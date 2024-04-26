 Police accountability beset by myriad challenges : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Police accountability beset by myriad challenges

Police accountability beset by myriad challenges

The prevailing administrative sub-culture, probity in private and public life and quality of political leadership have a bearing on police accountability.

Police accountability beset by myriad challenges

Strength: The new criminal laws empower the police to ensure free and fair investigations. ANI



MS Malik

Former DGP, Haryana

Policing has always been a challenging task, even as its dimensions and nature keep varying with the change in polity and socio-economic circumstances. Presently, law-enforcing agencies find themselves at a crossroads. The police force is in a bind. If it refuses to carry out the orders of the political masters, it can be accused of being disobedient and disloyal to the government; and if it carries out these orders, it often not only violates the due process of law but also inflicts harm on the body politic.

The unfortunate part is that this desire to use the police to neutralise opponents is not confined to any political party. The temptation to use the police is too alluring, and with the availability of willing officers, it has spread like a disease.

Policing is synonymous with challenges as the police are the first responders to all kinds of problems confronting the nation. The current challenges before the police and related accountability issues are very complex and need to be understood with due sensitivity in the overall scheme of governance.

The police are an instrument of the law, designed to enforce laws; its accountability, therefore, should always be traced to the laws and constitutional ideals. At the same time, it is also true that the police are an unalienable tool of governance in the hands of the powers that be. Ideally, governance should always be beholden to the concept of rule of law, but, at times, faultlines become evident when conflicting interests are to be addressed. In such situations, the police have no option but to act as per the wishes of the ruling dispensation and often constitutionalism takes a back seat; accountability gets blurred by the call of duty. However, it is up to the individual police officer to decide whether to deviate from the constitutional principles to accommodate the political masters. It is here that the strength of character of the officers at the helm of affairs is put to the test; some buckle, whereas others stand tall against all odds.

Police accountability cannot be discussed in isolation — the prevailing administrative sub-culture, probity in private and public life and the quality of the political leadership have a bearing on it. Career-oriented officers have eclipsed true professionals in every department of the government; they prioritise self-promotion without caring for ethics, professional standards and duty towards the nation. Being a careerist is not bad if one remembers one’s duty towards the nation and commitment to the rule of law.

Indian politics has increasingly embraced indiscipline and irresponsibility. Misuse of power and authority, corruption and usurping powers of the executive are common traits of the political class, though honourable exceptions may always be there. It is a real challenge for the present-day police officers to accommodate their political bosses and maintain their commitment to fair play in their duties.

Members of the police force, wielding so much power having a direct bearing on the life and liberty of people, cannot afford to be indisciplined in their professional conduct. The time has arrived for the police to examine the recruiting system at all levels. Policing has become so technical that generalists cannot do justice to the work at hand. Moreover, there are no parameters regarding aptitude that can be checked prior to recruitment in the police force. Unfortunately, psychologists are not being attached with the recruiting authorities.

The profile of crimes and criminals is changing at a faster pace than ever before, but policing methods and practices have not changed proportionately. Accountability is the byproduct of professionalism; the police should upgrade their standard of investigation by overhauling the system. Information technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and cybercrime have already thrown up new challenges to the police; this is the time to evaluate our preparedness to meet them.

The three new criminal laws, especially the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, have empowered the police to ensure free and fair investigations. New provisions relating to the attachment of proceeds of crimes, preliminary enquiry and police remand, etc. have increased the powers of investigating officers to a large extent.

Furthermore, we are living in times where, one by one, the tools of governance have been contaminated by politics and, therefore, need drastic measures. The police can make little difference if the bureaucracy is too willing to carry out the commands (even illegal) of the political masters. In circumstances where the police and the bureaucracy appear to be standing on the right side of the law, they still need the judiciary to play its role so that justice is taken to its logical conclusion.

At this point in time, AI appears to be a mountain too high to climb. It is obvious that the present force is not equipped to deal with it. A new force with different skill sets and qualifications needs to take charge.

One must not forget that the political hierarchy would not allow the police to slip out of its clutches. The police are a very faithful, obedient and reliable tool of governance, and this is going to remain the same. The real challenge is to find ways and means to bring in reforms from within to upgrade accountability and commitment of the police towards the people and the nation in general, as per the constitutional scheme.

Above all, inadequate staff strength and unscheduled multifarious duties are major problems being faced by our police force. At the same time, the trend of fake police encounters has to be discouraged and shunned. American policing research pioneer David H Bayley has rightly said: “Illegality in the service of public safety makes policing a furtive and anxious activity and undermines the pride, which is the basis of job satisfaction.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail

2
Punjab

Centre grants 'Y' category security to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and 2 other Punjab Congress rebels

3
India

US woman who ‘tried to bribe’ CISF personnel with gold held at Delhi’s IGI airport

4
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

5
India

Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance tax to save Indira's wealth from going to government: PM Modi

6
Diaspora

NIA arrests UK resident Inderpal Gaba for attack on Indian High Commission in London

7
Punjab

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai police arrest 2 men in Punjab

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct

9
Trending

19-year-old Pakistani girl gets a new lease of life with an ‘Indian’ heart

10
Trending

Indian-origin man got himself fired by sharing video on how to get “free food” from Canada food banks

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm

Firing resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla; operation to hunt down terrorists enters 2nd day

2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...

‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls

‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls

Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...


Cities

View All

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

12 school vehicles challaned for violating rules

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

AAP, BJP leaders trade barbs

To boost poll fortunes, AAP campaign song highlights CM Kejriwal’s arrest

Will not change public opinion: Delhi BJP chief

Kejriwal kingpin & key plotter of excise scam, his conduct did him in: ED to Supreme Court

Graffiti spread voter awareness

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

3 travel agents booked for duping woman of Rs 9.85L

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended