 Prioritise students’ mental health over their exam results : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Prioritise students’ mental health over their exam results

Prioritise students’ mental health over their exam results

Our education and societal structures reinforce the idea that success is easily attainable through hard work, thus normalising the blame young people get for their ‘failures’.

Prioritise students’ mental health over their exam results

DIFFICULT: Exams like the JEE and NEET are designed to be highly selective, where losing even a single mark can drop a candidate thousands of ranks. PTI



Sharad S Chauhan

DGP & MD, Punjab Police Housing Corporation

THE harrowing words of an 18-year-old in her suicide note — “Mummy, papa I can’t do JEE. So, I suicide, I am loser. I am worst daughter. Sorry mummy papa. Yahi last option he” — reflect a stark reality. As school education and entrance exam results come out, we are inevitably approaching a familiar crisis of student distress, with suicide as its most devastating outcome.

Once again, eye-catching posters of academic centres boasting of unprecedented success will grab the attention of students and parents alike. Driven by the conviction that tuition is indispensable, these centres contribute to what an Asian Development Bank report terms the shadow education market. The coaching industry in India currently generates revenue of Rs 58,088 crore, as reported by the Infinium Global Research, a consultancy firm based in Pune. Projections indicate that the industry’s growth will escalate significantly, reaching Rs 1,33,995 crore by 2028.

The academic choices of students are frequently overlooked, shifting from the earlier medicine-engineering divide to a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and medicine). Parents’ aspirations for the success of their children have given a boost to a system that has led to a proliferation of urban coaching centres. However, as emphasised by a report of the Joint Implementation Committee governing the IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), this rush has created an imbalance. The report reveals that over 76 per cent of the students hail from urban areas, with few coming from state board-affiliated schools. The rise of shadow education creates divisions among students, hindering improvement in schooling as influential parents gravitate towards it. Consequently, at a societal level, it worsens social stratification.

It is not advisable for traditional schooling to prioritise or emulate private coaching institutes, as this would result in catering only to a select few students while neglecting the broader student population. Such an approach can further marginalise the average student.

In India, STEM education is intensely competitive. For perspective, the prestigious IITs accept only one in 50 applicants, while Harvard admits one in 19 and Oxford one in six. Exams like the JEE and NEET are designed to be highly selective, where losing even a single mark can drop a candidate thousands of ranks. Consequently, parents, often unwittingly, and coaching centres, with clear culpability, treat students as commodities — based on the financial resources that well-intentioned but misguided parents are willing to invest.

The results could be devastating. High school student surveys in India reveal a disturbing prevalence of suicidal thoughts, ranging from 6 per cent to 22 per cent, according to the Indian Journal of Psychiatry. Our education and societal structures reinforce the idea that success is easily attainable through hard work, thus normalising the notion that young people should shoulder the blame for their perceived ‘failures’.

According to the NCRB (National Crime Record Bureau), in 2020, a student committed suicide every 42 minutes in India, totalling over 34 suicides daily. Alarmingly, this grave crisis is often viewed as an individual issue, which absolves society of responsibility and overlooks systemic failures. In 2020, farmers made up 7 per cent of all suicides, highlighting an acknowledged agrarian crisis. Yet, even though students accounted for 8 per cent of suicides, society fails to recognise this as a sign of academic distress — a troubling oversight given that education is meant to prepare the next generation of nation-builders. Another study in the journal YMER underscores a grim reality: 80 per cent of students experience stress from the pressure to meet parental expectations, while 55 per cent cite parental imposition of choices as a significant stressor. These findings highlight a critical oversight in recognising the pivotal role of parents and counselling in addressing student mental health challenges.

The prevailing myth of the Indian family’s unconditional support warrants scrutiny. As the fundamental social unit, the family influences the aspirations and ambitions of youth. The alarming increase in student suicides prompts us to reconsider the true nature of familial support and its potential role as a significant factor in this troubling trend.

The installation of spring-loaded fans that can’t bear more than 40 kg of weight and ‘anti-suicide nets’ in Kota hostels highlights a disturbingly shallow response to student suicides that is callous and dehumanising. Not addressing the root causes of student distress is a societal failure.

Capitalising on the promise of a brighter future, coaching centres have risen to prominence within the education sector. Yet, these establishments are increasingly perceived as confinements for the hopeful youth who enrol, where their aspirations, spirits and ambitions are stifled.

Shadow education has become deeply entrenched. Policymakers must now explore methods of coexistence and seek symbiosis rather than confrontation. Forming partnerships could be instrumental in advancing social justice. The Government of India’s guidelines for regulating coaching centres in 2024 must be followed by states and rigorously enforced. Since the shadow education sector operates on a business model, it should be held accountable for corporate social responsibility, including subsidising fees for economically weaker students, girls and those from rural backgrounds.

Teachers and parents must acknowledge the abundance of professional opportunities. Our culture must prioritise student mental health over exam results and impart virtues like perseverance, determination and patience in addition to academic success. In a world that can be a gruelling test, every youngster requires a strong social support system. It is crucial to instil in them the notion that suicide is never a solution, especially when systems are paradoxically designed to reject rather than select. Establishing multidisciplinary helplines for students in distress could be a crucial starting point in addressing this pressing issue.

From Epicurus’ belief in pursuing our deepest desires for true happiness to Rabindranath Tagore’s dictum at Visva Bharati that no endeavour is devoid of value, urgent societal action is imperative to recognise, acknowledge and address this crisis.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

2
Delhi

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

3
Entertainment

27 emails, 10 bank accounts: Mystery of missing Taarak Mehta actor Sodhi deepens

4
Trending

Video: Masked man knocks woman unconscious with belt in New York street, drags body between cars to ‘rape’ her

5
Punjab

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

6
Diaspora

'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy

7
India

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

8
Punjab

BJP announces Gejja Ram Valmiki as its candidate from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

9
Sports

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

10
Amritsar

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple now on Apple devices: SGPC head

Don't Miss

View All
Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Top News

Interim bail for Kejri till June 1, can’t sign files

Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files

Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release

‘Enough material’: Court charges Brij Bhushan in sexual abuse case

‘Enough material’: Court charges BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual abuse case

Bid to push biased narrative: EC hits out at Kharge on turnout data charge

Bid to push biased narrative: EC hits out at Kharge on turnout data charge

Punjab man under lens over Jamaica ‘donkey flight’

Punjab man under lens over Jamaica ‘donkey flight’

12 Maoists shot in encounter in Bijapur forests

12 Maoists shot in encounter in Bijapur forests


Cities

View All

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

Amritpal Singh has Rs 1,000 as his total assets, says his poll affidavit

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

With 2 more in poll fray, candidate count reaches six for Amritsar seat

2 Independents, Congress’s Zira file papers from Khadoor Sahib

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Will resolve issues of Chandigarh residents, says JP Nadda

INDIA VOTES 2024: JP Nadda holds roadshow, seeks votes for BJP Ambala nominee

BJP candidate, wife worth Rs 87.62 crore, but own no car

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon files nomination with big show of strength

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after interim relief to Kejriwal

We together have to save country from dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Candidates of four parties to file papers today

Leaders of various parties join BJP in presence of former Gujarat CM

Youth dies in road accident

Man booked under NDPS Act

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ravneet Singh Bittu files nomination amidst much fanfare

Ravneet Singh Bittu’s nomination show causes gridlock, irks commuters

Congress fighting on real, not divisive issues: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

BJP opts for cooling farmers through arhtiyas

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

AAP workers celebrate bail to Arvind Kejriwal