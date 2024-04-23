 Paradigm shift needed to curb prison violence : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Paradigm shift needed to curb prison violence

Paradigm shift needed to curb prison violence

The prison environment is exploitative and the expected response of inmates to being wronged is to resort to violence.

Paradigm shift needed to curb prison violence

way forward: A robust grievance redressal mechanism can help in defusing tensions among prisoners. Ideally, jails should be open to scrutiny by independent observers. Tribune photo



KP Singh

Former DGP, Haryana

A clash between two groups in the Sangrur jail on April 19 resulted in the death of two prisoners and serious injuries to two others. Last month, at least four police personnel, including the area SHO, were hurt when they tried to stop a clash at the central jail in Gurdaspur. Punjab’s prisons have witnessed several incidents of violence and rioting in the past decade. In February 2023, two gangsters were killed in a fight inside the Goindwal Sahib central jail in Tarn Taran district. In June 2019, rioting prisoners had confronted the police in the Ludhiana jail, leaving one inmate dead and five officials injured. Three jail staffers were injured after prisoners ran riot in the Gurdaspur prison in March 2017.

The criminology of violence in prisons may be deconstructed by understanding the prison social structure and regimes which often generate competition due to scarce resources. Moreover, the prison environment is exploitative and the expected response of inmates to being wronged is to resort to violence. Mental illness, caste and religious equations, the nexus between inmates and prison staff, cultural differences, living conditions and gang affiliations are other crucial factors that are the root causes of fights in jails.

In the case of Punjab’s prisons, the majority of the fights are not over material goods but about non-material interests such as dominance, respect, fairness, loyalty, gang rivalry and supremacy. This is the reason why they are premeditated and broad-based, calling for police intervention most of the time.

A joint study conducted a couple of years ago by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative and the Punjab State Legal Services Authority revealed that 18 out of 24 Punjab jails were overcrowded; 25 per cent of the staff posts were vacant; 17 jails were working without welfare officers; external oversight mechanism was generally non-functional as only one prison had a ‘Board of Visitors’, a statutory body for monitoring jails; 12 per cent of the 660 inmates interviewed alleged custodial violence; prisoners in 15 correctional facilities alleged smuggling and supply of contraband inside jails.

All these facts together stand testimony to the lack of resources, transparency and fairness in jails in Punjab, which has a definite bearing on life and security inside prisons. In the face of such ground realities, prisons are dangerous, dehumanising and traumatising places where violence is unavoidable.

In July 2022, the state government launched a drug screening survey, involving 30,000 prisoners. It came to light that over 47 per cent of the inmates surveyed were addicted to drugs. The presence of such a large number of substance abusers within a small place is in itself a ticking bomb waiting to go off.

The addicts cannot survive without drugs, and they arrange it through gangs that have sprung up inside prisons, inevitably in connivance with prison officials. These gangs indulge in violence when their interests clash. Multi-pronged drug de-addiction programmes are needed to rescue substance abusers; the current interventions are proving insufficient and ineffective.

Over the years, prisons in Punjab have emerged as much-favoured destinations for gangsters in North India. The late Mukhtar Ansari, a gangster-politician from Uttar Pradesh, managed a ‘safe and comfortable’ stay in the Rupnagar jail. Last year, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gave an interview to a news channel from a jail in Punjab and threatened actor Salman Khan. Threatening messages and ransom calls by gangsters from behind bars indicate a compromised prison administrative machinery.

Prisons are colonies of highly volatile people who are not sufficiently engaged in gainful activities as only 20 per cent of the convicts sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment can be given work in jail factories. More than 75 per cent of the inmates are undertrials who cannot be forced to work as a matter of policy. Such an idle workforce in a small area is a threat to peace. It calls for tweaking the laws and creating enough work opportunities for prisoners.

In the absence of a rational transfer policy, tainted jail officials manage their postings at places of their choice. This factor alone helps them develop a nexus with gangsters in a quid pro quo, resulting in discriminatory, illegal and corrupt practices which increase unresolvable ‘friction points’.

With Punjab being a relatively small state, no prison official should be allowed to work at a place for more than two years. Similarly, duties inside a prison should be rotated after a reasonable period, in addition to weeding out undesirable elements from service in periodic reviews.

Secrecy is inbuilt in prison systems. The jail administration functions in a closed environment by raising the bogey of security of prisoners. They do not like any external oversight mechanism to oversee their working, despite the fact that there are statutory provisions mandating the same. Ideally, jails should be open to scrutiny by independent observers. A robust grievance redressal mechanism for prisoners can help in defusing inter-group tensions before they spin out of control.

The advisories issued by the Central Government in 1998, 2006 and 2015 for curbing violence in prisons have recommended tightening of security arrangements, following the narrative of ‘laxity of security’ rather than promoting transparency and participative prison management. A paradigm shift is required to provide solutions to prison violence.

The existing prison laws are strict enough to meet the requirements of jail discipline if the prison managers are serious about their responsibilities. The accountability of senior officers after every incident of violence in prisons needs to be fixed and the guilty punished after a thorough inquiry. A border state like Punjab cannot afford riots in its prisons.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Sangrur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

Court rejects Kejri’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health

If Ashish attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

Seeks material to back allegations against accused


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Working on plan to save vanishing industry: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the misuse of water during the peak summer season?

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

67-year-old Indian Sikh pilgrim, a Patiala resident, dies in Lahore

67-year-old Patiala Sikh pilgrim dies in Lahore

16 hurt as bus, tipper truck collide

Patiala: Only photo ops, false promises by leaders during Ghaggar floods

AAP candidate befooling voters, says NK Sharma

Congress candidate highlights works done by him