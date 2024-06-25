 Punjab needs a vision for all-round development : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Punjab needs a vision for all-round development

Punjab needs a vision for all-round development

With the extreme right blowing on the old embers, the security and peace of Punjab and India will be threatened.

Punjab needs a vision for all-round development

SHIFT: Mainstream parties are losing their votes to the likes of Amritpal Singh. - File photo



Gurbachan Jagat

Former Governor, Manipur

THE other day, I went to a bookstore to see if there were fresh arrivals. I picked up a few books and was about to leave when a young lady said she wished to have a word with me. I knew her and her family in Delhi very well. She was quite agitated and straightaway asked me what the election of Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa to the Lok Sabha signified for the future of Punjab. I tried to allay her fears, but did not succeed fully. The confrontation in the placid confines of the bookshop shook me up and I tried to push back the thought process just initiated. I came home and received a call from an older cousin, who had retired from the Army at a senior position and was now settled in Punjab. He enquired what was happening in Punjab. I again tried to smooth-talk him out of his anxiety and suggested that he and his wife go for a short holiday. In the course of the next few days, I received a number of calls from relatives, friends and acquaintances from Punjab, asking the same question, half-seriously, half in jest. There were ripples of anxiety below the surface in Punjab which had seen a tsunami of violence for a decade. Was the past going to become the present and future?

That saga of violence had taken years to build and I for one had seen it unfold from the beginning to the end. It had taken years to grow into the spectre it finally became, and contrary to popular perception, the dramatis personae in that evil drama were well-known. The political and social forces moving the pieces on the chessboard were well-known, but like the chorus in a Greek tragedy, we could foresee the future but not intervene, and the tragedy would wind its way to its gory end. That was not too long ago and people have a short memory… are we on course for a ‘Second Coming’? I would not like to say so, but then why is the government quiet? Why are political parties quiet? Why is the media quiet and why is civil society quiet? Where did these two men come from and how did they get to be elected members of Parliament? It is high time to ask these questions and it is high time for the government and political parties to give answers. Political parties today seem to have only one goal — to fight and win elections to Parliament, Assemblies, municipal corporations and panchayats. They only wish to have power at all levels, with no accountability. The government should by now know that people are worried; they should go into the root cause of what has happened to Punjab to explain these election results and even the slap in the face of Kangana Ranaut.

Governments have come and gone in the past over two decades, but not one of them has gone into the causes of what happened in the 1980s and 1990s, and no lessons have been drawn. No government has come up with a comprehensive plan for the education of the youth, their employment, development of infrastructure and industry. This is not to say that no development has taken place in Punjab. The Green Revolution and its aftermath produced the glory days of Punjab and made India self-sufficient in foodgrains. An IIT, an IIM, premier medical institutes and road infrastructure have come up, but it’s a case of too little with much of the hinterland remaining trapped in an outdated agricultural economy and diminishing landholdings, leading to a severe cycle of debt and farmers’ suicide. Other sources of employment, such as the armed forces, have shrunk, leading to mass migration to foreign countries. This has led to simmering resentment among the young and the old which can be exploited by extremist elements. The tendency of politicians to offer false promises, freebies and false data is counterproductive — whom are you trying to fool? Drug proliferation is the order of the day throughout the country, and the countrywide response has been to carry out raids and catch the small fry. No major druglord has been arrested nor any financier.

Mainstream political parties continue to cede space to the extreme right. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the vote share of the SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) was 13.4 per cent. The BJP did not fare much better with an 18.5 per cent vote share. The SAD has dropped even below the 18.3 per cent it got in the 2022 Assembly elections. I mention the SAD as it was the party that launched the Punjabi Suba Morcha and is the second oldest political party in India after the Congress. The late Parkash Singh Badal was a five-time CM, a towering personality who was jailed multiple times for his stand on political issues ranging from the Emergency to the SYL canal. However, during the militancy-dominated era of the 1980s and 1990s, he and his party, along with other mainstream parties, chose to remain mute spectators, thereby leaving the field open for the extremists. Furthermore, under pressure from the diktat given by the militants, his party had boycotted the state elections in 1992.

The state Congress and its leadership were absent from the biggest farm protests in recent memory, launched by Punjabi farmers against the policies being framed in Delhi. Through its absence during this agitation in an agrarian state like Punjab, the party committed hara-kiri. This was later validated in the resounding defeat of the Congress in the Assembly elections (subsequently, most of the state leaders migrated to the BJP). Punjabis rejected the established political parties and families and gave a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP has obviously not made an impact, as can be seen in the paltry number of seats (three out of 13) won in the Lok Sabha elections and the drop in its vote share from 42 per cent (2022 polls) to 26 per cent. The point is that the mainstream parties are losing their votes to the likes of Amritpal, thereby making the political debate shrill and extreme. It’s harking back to the time when the mainstream parties had to boycott the elections and adhere to extremist diktats. This does not bode well for the state and its people.

With the extreme right blowing on the old embers, the security and peace of Punjab and India will be threatened. Conspiracy theories will abound and the peace which has taken decades to establish will flounder, unless the rot is checked. The ‘rot’ stems from the fact that the real issues — unemployment, education, health, security — are avoided. Punjab has long lost its lead position on the development index and now languishes in the bottom half of Indian states on almost all parameters of growth and development. Politicians can play with fire, but at what cost? It is time that the mainstream ups its game and regains lost ground by mobilising people. You can mobilise people if you have a vision for the state as a whole, a vision that encompasses planned development on all fronts for all its citizens.

The author is a member of the Tribune Trust

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

On the verge of retirement, Uttar Pradesh DSP is demoted to constable; was found in hotel room with woman constable

2
India

What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM

3
Chandigarh

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

4
Amritsar

Amritsar: Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

5
Haryana

'Honour killing': Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

6
Haryana

Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings

7
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Bhagwant Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Raja Warring

8
Punjab

FIR against influencer for performing yoga at Golden Temple’s parikarma

9
Diaspora

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

10
Punjab

IMD issues two-day heatwave alert in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM to Opposition

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM to Opposition

Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...

All eyes on Speaker’s nomination

All eyes on Speaker’s nomination

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Amritsar: Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Amritsar: Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Tarn Taran: Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge Haryana MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Victim’s baby cousin pulled out minutes before mishap

Activist demands safety audit

Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

Burger King murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

NEET-UG row: Over 2 dozen students detained during march to Parliament

Supreme Court raps Delhi Development Authority over felling of trees in ridge area, proposes massive plantation

Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Jalandhar: Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Man killed, 2 hurt as car hits roadside tree in Hoshiarpur

2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

Bikers target jewellery shop in Hoshiarpur

Open house: Isn’t it necessary for the govt to stop cutting of trees to reduce climatic extremes like heat wave?

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops; one dies, another injured

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

Farmers to shut offices of toll company, NHAI if demands not met by June 30

Smuggler held with 320 gm heroin

No respite from searing heat in Ludhiana city, suburbs

Finally, 14-km cement concrete roads laid in industrial focal points at cost of Rs 25.2 cr

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Man booked for killing dog

Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union