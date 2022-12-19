 Pressure to perform taking a toll on students : The Tribune India

Pressure to perform taking a toll on students

The coaching centres in Kota are notorious for long class hours, many assignments and very competitive internal tests that determine whether a student is to be promoted to a ‘better batch’ with most sought-after teachers. Young students have to perform well in order to qualify for the country’s best educational institutions.

Pressure to perform taking a toll on students

OVERLOAD: Many students are unable to cope with the curriculum because of the gaps in their basic education. iStock



Prem Chowdhry

Author & Former Academic, Delhi University

THE recent deaths by suicide of three teenaged students, who were preparing for entrance exams in Kota, Rajasthan, have stunned the nation. Two of them, Ankush and Ujjwal, were friends from Bihar and were staying in rooms next to each other. One was preparing for the engineering entrance exams, while the other was studying to crack the medical college entrance test. Both hanged themselves. The third student, Pranav from Madhya Pradesh, was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET — a pre-medical entrance test. He died after consuming a poisonous substance.

Kota is known for coaching centres that provide preparatory classes for competitive engineering and medical examinations. About 1.5 lakh students, many from remote and small towns, live and study in around 100 private coaching institutions in Kota. Over the past few years, it has seen an alarming number of students’ deaths by suicide. This year, 14 students died by suicide in Kota. The last time there were so many deaths by suicide was in 2018, when 19 students died. In 2016, 17 students died by suicide. It is a recurring pattern.

The National Crime Records Bureau’s Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India Report, 2021, released in August this year, shows that over 13,000 students took their own lives in India last year. In fact, over the five-year period from 2016 to 2021, the number of student suicides in India has risen by 27 per cent. Maharashtra had the highest toll with 1,834 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 1,308, and Tamil Nadu with 1,246. According to the report, student suicides have been rising steadily for the last five years.

The deaths highlight the extreme pressure on students. The coaching centres in Kota, for example, are notorious for long class hours, many assignments and very competitive internal tests that determine whether a student is to be promoted to a ‘better batch’ with most sought-after teachers. Students have to perform well in order to qualify for the country’s best educational institutions. Many of the students are unable to cope with the intense curriculum because of the gaps in their basic education and the competence required to crack the competitive exams.

Moreover, the steep cost of these preparatory courses also acts as a burden on the students with parents shelling out between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh a year. The fact that this fee, in many instances, has been arranged often with great difficulty, through loans or mortgaging of family property, puts tremendous pressure on the aspirants. As the Union Government has failed to improve the country’s educational infrastructure, exam-oriented coaching has become the norm.

Cashing in on the ‘hope for a better future’, coaching centres have emerged as one of the most lucrative ‘industries’ in the education sector. This is especially because education in India has been viewed as a gateway to employment and livelihood rather than to knowledge. Many students and their families dream of a coveted government job to escape the precarious social, caste and class predicaments they find themselves in.

The coaching centres have come under scrutiny earlier too. In 2015, the Rajasthan Government had established rules for coaching centres, mandating that they maintain a ‘stress-free’ environment, provide space for students to engage in leisure activities, and make sure that they get at least one day off per week. In addition, the government had instructed institutions to reduce their 200-student class size to no more than 80. In 2019, the state government had also set up a committee to suggest a legislation to regulate coaching centres and reduce students’ stress. The report of the committee, however, has not been revealed.

The need of the hour is to learn from past failures and address the growing crisis by taking urgent steps that involve all stakeholders — students, parents, teachers, institutes and policymakers. Scholars have long linked farmers’ suicides to India’s agrarian crisis; it is high time that civil society starts looking at students’ suicides as an indicator of a grave crisis of the country’s educational structure, including the institutional structure, curriculum and the government policies.

It is apparent that students from marginalised sections are pushed further to the margins through a number of factors such as the lack of English-medium education, private institutions charging high fee, poor quality education in government-run schools and institutions, ever-growing economic inequality, graduate students with inadequate skills and unable to secure jobs and caste discrimination.

Clearly, the combination of a large population of young people with rising aspirations and an economy with shrinking opportunities has created a public health crisis that requires urgent attention. The neo-liberal agenda keeps propagating the belief that it is not that hard to find success if one works hard enough, normalising the notion that the youth should blame themselves for their ‘failures’. All this while, the government continues to shirk its basic responsibility. It not only needs deeper introspection on structural aspects of the education system, but also needs to create employment and broaden the existing system to accommodate the youth. Educational reforms and the creation of employment will go a long way in solving this problem.

The government must take the initiative to set things right.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Decide upon OROP anomalies within four months, Supreme Court tells defence ministry

2
Entertainment

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

3
Entertainment

Amid furore over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, Smriti Irani’s old video in similar dress raises eyebrows

4
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

5
Sports

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

6
Nation

'India should not forget…': Pak minister Shazia Marri uses nuclear threat, backtracks

7
Punjab

As many as 15 vehicles collide due to dense fog on Delhi-Amritsar GT road in Fatehgarh Sahib; several injured

8
Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

9
Nation

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala post Bhairon Singh Rathore battling health issues at AIIMS in Jodhpur

10
World

Top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticism of death penalty

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

BSF spots drones in Punjab’s Gurdaspur; search operation launched

BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched

Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...

Very dense fog over Northwest India for next 5 days: IMD

Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD

Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...

Himachal CM Sukhu tests positive for covid, meeting with PM cancelled

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled

The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...

Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death

Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death

Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...


Cities

View All

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

Year on, identity of man killed over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Templeunknown

Fraud worth crores detected at hospital in Tarn Taran

Attacked by husband, woman succumbs to injuries at Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s adviser gets extortion call from Pak-based terrorist

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Chandigarh: Redevelopment tender awarded, world-class railway station in offing

7 years on, work set to start on 2nd PGI multi-level parking in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sector 2 residents to move High Court over road through green belt

Space constraint mars mother & child centre at GMSH-16 in Chandigarh

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of central Delhi because of farmer body’s protest

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi because of farmer body's protest

AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

Delhi BJP headed for revamp

Delhi logs 10 Covid cases

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Sheds set up at site to shelter the voiceless

5,000 km & counting, cycle of world peace reaches city

Open House: Do you agree with the state government’s claim of keeping strict check on corruption?

Five years on, no end to issues facing Jalandhar residents, projects hang fire

‘Illegal’ buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

DGP announces reward for cops

Talwar takes over as DCC chief

No stopping city players from making big at global level; better infra is all they need

Open House: What should be done to curb rising pollution levels and make air cleaner in the city?

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers protest in Patiala

700 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Patiala, 2 held

Three run over by train in Rajpura

Devotees throng Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara ahead of Shaheedi Jor Mela