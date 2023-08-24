 Ragging bears testimony to normalisation of violence : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Ragging bears testimony to normalisation of violence

Ragging bears testimony to normalisation of violence

Tormented souls need healing. And this is possible only if we succeed in transforming our varsities into dialogic communities.

Ragging bears testimony to normalisation of violence

Outrage: The ragging-related death at Jadavpur University has shocked the nation. ANI



Avijit Pathak

sociologist

When will our college/university students — or the group of ‘seniors’ — acquire the moral and intellectual honesty to accept that there is nothing heroic or therapeutic about ragging — a practice that continues to sanctify itself in the name of ‘intro’ or the act of ‘knowing’ the juniors, helping them overcome their initial shyness and inertia, and making them comfortable with the campus/hostel life? The fact is that this sort of ‘intro’ or ragging is morally, psychologically and politically dangerous. The recent ragging-related death at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University, a leading academic institution of the country, has shocked the nation.

Swapnadeep Kundu, a young boy with dreams in his eyes, took admission in this great university to pursue a career in the arts (Bengali literature, to be specific). Possibly, he was excited when he entered the men’s hostel on the campus to undertake a new journey. But then, his ‘seniors’, it seems, were like ‘hunters’. With continual humiliation, physical torture and even sexual abuse, as reports suggest, they finished him. It doesn’t matter whether his death was an ‘accident’ or suicide. He was forced to die.

However, what is tragic is that amid the public outrage, angry debates on television channels and even naked politicisation of the entire issue, we often fail to reflect on the larger socio-cultural malice that has led to the kind of degeneration we witnessed in the university. In this context, there are three issues that deserve attention. First, the psychic perversion implicit in the notorious act of ragging cannot be seen in isolation. After all, these youngsters have grown up in a socio-political milieu that has almost normalised violence in everyday life. Open your eyes and experience this violence in the social psychology of hyper-nationalism, the cult of authoritarianism or the rise of diverse forms of ‘bulldozer politics’. Indeed, nothing surprises us anymore, be it mob lynching, cow vigilantism, aggression and abusive gestures in everyday life. There seems to be some sort of taboo on tenderness in public life. Likewise, the culture industry that normalises sexual abuse and violence seems to be spreading its virus everywhere. It is not easy to retain sanity as youngsters grow up in this toxic social milieu.

Second, there is something terribly wrong with what passes off as education. I have no hesitation in saying that the demonic industry that has flourished in the name of education in our country — from regimented schools to coaching factories — is transforming young students into atomised, self-centred, overstressed and hyper-competitive warriors. It kills what makes one humane — empathy, art of relatedness, ethics of care and compassion. In the name of children’s career prospects, even otherwise sensitive middle-class parents are encouraging this sort of life-killing education. Seldom do they realise that even if it assures placements and salary packages, it will eventually rob their children of their humanity. As this generation — already psychologically wounded by the instantaneity of social media, endless drilling and joyless learning for cracking all sorts of standardised tests and bombardment of diverse forms of sadism — enters the university, it is not easy to redefine the trajectory of life and live with life-affirming and positive vibrations. From alcoholism to drug addiction to sexual perversion — the campus life, as every insider knows, has its own tales of violence. Yes, this is like the normalisation of pathology, be it the violence of sadomasochism implicit in ragging or psychic depression/anxiety that many students pass through. Even though Jadavpur University is in the news these days, the fact is that this sickness is everywhere — from IITs to leading universities, from little-known colleges to education shops.

And third, it is naïve to believe that the installation of CCTV cameras, police patrolling and some ‘expulsions’ or ‘show-cause’ notices will restore order and sanity in our academic institutions. There are limits to punitive measures. In fact, for restoring collective sanity, we need trust, love and empathy — not the trap of the surveillance machinery or the militarisation of the campus life. In fact, the more CCTV cameras you install the more you break the chains of communication and dialogue. The mindless use of the technologies of surveillance normalises mistrust and destroys the art of relatedness. It intensifies the problem.

These tormented souls need healing. And this is possible only if we succeed in transforming our universities into truly dialogic communities. This is like redefining the very objective of education. Education, let students and teachers realise, is not merely for acquiring a set of technical/academic skills to get a lucrative job; education is primarily about nurturing a generation that cherishes what social psychologist Erich Fromm would have characterised as the ‘art of loving’. This is the only answer to all sorts of sadistic violence, be it the brutality of authoritarian political masters or the aggression of ‘seniors’ on the university campus. And to make this possible, we need a creative alliance of dialogic teachers, politically and culturally sensitive students and the larger university community. Yes, dialogic teachers can relate to students, understand their inner turmoil and act as friends, communicators and healers. Likewise, politically active students — and Jadavpur University is known for their presence — ought to redefine the meaning of freedom. Freedom is not merely the outer freedom — freedom from feudalism, capitalism and casteism. Freedom is also inner freedom — freedom from sadomasochism, authoritarian impulses or hedonism. Only then can these students resist the practice of ragging, initiate a new movement and nurture a new culture of love, solidarity and engaged pedagogy. Will it be possible? 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

2
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

3
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

4
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

5
Trending

U-turn: After mocking India's moon mission, ex-Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry lauds Chandrayaan-3's successful landing

6
Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

7
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

8
Nation

India on moon: Here's what happens after Vikram lander touches down

9
World

NASA chief congratulates India and ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

10
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the moon so far

Don't Miss

View All
22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Top News

Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander; to roam around rocks and craters

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

India on moon: ISRO chief hails touchdown

India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown

Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Minds that made mission possible

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Minds that made mission possible


Cities

View All

Custodial death: Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

Custodial death in Amritsar: Punjab Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

200-foot breach at Sutlej plugged by Tarn Taran admn, Kar Sewa Sect Sarhali

3 held with 3.2 -kg heroin in Tarn Taran

3 cross-border smugglers nabbed with 41 kg heroin

526 gm of heroin seized in Gharinda

Give details of ~1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Give details of Rs 1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Mohali lab made processor for Vikram lander

Three main carriageways for shorter route to airport

Administration restricts entry in UT water bodies

Chandigarh records 84mm rainfall in 24 hours

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court indicts Sajjan Kumar in gurdwara burning case

2 killed in Noida factory explosion

Woman attacks delivery boy, held

‘Drive to clean Old Delhi to begin soon’

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Wrongly held for smuggling of drugs in Pakistan: Kin of Shahkot youths

People told to stay away from Beas, low-lying areas

Court asks Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural to compensate complainants for harassment

Farmers sit on indefinite dharna in Phagwara

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in dist finalised

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in district finalised

Ludhiana school building collapses, teacher dies

Ludhiana: Rs 100-cr scam unearthed in Panchayat Department

Education Department's tall claims fall flat as tragedy strikes Baddowal school

Poor sewerage, drainage main causes of concern in many areas

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

Naib Tehsildar of Bareta, Patwari arrested for forgery

India making its mark in world affairs: Ex-envoy

Students meet their role models

Teej celebrated at Mohindra College