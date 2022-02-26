Parties pitch law and order as poll issue in UP

Such an enormous mainstreaming of law and order should have been indicative of inclusion and integration of constitutional values into day-to-day policing. However, the ruling party is continuously harping on the divisive aspects of law and order because such a ploy pays off electorally, even as the affected sections of the population are apprehensive of the impact of adverse policing.

Parties pitch law and order as poll issue in UP

Action plan: The main contestants in the UP elections sound combative while showcasing their respective brand of law and order, projecting a crime-free utopia. PTI

Vikash Narain Rai

Former Director, National Police Academy, Hyderabad

Prevention and retaliation are the inevitable stages covered by the police in controlling any major agitation. However, some of the methods used by the Yogi Adityanath government in mafia-dominated UP have been judged to be way beyond legal limits. The Supreme Court ordered recently that the recoveries made on the basis of illegal show-cause notices in cases related to the anti-CAA protests would have to be refunded. Justice Chandrachud said, “All deterrence under the provisions of law has to be provided under the four corners of law. There cannot be any provision for deterrence outside the fold of law.” Earlier, the apex court had warned the UP government, acting like a “complainant, adjudicator and prosecutor” by itself, to withdraw those notices.

Will it prove to be too much of a political tightrope walk for UP’s law enforcers or a straightforward legal doctrine of common sense to follow? A lot will depend on the outcome of the ongoing elections. On February 10, the day of the first phase of polling in UP, Yogi had urged people to re-elect the BJP government for the sake of law and order. Else, he warned, the gains achieved on this front during his five-year rule would be lost. Yogi cited Kashmir, Bengal and Kerala as examples of ‘disorderly’ societies. Obviously, in his estimation, what made the BJP’s anti-Muslim support base formidable, and not just in UP, was a blend of selectively oppressive order developed in UP. Clearly lacking legitimacy, Yogi’s argument still finds an echo in the BJP’s election meetings, even as its main rival Samajwadi Party’s own share of law and order negatives has not deterred Akhilesh Yadav from forging alliances and making conciliatory announcements. The disgruntled farmer, the Covid-hit migrant and the unemployed youth seem to have concluded that their voices were muffled during Yogi’s rule as they were pitted against the law and order machinery.

In UP, for a long time, the crime mafia has kept pace with politics. It reflects a disturbing polarisation when transplanted to the maintenance of law and order at the grassroots level. The suppression of anti-CAA protests of December 2019-March 2020 was comparable to the Muzaffarnagar communal incidents of August-September 2013 in terms of the hate campaign that was unleashed. Understandably, the main contestants in the UP elections sound combative while showcasing their respective brand of law and order, projecting a crime-free utopia. But not to be missed, each is armed with an entirely subjective rhetoric. The crux is that a polarised political brand would need a particular social order to survive and accordingly, the law must submit to the respective regime. From the majoritarian order of Yogi to a preferential order of Akhilesh, they offer an exclusive legal ecosystem as a pre-requisite to fulfilling the promises of development, opportunities and self-respect for their community of voters.

Such an enormous mainstreaming of law and order should have been indicative of inclusion and integration of constitutional values into day-to-day policing. However, the ruling party is continuously harping on the divisive aspects of law and order because such a ploy pays off electorally, even as the affected sections of the population are deeply apprehensive of the impact of adverse policing. On the one hand, the voter needs reassurance on issues such as mafia dominance, women’s security and minority rights, but on the other, the fault lines of the political response are so exposed that ‘Jai Shri Ram’, a religious expression crafted into a political slogan, has been successfully adopted by street bullies.

A tragic ‘love jihad’ episode from Yogi’s constituency Gorakhpur, which goes to the polls on March 3, will illustrate the state of affairs. On January 21, a young Muslim cycle mechanic, Dilshad Hussain, facing a rape charge and in police custody, was shot dead at the district court, Gorakhpur, by the father of the Hindu ‘victim’. Hailed initially as an instance of quick justice in right-wing circles, this news of breakdown of law and order in the Chief Minister’s constituency died down fast amidst the din of electioneering revolving around the very issue of law and order. In a 2020 video clip, Dilshad, having embraced Hinduism by then, is seen solemnising marriage with the same girl, his neighbour in Gorakhpur, at an Arya Samaj temple in Hyderabad. It revealed that the girl was a major and the two were lovers since 2018 against the wishes of her family. The hounding of the inter-faith couple led to the brutal honour killing.

The Gujarat model found a mention in the speeches of the Prime Minister recently when in the middle of electioneering, a sessions court sentenced 38 persons to death in the Ahmedabad bomb blast cases of 2008. PM Modi claimed that as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, he had vowed befitting punishment to the guilty, while assuring a similar outcome in UP. True, the visible crimes, which are reflected in statistics and discourses, navigate the electoral arena as well, but the current UP elections are significantly putting law and order narrative to the test.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

US sanctions on Russia will impact India too

2
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

3
Punjab

Norms tweaked, Punjab may lose BBMB slot

4
Nation

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

5
Trending

Daughter of Putin's spokesperson publicly opposes Russia's attack on Ukraine; post deleted soon after

6
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway choked

8
Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia denied bail in NDPS case

9
Nation

India-Russia relations distinct from Washington's equation with Moscow, that's okay: US

10
World

‘I need ammunition, not a ride’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv

Don't Miss

View All
Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers
Bathinda

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

Fee difference driving pupils to foreign shores
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Top Stories

198 killed, 1000 wounded amid Russian invasion: Ukraine minister

198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister

Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...

Indian embassy issues fresh advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Hungary

First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory

India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...

First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course

First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course

The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speak with PM Modi

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi

PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Special House meeting unlikely before March 10

Amritsar: Special House meeting unlikely before March 10

30-year-old man’s murder sparks protest in Amritsar

Poll over, but hoardings still deface cityscape in Amritsar

Amritsar lad making waves in national cycling championship

Covid-19: Seven test +ve in Amritsar district

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Power Crisis: Chandigarh Admn terminates services of 17 outsourced employees

Power Outage: Chandigarh administration terminates services of 17 outsourced employees

Chandigarh power crisis: Move to shield culprits contrary to SC decision, says High Court

Chandigarh Rose festival gets off to a colourful start

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway choked

Chandigarh consumer panel directs railways to pay for luggage theft on train

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

‘Students caught up in Ukraine due to compulsory classes by Kharkiv varsity’

'Students caught up in Ukraine due to compulsory classes by Kharkiv varsity'

Students in Ukraine: Helpline number flooded with calls

With majority of adults vaccinated, focus on teen vaccination now

8 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in Jalandhar

Razing of structures starts for four-laning in Adampur

Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Mayor

Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Ludhiana Mayor

Helpline for info of students stranded in Ukraine

Husband attacked me for exposing his impotency: Acid attack victim

Ludhiana MC seems ill-prepared for Swachh Survekshan-2022

PUNJAB POLL 2022 trends: 100% electorate issued voter cards, 73 per cent carried them for polling

NGT panel reviews progress of district environment plan

NGT panel reviews progress of Patiala district environment plan

Punjabi University to hold programmes in memory of Waris Shah

Patiala MC ad revenue doubled during elections

Punjabi University students remember scientists from undivided Punjab

Patiala law university to resume physical classes from February 28