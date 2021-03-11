Peace across Durand Line may well be tenuous

Pakistan must have relished the emergence of Taliban 2.0 and thought its ‘strategic depth’ requirement was materialising.

Peace across Durand Line may well be tenuous

Disquiet: Pakistan now finds itself at the receiving end of cross-border terrorism. AP

Group Capt Murli Menon (retd)

Defence Analyst

Pakistan has called on Afghanistan’s Taliban regime to act against terrorist elements targeting its military personnel from across the Durand Line in North Waziristan. Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack last week. The PAF has apparently carried out retaliatory air strikes against the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) camps in Afghan territory at Kunar, Paktika, Khost and Bajaur Agency, with around 30 civilians reportedly getting killed.

It is a question of time before even the Taliban would turn into a military entity with its own, albeit limited, forces. So much for Pak aspirations to shift its forces from western border to its eastern one against India. Possibly, fresh leadership struggle in the Pak army and goodwill generated by India’s wheat shipments across the Khyber may have played a role in these forays across the Durand Line.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has confirmed civilian casualties, including women and children. The Pakistani authorities have declined to admit that they had employed air power, for the first time, against terror elements. But this long-festering dispute between the two nations is set to accentuate, what with the Afghans having tasted victory against the US and its allies in Kabul and elsewhere and the famed Pashtun sense of nationalism and sovereignty playing up. The Taliban and the TTP cadres are reportedly fighting shoulder to shoulder against the Pak army in Kunar and Khost. A TTP source admitted the use of night vision devices and snipers. The latest border skirmish apparently was triggered by an attack by the Afghans on a Pak military helicopter, causing injury to a senior army officer in Nimroz sector. New Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to take action against the TTP after ongoing talks with the government broke down. It is thus interesting how the Pakistanis now find themselves at the receiving end of cross-border terror, a dubious strategy they have employed themselves against India in Jammu and Kashmir. Perhaps our 2019 Balakot riposte showed them the way to deal with terrorist neighbours!

The Durand Line has traditionally been a disputed one, in the context of the struggle for Pashtun homeland, Pakhtunistan, and the incessant plying of opium and other drugs from across. The revenue gleaned from opium trade has over the years been funnelled into terror operations in India by the ISI and influential Pak army functionaries. The fact remains that Afghanistan has never really accepted the 1893 dated border evolved by the British and specifically resisted Pak attempts to fence the border, which assumed traction during the Musharraf rule. The story of the Durand Line mirrors to an extent, similar arbitrary borders drawn on the ground, often midway through villages and tenements as did happen along India’s eastern border with Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh have a tangible inter-government arrangement to obtain effective border management by realigning the various pockets of influence by both nations if need be. But that calls for considerable maturity and understanding by the parties involved, something absent, especially in the ‘Wild West’ of the North West Frontier Province. Also, the employment of Afghan tribals to orchestrate ‘Charlie Wilson’s War’, under the tutelage of the CIA, made the porous border convenient for drug peddling and rampant Kalashnikov culture. That, along with the availability of copious numbers of Toyota Land Cruisers, gave the tribals easy and effective cross-border transportation. Understandably, the Taliban would be loath to give these up, and not to mention the divided families and the cross-cultural aspects of the divided community.

During my Islamabad stint, I was amused to realise how disparate the social fabric of Pakistan was, something as Indians we tend not to realise. On an ISI-guided tour, once I had a Baloch Pak army lieutenant colonel seated next to me in the bus. He asked me how I managed with Hindi as the main language in the country. Whilst my explanation of India’s integrated democratic polity left him amused alright, he went on to say that as a Baloch, he found Urdu unacceptable! Such are the cultural vagaries between the Punjabis and the Sindhis, Balochs and Pashtuns that it would take a yeoman effort to hold the country together. I maintain that India with its even more complex social structure had a real challenge in the opening decades of our independent existence, to prevent break-ups in the country. Recall the anti-Hindi agitation of yesteryear. Thankfully, sound government policies, secular employment criteria in government jobs and quality education helped us evolve into the powerful, secular, sovereign nation we are today. Bollywood’s soft power of course contributed its mite in promoting social harmony and our secular credentials. Pakistan, on the other hand, has had a madrasa-based primary education, a poor collegiate, higher learning curve and has virtually missed the information technology revolution.

Hence, their exaggerated challenges of nation-building and community development! Add to this the accepted policy of using terror as an instrument of state policy and we have an explosive situation just waiting to implode or worse. Now, these are aspects that take years and decades to imbibe and develop, especially the cultural elements. Our worthy neighbour’s jihadi mindset, the Chinese debt trap and Covid-related ignominies have virtually pushed it into the status of a “failed state”. Pakistan must have relished the emergence of Taliban 2.0 and thought that its “strategic depth” requirement is materialising. It is a question of time before even the Taliban would turn into an aviable military entity with its own, albeit limited, air, naval and guerrilla land forces’ wherewithal. So much for Pakistan’s aspirations to shift its forces from the western border to its eastern one against arch-rival India! Possibly, the fresh leadership struggle in the Pak army and the goodwill generated by India’s wheat shipments across the Khyber may have played a role in these latest forays across the Durand Line. These, coupled with conditionally scheming Chinese military and economic aid, are bound to push its polity into an even more impotent military-dependent and failing apology of a guided democracy. Poor national leadership and a corruption-ridden oligarchic political milieu complete the picture.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Nation

Tina Dabi's wedding pictures out; it was a simple ceremony with close ones in attendance

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

6
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

7
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

8
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

9
Entertainment

'Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya’: Tiger Shroff's dialogue from ‘Heropanti' is top trend on Twitter; check rib-tickling memes

10
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today