 Redefining our prayers in the coming year : The Tribune India

Redefining our prayers in the coming year

Prayers need not necessarily be equated with the ritualism of organised religions; instead, prayers can emanate from our humanistic urge to find our hidden possibilities and inner strength to create a better world. In fact, prayers act as a process of self-cleansing, reminding us that we are endowed with possibilities and are capable of creating a spiritually elevated, ecologically sensitive and egalitarian world.

Redefining our prayers in the coming year

Realise: That the divisive politics implicit in militant nationalism is against our humanity. PTI



Avijit Pathak

Sociologist

AMID the ceaseless flow of clock time and associated tales of despair and hope, we will find ourselves in yet another ‘new’ year with celebrations, pledges, promises and apprehensions. Possibly, as the ‘pessimism of the intellect’ indicates, the year 2023 will not be qualitatively different from what we have been experiencing for quite some time — the smell of violence and cultural decadence in a divided and fragmented society like ours with gross socio-economic inequality. Yet, some of us — possibly, because of our desperate urge to see the trace of light even in a dark tunnel — will not lose hope and will cherish the ‘optimism of the will’ and continue to strive for a meaningful social action enriched by prayers.

Well, prayers need not necessarily be equated with the ritualism of organised religions; instead, prayers can emanate from our humanistic urge to find our hidden possibilities and inner strength to create a better world. In fact, prayers act as a process of self-cleansing, reminding us that we are endowed with possibilities and are capable of creating a spiritually elevated, ecologically sensitive and egalitarian world. In this sense, from Karl Marx to Antonio Gramsci, or from Mahatma Gandhi to Bhagat Singh, all were enchanted by the spirit of prayers. As we welcome the arrival of another ‘new’ year, is it possible for us to redefine our socio-political and cultural praxis with the following prayers?

First, as there seems to be no end to hatred, violence and ghettoisation of consciousness in the name of militant nationalism, is it possible to rediscover ourselves as oceanic beings filled with the power of love and empathy? Imagine what it means if our destiny is to become what, say, Hindu nationalists want us to be: militant and loud ‘Hindus’ intoxicated with the cacophony of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and seeing every Muslim as a traitor or an enemy of the nation.

Yes, this narrow identity brutalises us, limits our possibilities, and robs us of our awakened intelligence — the ability to see the world beyond these ‘Hindu’/‘Muslim’ categories, embrace the world as a whole, and find our real strength in love, reciprocity, empathy and appreciation of plurality and diversity.

Accept it: militant nationalism or religious fundamentalism of any variety dehumanises us. There is nothing heroic in living as just a ‘Hindu’ or a ‘Muslim’ or a ‘Christian’, and following what the unholy nexus of the orthodox priestcraft and hyper-masculine political bosses prescribes.

Instead, it is truly heroic to reclaim our shared humanity, and realise that inter-connectedness is our real substance, whereas divisiveness is a violent aberration.

In 2023, is it, therefore, possible for us to pray that we need the abundance of inner strength and clarity to recover our lost potential, and realise that the divisive politics implicit in militant nationalism, or the orthodoxy of religious fundamentalism is against our humanity, our spirituality, our positivity and our capacity to expand our horizons?

Second, can it be our prayer that we alter our thinking and priorities so that we can give our children a breathing space — an environment that encourages them to blossom, realise their unique aptitudes, and evolve as sensitive, compassionate and integrated human beings?

Yes, the future depends on our children — the way they grow up, or the kind of education they receive. It seems that we are not very serious about it. We tend to impose our own fear and anxiety, our greed and ambition on our children. No wonder, we confuse education with mere training for a job; we equate learning with mere accumulation of academic knowledge; and we condition our children to believe that there is no other mode of living except following the path of ‘non-risky’ and ‘secure’ careers. No wonder, through family socialisation and the education industry, we rob them of even the slightest trace of an alternative imagination. Is it, therefore, surprising that these days our children are behaving like cynical and defeated adults so quickly?

The result is that they lose the courage to question the mantra of this rotten society — social Darwinism as a way of life, a purely instrumental/strategic orientation as ‘smartness’, the temporality of consumerist pleasure as happiness, and the mindless act of running towards the mirage of a ‘settled’/‘successful’ life as the ultimate dharma.

Hence, the question is whether, as parents/teachers, we are ready to invoke the likes of Rabindranath Tagore and Jiddu Krishnamurti in our prayers, and encourage our children to get the kind of education that opens their eyes, activates their creativity, makes them life-affirming, and gives them the courage to say ‘no’ to a world that is corrupt and violent.

Well, we are continually visiting the officially declared religious sites, consulting all sorts of priests and astrologers, and with fear and folded hands, praying. And generally, in these prayers we are asking God to give us material wealth and good health for our own prosperity. Beyond one’s daughter’s marriage, or son’s job, or the construction of a new house, there is not much in these self-centric prayers.

These prayers do not broaden our consciousness. Or, in lavish parties as we celebrate the New Year, there is not much we do except eating, boozing and dancing. And once again, we come back to the usual routine — the same politics, the same cult of narcissism, and the same rat race.

However, the point is whether we can redefine the meaning of prayers, realise our inner treasure of love and compassion that a violent/corrupt society has always tried to hide, and initiate a refreshingly different mode of socio-political thinking and ethically enriched praxis as we welcome 2023.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Punjab

Cold to severe cold reported in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh among coldest in North India, IMD releases list

4
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

5
FIFA 2022

‘French didn’t mention this’: Referee responds in unique manner to criticism over Messi’s goal in FIFA World Cup Final

6
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

7
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

8
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

9
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

10
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...

Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member

Unfunded old pension scheme tax on future generations: EAC member

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489

Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489

Embarrassing moment: Health Minister promises action if data...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Development projects in 2 villages inaugurated

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog for 48 hours

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

Club workers attacked by miscreants, one hurt

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water