 Quantum warfare poses threat to national security : The Tribune India

Quantum warfare poses threat to national security

Employment of quantum technology will potentially create new military capabilities that could disrupt current systems.

Quantum warfare poses threat to national security

Preparedness: The need of the hour is to craft a cohesive post-quantum security strategy. istock



Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retd)

Former Northern Army Commander

AS we find ourselves amid the fourth industrial revolution, with quantum technologies spearheading progress, nations worldwide acknowledge the critical necessity of quantum readiness. India has now joined these frontrunners, having launched the National Quantum Mission in April with a substantial budget allocation of Rs 6,000 crore. While the objectives of the mission are commendable, as we step into this new era, we must also consider the looming threat to our national security from quantum warfare.

The second quantum revolution, as it is known, could completely reshape technologies related to computing, communication, cryptography and sensing. Notably, many countries have recognised this shift, dedicating considerable resources to quantum research.

In 2018, the US passed the National Quantum Initiative Act ‘to accelerate quantum research and development for the economic and national security of the country.’ Russia, Germany, the UK, France and Canada have affirmed their commitment to quantum technologies, earmarking substantial funds for research projects.

China is emerging as a leader in quantum technology, launching the first-ever satellite dedicated to quantum communication, Micius, in 2016. The nation has reported breakthroughs such as the quantum teleportation of a two-particle system, creation of the world’s inaugural quantum router and the establishment of the first-ever quantum-encrypted government network. China’s ambitious plans include setting up a satellite-based quantum communication system and launching a solid-state quantum chip project.

While quantum technology holds immense promise for the advancement of humankind, it also has a dark side — its potential weaponisation for military use. Quantum warfare will become a reality within the next 10 years. Quantum sensors would detect objects that are invisible to traditional sensors, such as stealth aircraft and submarines. The employment of quantum technology will potentially create new military capabilities that could disrupt current military systems, necessitating significant investments in upgrading defence capabilities and developing new offensive technologies. This potential could trigger a global quantum arms race, escalating tensions between nations and raising the risk of conflicts over strategic resources.

Quantum technology is today in an early stage of development, but the preparation for quantum warfare must begin now. The speed at which new technologies have evolved and have been adopted has surprised most experts. Within six months of the launch of ChatGPT, there are limitless ways in which users are utilising its potential. Similarly, a breakthrough in quantum technology could suddenly be upon us, and if we are not fully ready, it could have serious implications for our national security.

The most imminent threat posed by quantum technologies is in the field of encryption. Current encryption algorithms use a 128-bit or 256-bit key to encrypt data, and the fastest supercomputer available today would take billions of years to test every possible key and crack the encryption. As quantum computers mature, their formidable processing capacity could render current cryptographic systems obsolete. South China Morning Post recently reported that a Chinese quantum computer, Jiuzhang, can process artificial intelligence-related tasks 180 million times faster than the fastest supercomputer available today.

Although there are claims and counterclaims on how vulnerable the current encryption algorithms are to quantum computers and how quickly this technology would become available, there is a clear danger. Data harvesting (storing encrypted data for later decryption with quantum computers) has already commenced in several countries. In a 2022 poll conducted by Deloitte, more than half the respondents believed that their organisations were at risk of ‘harvest-now, decrypt-later’ attacks.

Recognising this imminent threat, President Joe Biden signed the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act into law in January. This act encourages all government agencies to prioritise transitioning to post-quantum encryption solutions in light of the potential dangers posed by quantum computers.

The technology for the implementation of quantum-resistant communication is already with us. Post-quantum encryption refers to cryptographic algorithms that are secure against attacks by future quantum computers. There is a pressing need to implement these new encryption and signature schemes on our critical infrastructure assets.

Currently, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is conducting an international competition to select the ‘post-quantum cryptography’ algorithms to be standardised and adopted across the globe. The process started in 2016, and in 2022 the NIST identified four promising post-quantum algorithms. These could form industry and government-standard encryption and identity authentication schemes.

India has set ambitious targets in its National Quantum Mission to develop quantum computers, satellite-based secure quantum communications and multi-node quantum networks with quantum memories.

Our national and academic institutions — Defence Research and Development Organisation, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Indian Institutes of Technology and International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, to name a few — already have some of the groundwork in place.

The need now is to craft a cohesive post-quantum security strategy. India has formidable economic power and abundance of talent, but often falls short in the formulation of a strategy — the most notable absence being that of a national security strategy. The lack of a strategy generally leads to sub-optimal employment of resources. An essential element of India’s strategy must be securing of our infrastructure in three most critical sectors — defence, energy and banking. Any breach in these systems, any weakness that exposes them to quantum-level threats, could have grave consequences.

In setting up the National Quantum Mission, the government acknowledges the urgency to adopt next-generation transformative technologies on a war footing. Just as ‘Digital India’ has been a tremendous success, we must now confront the challenges of the quantum age with an equal measure of urgency and determination.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

2
Jalandhar

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

3
Trending

Kapil Sharma co-actor Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide by drinking poison during Facebook Live, alleges 'live-in partner...'

4
Diaspora

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

5
Nation

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at earliest

6
Himachal

Punjab opposes BBMB move to give water to Himachal; CM Bhagwant Mann writes to PM Modi

7
Haryana

CBI registers FIR against Haryana candidate, Punjab exam centre to probe 'irregularities' in nursing officer recruitment test conducted by AIIMS

8
Nation

IAS, IPS officers suspended for assaulting hotel staff in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

9
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 45 accused involved in attack on Indian High Commission in London

10
Nation

9 killed, 10 injured in attack by miscreants in Manipur

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC

In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC

Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...

9 more die in fresh Manipur violence

9 more die in fresh Manipur violence

3 years after Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal

3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal

Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge

ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK

ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK

Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet

50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today

50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today

Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...


Cities

View All

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Amritsar MC fixes house tax recovery target at Rs 11.35 crore

Amritsar: Downpour, hailstorm bring relief from scorching heat

Govt failed to fulfil poll promises, allege sanitation workers

After a decade, Amritsar girl tops district in NEET, bags AIR 78

Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

28% of Chandigarh’s older women face physical abuse: Study

Drizzle, winds lash Chandigarh

Cop booked for assaulting neighbour

Three killed, 9 hurt in Kharar accidents

Delhi riots: 5th supplementary chargesheet filed

Delhi riots: 5th supplementary chargesheet filed

Ex-CJI Verma didn’t die of medical negligence, rules commission

Unitech promoter’s wife gets bail in money laundering case

Man held for extortion

Police: 30 Pak numbers in phone contact list of conversion accused

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Ashika, Gauri crack NEET with flying colours, do state proud

2 snatchers held; 8 cellphones seized

Road cave-in: Ex-CPS Bhandari alleges scam, demands VB probe

Power connection of 26 dairies ordered to be cut

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind ~8.5-cr heist

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

Diagnostic services ailing at Aam Aadmi Clinics

Major fire breaks out at bank branch, no casualties

Model Town, Pakhowal Road residents spend sleepless night

Two killed in road mishaps

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Hour-long rain leaves Patiala roads waterlogged, commuters hassled

Patiala: Walkathon marks Blood Donor Day

CJM interacts with jail inmates

Pensioners stage protest