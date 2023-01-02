 Quad & the rumblings in Fiji : The Tribune India

Quad & the rumblings in Fiji

Island nation posing first major challenge to Quadrilateral Security Dialogue

Quad & the rumblings in Fiji

REACTIVATION: India and Japan will have to take a call on the future course of Quad after a year when the group was mostly dormant. PTI



K. P. Nayar

Strategic Analyst

HAVING taken a back seat in 2022 due to more urgent global priorities such as the Russia-Ukraine war, Quad — the four-nation group of India, Japan, Australia and the US — found its work cut out last week. Fiji, where ethnic Indians were in a majority until the aftermath of a military coup in 1987 forced tens of thousands of them to leave the country of 330 islands, is posing the first major challenge to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue since Quad was born again in its present form in 2017.

If domestic politics and external relations issues hot up in Fiji with the change in government, Australia and the US will turn to the four-nation group to stymie China.

For India, developments in Fiji, where the erstwhile anti-Indian coup leader Sitiveni Rabuka was elected PM on Christmas eve, present a stream of ironies and dilemmas. Following Rabuka’s election, replacing his Beijing-leaning predecessor, Frank Bainimarama, Fiji will be the ground zero for China-US rivalry in Oceania in the coming months. Rabuka has only a two-vote majority in Fiji’s small Parliament of 55 members. China has deep pockets. Angered by Rabuka’s rejection of a bilateral security treaty, China will leave no stone unturned in ousting the new pro-western government. India has always rejected the notion that Quad has seeds of a military alliance, or that it is anti-China, but India cannot sit back and let Fiji fall into China’s lap. India’s ties with the Indophile nation are ethnic, cultural, linguistic and religious. They are left over by history.

Narendra Modi visited Fiji within six months of assumption of office in his first term as PM. It was a bold step. It ended a freeze in high-level visits since Rabuka overthrew the islands’ democratically elected government, which provided a conducive environment for Fiji Indians to live in peace in the country, which had been their home for over a century. Before Modi, Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit Fiji in 1981. Modi was alert to competition from After meeting PM Bainimarama, in order to counter China, Modi publicly offered to ‘expand our defence and security cooperation, including assistance in defence training and capacity building’. He announced visa on arrival for Fijians, which delighted Fiji Indians, for whom their ancient homelands in Bihar and UP are places of pilgrimage and a passage to their roots.

A strand of Gujarat will ensure that the process of rapprochement with Fiji, which Modi launched with his visit eight years ago, will not be stalled just because Rabuka has returned as PM. In 2007, when Modi was CM, Rabuka went to Gujarat. A namesake of the Prime Minister, Baroda’s famous arthroplasty surgeon, Bharat Mody, was approached by Rabuka for knee surgery. The surgeon is known to Modi and it was said at that time in the Ministry of External Affairs that Baroda’s Welcare Hospital, where Mody was chief of the Centre for Knee Surgery, had consulted the CM on Rabuka’s visit to the state in view of his controversial past and the sensitivity of his presence in Baroda. The surgery went well. Seven years after the surgery, a contrite Rabuka told TP Sreenivasan, whom he had expelled as India’s High Commissioner after his infamous coup d’état, that after the surgery in Baroda, his ‘quality of life had improved’. For Rabuka, meeting Sreenivasan at the Suva Golf Club, where both men played golf together before they became adversaries, was one way of mending fences with those with whom he had crossed swords after the coup. Age and adversity, plus long years in political wilderness, have mellowed Rabuka. It will be reflected in relations with India if the powerful China lobby in capital Suva does not depose Rabuka as PM.

Fiji is important for China because it has a staunch ‘one China’ policy. Several of Fiji’s neighbours, on the other hand, once recognised Taiwan solely as the Republic of China and did not have relations with the mainland. Gradually, Beijing has made inroads into this region: yet, of the 14 countries worldwide which maintain full diplomatic relations with Taiwan, four are among the Pacific islands. Fiji is a leader among the community of nations in its region because of its size and its diverse strengths. So, Beijing can ill afford to let its guard down.

After switching kinship from Taipei to Beijing in 2019, the Solomon Islands has moved steadily towards all-round improvement in engaging the mainland to a point where it now has a security pact with China. The pact is similar to the one China is said to have proposed to Rabuka’s predecessor Bainimarama. China’s new security pact with the Solomon Islands caused friction with the US and its allies in the region, Australia and New Zealand. But the small nation has persevered in its pro-China stance.

Alarmed by the inroads China is making into Oceania, US President Joe Biden hosted the first-ever summit with 12 Pacific Island nations in Washington in September. After the summit, the Biden administration is in overdrive in that region, which it always treated as its appendage with scant regard for the strategic freedom of the island states. Despite its security pact with China, a US embassy is to be opened in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands. Biden’s Vice-President Kamala Harris announced at another Pacific Islands Forum that Washington would open embassies in Tonga and Kiribati. The islanders are thrilled with the attention they are suddenly receiving from the White House after decades of neglect.

If domestic politics and external relations issues hot up in Fiji with the change in government, at least two Quad nations, Australia and the US, will turn to the four-nation group to stymie China and actions by its proxies in Suva. That is when India and Japan will have to take a call on the future course of Quad after a year when the group was mostly dormant.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

4
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace