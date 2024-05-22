 Plug Haryana’s skill gap to combat job crisis : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Plug Haryana’s skill gap to combat job crisis

Plug Haryana’s skill gap to combat job crisis

Haryana has the potential to create numerous jobs if a multipronged policy is developed.

Plug Haryana’s skill gap to combat job crisis

SOLUTION: The development of new smart cities can be a magnet for a large number of jobs due to the agglomeration effect and the availability of opportunities. - File photo



Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former CM, Haryana

INDIA is facing a severe and widespread unemployment crisis, which is often described as a ‘ticking bomb’ of joblessness. Job creation must become the central focus of national political and policy discussions. The Congress has recognised the gravity of the situation and prioritised employment, social justice and inclusiveness in its election promises outlined in the Nyay Patra.

It is widely acknowledged that unemployment can be addressed through job opportunities, but the issue is complex and multifaceted, extending beyond mere joblessness. Consequently, finding a comprehensive solution to unemployment has been a longstanding challenge for successive governments. This necessitates an informed debate and brainstorming to understand the issue as a human problem rather than a political one. Additionally, current social, economic and technological factors must be taken into account to develop an effective strategy to combat this problem.

Rather than delving into the intricacies of statistics derived from multiple surveys conducted by various agencies using different methodologies, we should strive to address this social issue with a more pragmatic and compassionate approach, rather than relying on purely academic or bureaucratic solutions.

Among the states, Haryana is worst affected by unemployment, with the rate approximately three times higher than the national average. This was exemplified by the fierce competition for three Group D posts in the District Court, Jind; thousands of highly qualified applicants, including those with BE/ME, MBA and other postgraduate degrees, vied for these posts. The indifferent attitude of the state government towards educated youth over the past nine years has exacerbated the dire situation.

Vacancies in government departments — over two lakh, including those of teachers and healthcare workers — were not filled. They were either put on hold or on sale. Frequent paper leaks, cancellation of examinations and massive irregularities in the selection process frustrated the youth of the state; they either started migrating to other countries, risking their lives for a living, or were drawn into the dark world of violence, crime, drugs, depression or suicide. Instead of facing this grave crisis with the utmost compassion, sincerity and priority, the government’s policy response was myopic, populist, callous and deceptive.

What added insult to injury for the unemployed youth was the formulation of the Deployment of Contractual Persons Policy, 2022. This policy is being implemented through a government-approved agency (digital labour exchange), Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited. Through this agency, highly qualified youth are being temporarily deployed for various job roles on low and fixed wages. They are even ‘exported’ to war-hit countries like Israel.

Haryana has the potential to create numerous jobs if a clear, consistent, comprehensive and credible multipronged policy is developed. If the Congress comes to power, our top priority will be to create a conducive environment for generating employment opportunities.

In Haryana, the agriculture sector is the largest job provider, with over 50 per cent of the population engaged in agriculture and allied activities. Promoting food processing, agri-technological advancements, storage, agri-exports, agri-marketing, dairying and horticulture can create a significant number of jobs. Increasing MGNREGA rates and linking them with other initiatives will help create more productive and purposeful jobs in rural areas.

In 2019, the manufacturing sector was the second-largest employer after agriculture. However, as of 2023, the construction sector has taken its place, followed by the service sector, trade and hospitality, with manufacturing now in the fourth place. Improving the ease of doing business — providing land at reasonable prices, skilled labour, adequate and affordable credit facilities — along with effective market and labour laws, and cheap and sufficient electricity supply will stimulate job creation in the manufacturing sector.

The government is the third largest employer. More than two lakh vacancies need to be filled in a time-bound manner. To effectively and efficiently deliver services to the people and keep pace with the increasing number of job seekers, more permanent jobs need to be created in the government, public undertakings and cooperative sectors.

The development of new smart cities can be a magnet for a large number of jobs due to the agglomeration effect and the availability of opportunities. It will also have significant developmental and societal consequences. A major push for education, health, nutrition and social security infrastructure can be achieved by creating quality and well-paid jobs for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) personnel, anganwadi workers, mid-day meal providers and midwives.

The low participation of women in the labour force (25 per cent) represents a significant untapped potential for employment. This can be addressed by creating a supportive environment, implementing maternity and labour laws, ensuring women’s safety and providing them with accommodation and transportation facilities. The urban unemployment rate is 10.1 per cent, while rural joblessness is at 7.4 per cent. Therefore, a new policy similar to MGNREGA should be launched in cities and urban areas. Additionally, promoting remote work opportunities can expand the job market, especially for women and youth in rural areas.

Improving the employability of the workforce is crucial for taking advantage of the demographic dividend. This requires enhancing the quality of education, particularly foundational literacy and technical education. The ASER (Annual Status of Education Report) raises concerns over education infrastructure in Haryana, highlighting the need for improvement. Prolonged unemployment and a lack of skill upgrading can reduce a person’s employability.

There is a significant skill gap in the state, leading to unemployment. Therefore, a skill development revolution is necessary for up-skilling, re-skilling and adopting innovative processes to meet the new job requirements. Establishing a knowledge hub in Haryana with international-level institutions of excellence in technology, research and innovation can help meet the modern job market requirements. It will take persistent and pragmatic policies and political will to overcome this crisis.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Unemployment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court

2
Pollywood

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Gurdas Maan

3
Trending

'If you were in Pakistan, I would have kidnapped you’: Cab driver to woman passenger in Canada

4
Trending

Viral video: Woman passes napkin note to 'cute' guy on IndiGo flight, leads to 10-year friendship

5
World

British man dies, around 30 passengers injured as turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight

6
India

No traces of carcinogen found in tested MDH, Everest, other Indian spices: FSSAI

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

8
Diaspora

National Investigation Agency charge sheet against Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, 3 aides

9
India

Pune Porsche crash: Who gave minor the car to drive, ‘it's murder, not accident’, families of techies killed demand strict action

10
Chandigarh

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

Thousands of farmers to hit ground zero

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing at court on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...

Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs

Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs

2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed

Had it not been for Ambedkar, Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Modi

Had it not been for Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Narendra Modi

Says Congress mindset has been anti-reservation


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

‘I am no less Panthic than other candidates, Sikhs are with BJP’: Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Vikram Dhawan has betrayed his father’s legacy: AAP

Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

Kejriwal: Shah, Yogi called AAP supporters ‘Pakistani’

Senior BJP leaders ramp up rhetoric in Delhi roadshows

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

After Delhi L-G’s letter, NIA begins probe into AAP ‘funding’ by Khalistani groups

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

Brar quits AAP, joins saffron party

Civic issues put on back burner in poll season

Will not let CM Mann canvass in Adampur, says MLA Kotli

ACs selling like hot cakes as mercury soars

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Student jumps off 7th floor of college building, dies

Traffic cops braving scorching heat to keep roads safe in Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets