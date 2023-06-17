 Polity controlled by monopolistic business houses : The Tribune India

Polity controlled by monopolistic business houses

The UPA lost power precisely because of its inability to provide steady returns to the ruling elite.

Polity controlled by monopolistic business houses

Sharp rise: Profits of NSE 500 companies grew at a rate of 17.6 per cent between 2017-18 and 2022-23. Reuters



Aunindyo Chakravarty

Senior Economic Analyst

IMAGINE that you are seriously rich. You could buy anything you want. Would you not want to buy power? I do not mean electricity here. I am talking about hard political power, which emanates from various apparatuses of the state and the political system. We have a name for this process of purchasing state power. It is called corruption.

Till the mid-1980s, it was clear that power in India flowed from the barrel of the babu’s pen. The political-bureaucratic class — and the intelligentsia surrounding it — acted as hegemons within the ruling elites, which included the industrial, mercantile and landed classes. It was in the interest of the power elite to keep the economic elite in check, through a system of licences, quotas, and price and trade control. This meant that even the biggest corruption scandals were about puny amounts compared to what happens now. Bofors, for instance, was alleged to be about Rs 64 crore, which is less than a thousand crore rupees today.

From the mid-1980s, India’s policy regimes shifted to promote private enterprises. Planning gave way to profit motive. This automatically made the neta-babu class less powerful. Paradoxically, this increased corruption instead of curbing it. Throughout the dirigiste period of ‘Nehruvian socialism’, the state had little to offer to private players, other than a few licences and protection from prosecution. Even in the case of citizens, corruption amounted to a few currency notes changing hands to get an out-of-turn telephone connection or an extra gas cylinder.

Liberalisation and privatisation opened up the entire domain of public resources to private players. Mineral deposits, mines, land, airports, roads, bridges, telecom lines, spectrum, and a whole host of other hitherto publicly-held assets could now be owned by the private sector. Since these amounted to massive transfer of wealth, each individual corrupt transaction ballooned in size. It also gave rise to a new class of power brokers, who arranged deals between people with power and those with money.

One visible result of this was the sudden explosion of real-estate prices from the late 1980s. The proceeds of corruption, which was usually in cash, was being parked in real estate, and that was driving a self-fulfilling boom in that sector. As prices went up, everyone wanted to invest in a house or a plot, which, in turn, made real estate an even more store of black money, which again pushed prices up. Later, the financial sector played a similar role as black money got ‘whitewashed’ through various illegal methods and found its way into the stock market.

This long-drawn-out process peaked in the mid-2000s. Public savings and credit found its way into the pockets of sections of India Inc, in the form of financing for mega infrastructure projects. This was the basis for a record investment cycle, which as we now know, was nothing but a credit-fuelled bubble that ultimately resulted in the mother of all bad loan crises.

It was in the interest of the ‘Nehruvian’ elite to not let productive assets get concentrated in the hands of the mercantile industrial class. Liberalisation reversed this, allowing for, indeed fostering, ever-widening economic inequalities. Now, we have reached a stage where those who occupy positions in state apparatuses embody the ideology of India Inc. Even if politicians at the top can make or unmake individual business houses, they are beholden to the mercantile industrial elite as a whole to remain in power. This has been true for at least past 20 years.

Politics today is ruled by the mercantile-industrial-media complex, in close coordination with international finance capital. As society has got increasingly ‘mediatised’, the corporate-controlled media — both mainstream and on the Internet — is playing a major role in manufacturing consent and channelling the politics of the governed. The concentration of monetary and political power has reached unprecedented levels, such that the entire polity is now controlled by a few monopolistic business houses. It is in the interest of this ruling class — monopoly capital, finance capital, pro-monopoly politicians and bureaucrats, corporate-controlled media, pro-corporate ‘experts’ — to undermine the independence of other arms of the state, and bring all of them within the hegemonic domain of capital.

Can this complete capture of power in all its forms — state and civil society — be challenged? One way it could happen is if the internal unity of the ruling classes breaks down due to an external crisis. For instance, if a large number of members of the ruling elite feel that its interests are not being served by the current regime, they could seek alternative alliances.

The UPA lost power precisely because of its inability to provide steady returns to the ruling elite. India Inc found its profits shrinking and there was a growing worry that the UPA was moving to the left, with its plans for installing a legally guaranteed rights-based system of redistributing both income and political power. There was opposition within the Congress to the party’s perceived anti-big business line, with many senior leaders thinking that this was suicidal.

The current government has not taken such missteps. It has ensured that the ruling elite has no reason to complain. Profit rates have shot up, even though the overall economy has faltered. In nominal terms, India’s GDP grew at an annual rate of 9.8 per cent between 2017-18 and 2022-23, while profits of NSE 500 companies — the 500 biggest listed companies in India — grew at 17.6 per cent. The difference is even bigger in the 2020-23 period; our GDP grew at an annual rate of 10.7 per cent, while corporate profits grew at a whopping 34.3 per cent.

At the same time, the government has ensured that the poorest people have access to subsistence-level support in the form of free foodgrains. This keeps both the top 1 per cent and the bottom 30 per cent satisfied, if not happy. The growing concentration of the media ownership with a few corporate houses helps keep the message on point. If there are any signs of a crack, it is right in the middle — white-collar workers who have been squeezed between the two ends.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

2
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

3
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

4
Trending

Video: Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand at son Karan Deol's mehendi; Dharmendra dances his heart out in typical Punjabi style

5
Haryana

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

6
Diaspora

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

7
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

8
J & K

Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara

9
Nation

Doctors accused of leaving scissors inside man's body after surgery at Jaipur hospital, patient dies

10
Nation

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 1,000 villages without power; trees uprooted, houses damaged

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG

Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG

Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Nehru memorial now PM museum

Nehru memorial now PM museum

Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...


Cities

View All

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Pangoora gets another infant; tally of those saved rises to 190

Flood control rooms set up at district, subdivision levels

Sans maintenance, SGTB Nagar parks degenerate into wild growth

Maze of telecom wires on MC infra threatens to turn safety hazard in city

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary released

Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Barjinder S Hamdard sends reply to Vigilance

Barjinder S Hamdard sends reply to Vigilance

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

5-year-old falls to death from 8th floor in Noida

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara