 Provide information, data on websites : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Provide information, data on websites
Consumer Rights

Provide information, data on websites

Govts and information commissions need to implement the RTI Act in letter and spirit

Provide information, data on websites


Pushpa Girimaji

Whenever I try to assess the enforcement of a dozen important consumer protection legislations in the country or compare how different states are faring in this area, I am frustrated by the absence of even basic information pertaining to the implementation of the laws on the websites of those entrusted with the job. This is despite Section 4 of the Right To Information (RTI) Act mandating public authorities to provide such data suo motu so that citizens or consumers are not forced to seek that information through an RTI application.

The rules mandate that all measuring instruments are to be verified by the local legal metrology officer. Istock

Let’s take, as an example, a law whose slack enforcement has very wide ramifications for consumers — Legal Metrology Act. Consumers might not even be aware of the range of measuring instruments whose accuracy the enforcement agencies have to ensure. The Legal Metrology Act and Rules mandate that every weight and measure, every weighing and measuring instrument used or intended to be used in any transaction or for protection of living beings shall be verified and stamped by the local legal metrology officer and re-verified and stamped at regular intervals.

Thus, whether it is the weights that your neighbourhood vegetable vendor uses, the scales that the jeweller employs, the flowmeter that the petrol pump deploys, the fare meter fixed in taxis and auto-rickshaws, the weighing machines operated at airports and railway stations, the weighing scales that you use to weigh yourself or a new-born baby, or for that matter, the thermometer and the blood pressure measuring instruments, their precision depends on the calibrations and stamping done by the Department of Legal Metrology.

Even the accuracy of the quantity of cooking gas sold to you or any of the packed goods that you buy, rests on the department. Poor enforcement of this law could also mean that the fabric that you buy or a saree that you purchase may not be the length claimed or promised!

Similarly, the precision of measuring instruments used in laboratories and hallmarking centres is determined by the efficiency of the state legal metrology officers. The Department of Legal Metrology is also responsible for maintaining the correctness of weighbridges, water meters and petrol tanks. Anything involving measurement depends on the enforcement of this law.

There is more. Consumers have a right to information and informed choice and the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules ensure this in respect of all packed goods, including certain medical devices and those sold on e-commerce sites. So, whether it is the date of expiry on the packaged goods or the unit price that helps you compare prices of different brands, or the consumer care number, it is the legal metrology department that has the mandate to ensure compliance with the rules.

Given the importance of this agency in protecting consumer interest, it is imperative that consumers be given full information about the work of the department and how they discharge their duties. Is the department ensuring that all measures used in commerce and trade are properly verified and re-verified without fail? Do they conduct regular market surveillance or surprise checks? If so, what is the frequency? What is the procedure employed?

It is also important to know the number of consumer complaints pertaining to legal metrology received by the department, the nature of complaints, action taken on them, the time taken for responding to the complaints — in short, all information that ensures transparency and accountability in the work of the enforcement agency.

However, if you look at the websites of these departments around the country, you will notice that they do not even give you a complete list of the instruments that they are supposed to stamp and authenticate.

Given this scenario, the Supreme Court’s recent judgment, directing the Central and the State Information Commissions to ensure proper implementation of the mandate of Section 4 of the law, is highly welcome.

Responding to a public interest litigation filed by Kishan Chand Jain [writ petition (civil) No. 990 of 2021], the Supreme Court not only reminded the governments of their obligations under the RTI Act, but also emphasised the role of the Information Commissions in monitoring, reporting and recommending the steps that the public authorities ought to take in implementing the Act.

We need to see how governments and the information commissions together implement the RTI Act in letter and spirit. Consumers should now start hauling up those enforcement agencies that violate Section 4 of the RTI Act for their failure to comply with the Supreme Court judgment.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

2
Trending

Akshay Kumar gives a shoutout to wife Twinkle Khanna as she completes her master's degree

3
Trending

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

4
Entertainment

Having got Rs 210 crore for 'Jailer', Rajinikanth becomes country's highest paid actor

5
India

Moon done for India, over to the sun now as Aditya L1 lifts off successfully

6
India

'One nation, one election': Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kovind-led 8-member panel

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin Tharman wins Singapore presidential election

8
India

Maharashtra man shoots wife dead and dies soon afterwards due to 'heart attack'

9
Himachal

Himachal imposes ban on hill cutting, fresh building permissions till September 16

10
Sports

Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya shine brightly as rain forces India and Pakistan to split points

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections

Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections

Appointed, Adhir Ranjan refuses to be on the committee | No ...

ISRO launches 1st sun mission as India eyes place in elite orbit

ISRO launches 1st sun mission as India eyes place in elite orbit

PSLV XL places Aditya-L1 in earth’s orbit | Spacecraft on 15...

Moon to sun: India eyes lion’s share in space economy

Moon to sun: India eyes lion’s share in space economy

Narendra Modi-Joe Biden bilateral parleys at G20 on September 8

Narendra Modi-Joe Biden bilateral parleys at G20 on September 8

Abstentions no reflection on host country: Officials

Abstentions no reflection on host country: Officials


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Used plastic carry bags, bottles stored at 22 No. fatak seized

Awareness can prevent spread of dengue: Expert

Multipronged strategy to counter drug abuse in Punjab, says DIG

Block-level games commence in Ajnala

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

PU POLLS: Groups focus on depts with high voter strength

PO lands in police net after 17 years

2K wait for corneal transplant at PGI

MC starts repair of Dadu Majra dumping ground boundary wall

G20: Little work done by AAP in nine years: L-G

G20: Little work done by AAP in nine years: L-G

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for summit

Court denies bail to man who ‘scammed’ people

AAP for probe into delay in salaries of DU professors

Fifth accused arrested for pvt firm executive's murder

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Video of Kapurthala girl selling ‘chitta’ goes viral, brother arrested with heroin

Heated argument over ride in auto turns ugly

Mystery over youth’s death

Ensure drainage of water along roadside: ADC to NHAI officials

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at ~3,148

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

Teacher dies by suicide at village govt primary school

Conman posing as relative from Canada dupes city resident of Rs 10L

MC official booked for Rs 79-lakh fraud

2 transporters robbed of mobiles, attacked

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth ~2.1 crore

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth Rs 2.1 crore

Paris-Brest-Paris: City’s Kanwar pedals 1,200 km in 84 hours