 Pick-and-choose policy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Pick-and-choose policy

Belonging to one religion does not reduce the risk of pressure and persecution for minority groups, even within that religion.

Pick-and-choose policy

Ticking bomb: Although anti-CAA protests are taking place in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and other parts of the country, these appear sporadic and muted compared to the storm that swept across India in 2019-20. However, the objections may escalate in the coming weeks. ANI



Sanjoy Hazarika

Author and Columnist

The Tribune Debate Citizenship amendment act

THE Centre has announced a 39-page set of rules that gives muscle and teeth to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019. Coming as it does a few weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, the development has stirred controversy, with Opposition leaders accusing the ruling dispensation at the Centre of seeking to polarise the electorate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party says it has fulfilled another electoral promise and notes that fears about the CAA being used to deprive people of citizenship are just unfounded apprehensions.

The core aim of the Act is to provide citizenship to those from six religions — minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh — who have fled persecution and settled illegally or informally in India. These six religious groups are Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Parsis and Jains from those countries. Muslims are excluded. The rationale for the latter’s exclusion is that those three are Islamic countries with overwhelming Muslim majority, essentially indicating that they should be able to get justice within their nations. It does not take into account the issue of prejudice.

New Delhi has retained control over the process by creating committees staffed by Central officials to oversee the applications. Under the old procedure, district authorities were mandated to receive the requests. The CAA reduces the waiting period of the application for citizenship, a Central Government mandate, from 11 to five years, but applicants need to present official documents from their homeland.

Although anti-CAA protests are taking place in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and other parts of the country, these appear sporadic and muted compared to the storm that swept across India in 2019-20, resulting in numerous deaths and widespread arrests. However, the objections may escalate in the coming weeks.

Despite the demonstrations, there is a larger issue at stake — the Supreme Court is yet to hear and rule on a slew of legal challenges to the CAA, essentially contesting its constitutionality. The key argument has been that by instituting religion as a marker of citizenship, the CAA violates the basic premises of the Constitution, which prohibits religious discrimination and guarantees all people equality before the law and equal protection of the law.

The initial challenge to the law was mounted in 2020, but the apex court is yet to hear these objections, although a five-judge Constitution Bench led by the Chief Justice had, in December last year, reserved its verdict in another case concerning pleas challenging the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. This specific amendment dates back to the Assam Accord of 1985, which sought to bring stability to the state after six years of turmoil over the perennial challenge of alleged irregular migration from Bangladesh. It provided a mechanism to recognise people who came illegally as Indian citizens after registering them for citizenship. March 25, 1971, was fixed as the cut-off date for granting citizenship to Bangladeshi migrants in Assam.

There are points, often overlooked, that reinforce the complexities of the core issues. First, the situation in Assam was complicated by the rollout of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019, for which 1.9 million applicants did not make the cut. A majority of this number were Hindus and members of indigenous communities, not Muslims, which took the BJP and its allies by surprise. They have since been demanding a revision. Yet, nearly five years down the line, those off the NRC list have not been able to file objections and seek their reinstatement under the law. In addition, a large number of people have had their Aadhaar cards frozen, and the state government is making special facilities to enable them to access basic services available under national and state schemes. Activists against irregular migration into Assam also opposed the CAA, arguing that religion should not determine citizenship.

Second, the list of communities that are to receive succour appears incomplete. It does not include groups like the Sri Lankan Tamil Hindus and Christians, over 90,000 of whom are refugees in this country, or the Chin Christians from Myanmar (over 45,000 are in Mizoram alone).

Belonging to one religion does not reduce the risk of persecution for minority groups, even within that religion. But the CAA did not find the need to provide protection for vulnerable Muslim groups, such as the Ahmadiyyas in Pakistan and the Hazaras in Afghanistan. The Centre has taken sporadic action against the Rohingyas of Myanmar, much to the concern of UN agencies, which see this group as among the most persecuted communities in the world.

The CAA will not be applied across India uniformly. It will not be implemented in parts of the North East: the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram and three tribal-dominated areas of Assam (with small populations) and Tripura, which have special constitutional protection. In geographical terms, this means that almost half of the region is excluded from the CAA’s purview, although in terms of population, it is much less, considering Assam’s numbers.

Yet, given the purposed scale of the citizenship issue, few hard facts have been provided about the number of illegal migrants living in India. The Ministry of Home Affairs declared in an affidavit to the Supreme Court last December, without giving numbers, that “illegal migrants enter the country without valid travel documents. The detection, detention and deportation of such illegally staying foreign nationals involve a complex ongoing process.”

While it is important to continue to be vigilant and press for constitutional approaches to the CAA and the NRC, there are other priorities and concerns that demand our attention.

In the distant, quiet Mizoram, where the CAA will not prevail, there is greater anxiety about another issue — the proclaimed building of a fence along the 1,643-km-long Indo-Myanmar border and the repeal of the Free Movement Regime that will divide communities from each other, another way of restricting citizens and travel. These are also national security challenges that need to be addressed. The fact that they are not in the mainstream media or spoken of by governments doesn’t mean that the issues can be ducked.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Citizenship Amendment Act CAA #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP releases first list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 Cabinet ministers

2
Punjab

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

3
India

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', admitted to hospital

4
India

Election Commission releases electoral bond data; billionaire tycoons to lesser-known entities among buyers

5
Patiala

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

6
Punjab

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

7
India

SBI’s electoral bond data: See full list of top donors and recipients

8
Punjab

Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt

9
India

Central Government blocks 18 OTT platforms for publishing vulgar content

10
India

‘Position unchanged’: New Zealand after Canada protests remarks on Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow

Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow

The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...

Electoral bonds case: Supreme Court tells its registrar (judicial) to ensure data filed by EC before it in sealed cover is scanned, digitised

Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it

A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...

CAA: Supreme Court to hear pleas for stay on implementation of Citizenship Amendment Rules

Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO, faces allegation of sexual assault

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’: Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Mann over private business remarks

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

Sukhbir says have sent legal notice to Punjab CM over allega...


Cities

View All

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Pak, Afghan Hindu-Sikh families find ray of hope after new CAA law

2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

High Court judge inspects Baba Bakala court

Drug trafficker held with 1 kg of heroin

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Purohit hits back at Mayor over free water

Banwari Lal Purohit hits back at Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor over free water

Sleep apnea cases rising in youth

Chandigarh to replace 100 diesel buses with electric ones

Chandigarh: BJP attacks AAP’s Ahluwalia, terms him as ‘Super Mayor’

Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor launches project to boost water supply in Maloya

Heavy force deployed, traffic hit as farmers arrive for mahapanchayat

Heavy force deployed, traffic hit as farmers arrive for mahapanchayat

Kejri takes ED to court over excise case summons

Refugees protest near CM’s home, seek apology for ‘anti-CAA’ remarks

Teenager’s wild drive kills one, injures nine in Ghazipur market

CAA dangerous for country’s security: CM

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

1 more accused nabbed in housing grant scam

Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Garbage mess in city unlikely to be resolved before Holi, panel formed

Cancer makes woman farmer switch to organic farming

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

Man’s murder case cracked, police suspect ‘supari’ killing

Few visitors at PAU Kisan Mela this year

Pakhowal CHC nursing sister hangs self to death

Nawan Mohalla clash: Nine more suspects land in police dragnet

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC Commissioner to seek expert advice to deal with traffic woes

Minister opens OTs at Rajindra Hospital

Lok Sabha Poll: Police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachments