nuclear weapons that it developed during the 1980s while fighting the Russians as a frontline state of the US and the terrorism infrastructure it has nurtured for decades to ‘bleed India’ and ‘seek strategic depth’ in the neighbouring Afghanistan have made Pakistan a state that is arguably ‘too dangerous to fail.’

In the past, Pakistan’s debt burdens have been occasionally eased by its friends and allies who believed stability in Pakistan was in their strategic interest. However, this phase of the economic crisis in Pakistan is experiencing a different positioning from Pakistan’s traditional donors, where the commitments have been limited.

The IMF has been tough with the conditions and scrutiny. China has promised some money, while Saudi Arabia and the UAE have committed to some relief. However, no substantive commitments have been made that could potentially allow Pakistan to evade the economic default. Over the years, Pakistan’s so-called friends have witnessed the nation’s incapability to overcome financial distress even with constant external assistance. Pakistan’s relevance at the global level also seems to have declined.

The US has been focused more on its Indo-Pacific strategy aimed at countering China. The fallouts of the Russia-Ukraine war have engaged the attention of the Muslim world. India’s economic growth and expanding diplomatic profile have attracted suitable attention and curiosity at the global level. Now, what remains to be seen is what Pakistan will do to regain its relevance. Will it revert to its old tactics of mis-adventurism, or will the realisation of rethinking its national priorities finally sink in?

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can't destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

2
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

3
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

4
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

5
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

6
Punjab

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

7
Business

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

8
Trending

Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris' husband, SOTU moment goes viral

9
Nation

Leopard injures 10 people at Ghaziabad court complex, tranquilised after 4-hour operation

10
Haryana

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

Terms UPA 2004-14 period a ‘lost decade’, hit by scams | Ste...

Remarks on PM Modi, Adani expunged; privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Remarks on PM Modi, Adani expunged; privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to ‘insinuations’ against PM Modi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to 'insinuations' against PM Modi

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

9 tenders rushed to spot


Cities

View All

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

Move aside PM Modi, city’s Azad is man with the broadest chest

VB nabs panchayat secy for corruption

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Kejri hands over Rs 1 crore relief to kin of slain ASI

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

5K invited for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ at agri varsity on Feb 12

NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

Public sand mines: Prices slashed by 10 times, consumers rejoice

Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL