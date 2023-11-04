 Pashmina wool trade and the Great Game : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Pashmina wool trade and the Great Game

Pashmina wool trade and the Great Game

William Moorcroft underscored the point that the tussle among Russia, China and Britain in the trans-Himalayan region was linked to the lucrative Pashmina wool trade.

Pashmina wool trade and the Great Game

Decline: Repeated Tibetan assaults since the 10th century led to a weakening of Ladakh’s autonomy, divesting half its territory of the revenue earned from Pashmina wool. istock



P Stobdan

Former Ambassador

WILLIAM Moorcroft (1767–1825) is known for his masterpiece, Travels in the Himalayan Provinces of Hindustan and the Panjab, in Ladakh and Kashmir, in Peshawar, Kabul, Kunduz, and Bokhara (1819-1825). He was no British military strategist but simply a veterinary surgeon employed by the East India Company in Calcutta, later sent to the remotest part of the empire in Leh in the 1820s for procuring Turkmen horses from Yarkand and exploring the potential of Pashmina wool trade and a market for British goods in Central Asia.

Moorcroft was no ‘Great Game’ warrior either; he carried no political mandate, but during his two-year stay in Leh, he sent a series of despatches to London/Calcutta, underscoring the point that the geopolitical struggle among the powers (Russia, China and Britain) in the trans-Himalayan region was intricately linked to the lucrative Pashmina wool trade. He stood alone in drawing the company’s attention to how India’s interests would be best served by: (a) playing off Russia and China against each other, and (b) gaining monopoly over the wool trade between Tibet-China and Hindustan.

The core point Moorcroft drew, much before others got down to drawing a boundary strategy, was the usefulness for Britain to strike a political bargain, a “treaty of allegiance” with Ladakh, to potentially become a commanding commercial hub dominating China’s vulnerable western and northern flanks.

Moorcroft noted: “No military science is required to defend the defiles of Ladakh… no military genius… however perfected by experience, aided by all the projectiles of modern warfare could force a passage against a band of the hardy Natives.”

Ladakh, interposed between the Russian and Chinese empires, gave an incisive view to the veterinary surgeon as he also witnessed that St Petersburg was so desirous of connecting Leh through the Ferghana valley that Tsar Alexander I despatched an envoy to seek closer ties with Ladakh. Pashmina trade would also have prompted Sikh-Dogra rulers to make quick inroads into Ladakh in 1834.

Ladakh’s economic importance was so esteemed that Moorcroft thought it could prove to be a fief of Delhi. A weak China then was neither in a position to protect its trading rights nor could it risk any political trouble near such a remote part of its empire.

Peking, nonetheless, had deep security interests in Ladakh as Moorcroft saw a despatch from the Chinese Emperor, sealed with the ‘imperial signet’, requesting the Ladakhi ruler to provide intelligence inputs on the military movements of the Khuja of Kashgar. The letter was accompanied by presents of silk, lapis lazuli and jasper, et al, reflecting the importance the region held for Peking. Some recent Taiwanese publications have cited that Ladakhi rulers had received regular gifts (bribes) from the Tibetans and the Chinese for maintaining surveillance over the movements of Dzungar Mongols who threatened Sino-Tibetan security.

Interestingly, Peking, Moorcroft observed, never encouraged the Tibetans to annex Ladakh and Baltistan, but he was surprised by the Chinese absurdity of endorsing frequent Tibetan usurpation of Changthang (western Tibet) against Ladakh. It is a fact that repeated Tibetan assaults since the 10th century led to a weakening of Ladakh’s autonomy, divesting half its territory of the colossal revenue Ladakhi Changpas earned from Pashmina wool and mineral wealth of Rudok and Gartok, respectively.

In 1684, the Mughal Army helped Ladakh push back the invading Sino-Tibetan forces, but Lhasa enforced the Tingmosgang Treaty obligating Leh to pay the most contentious Lopchak tributary to Lhasa, which in turn went to the Middle Kingdom.

Unlike others, who focused on the northern frontiers of Kunlun, Karakoram and Aksai Chin, Moorcroft’s attention to Changthang was farsighted. Changthang is presently restricted to west Tibet after Ladakh was divested of it in 1684. But its loss has had many implications that only Moorcroft could foresee. The cultural influence from the east eventually overwhelmed it; even the remnants of Indian Buddhist tracks became non-existent. The eastern foray resulted in the subjugation of the Dardic/Aryan settlers.

Other European writers built a dominant Ladakhi political narrative around 10-century Tibetan feudal ruler Nyimagon, while Moorcroft took the native path for building a Ladakhi reality. It is the European/colonial narrative that remains problematic even today, which in turn invariably prompts the Chinese to link Ladakh with Tibet. Chinese officials raised this point in 1960. In 2020, Chinese portal zhuanlan.zhihu.com carried a provocative piece, ‘Ladakh — the heart of Kashmir once belonged to China’; it argued that the Ladakh kingdom was established by the Tibetan Tubo empire; that during the Yuan period, Ladakh was controlled by Zongzhiyuan (ministry of political and military affairs in Tibet) until the 17th century, when the Qing empire helped the Tibetans bring it under the control of the Tibetan government in Potala.

Such a tendentious write-up on Ladakh couldn’t have been written for only academic historical disquisition. It is surely the first step to test the waters for China’s potential future claims over Ladakh. India needs to build a counter-narrative based on Moorcroft’s strategic forethought.

Moorcroft was astonished by China frequently shutting off trade routes to India, for he thought that a route via Ladakh would have better served China’s interests in Khotan.

The strategic importance of Changthang, formerly a part of Ladakh, was remarkably assessed by Moorcroft. He foresaw the criticality of re-annexing this territorial appendage adjoining the Indian frontier, for it was a commercial hub catering to China, India and Turkistan even during the reign of Shah Jahan. By regaining Changthang, he thought, the company would commercially benefit from access to Pashmina wool of Rudok and the goldmines of Gartok, apart from gaining ‘spiritual access’ to the Kailash-Manasarovar-Rakhshastal, the source of Indus, Sutlej, Brahmaputra and Karnali rivers.

#China #England #Kashmir #Ladakh #Russia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Urfi Javed arrested? Watch as police take her into custody over her bold clothes

2
Diaspora

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally

3
India

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

4
India

Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested

5
Delhi

Delhi's air quality worsens to 'severe plus' category; Centre defers stricter curbs, says AQI in region showing declining trend

6
Sports

How five-week camp with Yuvraj Singh helped Shubman Gill and three other Punjab cricketers

7
Himachal

5 killed in road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

8
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut, on Gujarat tour after 'Tejas' blow, shares video saying her 'heart has been troubled', fans reply 'stick to making reels, not films'

9
J & K

Glad that stupid decision of INDIA bloc to boycott TV anchors died its own death: Omar Abdullah

10
Trending

Pakistani YouTuber showcases boy walking chained tiger, outrage on social media

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

At least 69 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, officials say toll expected to rise

128 killed as strong quake hit Nepal, death toll expected to rise

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...

As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home

As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home

Appeals to Punjab, other neighbouring states to check crop r...

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022

Gurugram hospitals asked to establish smog OPDs, wards

Gurugram hospitals asked to establish smog OPDs, wards

Hamas attack ‘terror’ act, need two-state solution: S Jaishankar

Hamas attack ‘terror’ act, need two-state solution: S Jaishankar


Cities

View All

Decline in farm fires fails to bring relief as city’s AQI level reaches unhealthy 164

Decline in farm fires fails to bring relief as city’s AQI level reaches unhealthy 164

Ward watch: Pre-Partition Sharifpura faces problem of choked sewer, contaminated water supply

Special camps to register voters for SGPC elections

Narcotics, drone recovered from villages in border belt

337 kg spurious khoya seized, destroyed

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

EO order imposing misuse charges on SCO quashed

Cook awarded life term in POCSO case

No licence, Elante eatery fined Rs 2 lakh

Ayushman Bharat: Central scheme to patients’ aid in city

69% air pollution in Delhi comes from neighbouring states, claims minister

69% air pollution in Delhi comes from neighbouring states, claims minister

Delhi Govt, Centre haven't done enough, says Congress

No solid step taken in 9 years, says BJP

Demand surges for air purifiers, masks

Anand made hawala payments to China: ED

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

ADCs take stock of stubble burning in Nakodar, Phillaur

Speeding Mercedes injures pedestrian

Surjit Hockey meet: Gurjinder Singh’s hat-trick helps Indian Oil Mumbai lift title

Ex-councillor takes up issue of defunct street lights with Jalandhar MC

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

Factory employee concocts loot story, land in police net

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Drive to remove waste from vulnerable points begins

Youngster dies of 'heart attack' amid scuffle at Jammu Colony

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Health Minister presides over dengue review meet with officials

Another term for Virk as PUTA president

Stubble burning: BKU leaders warn officials against 'harassing' farmers

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022