 Reduce out-of-pocket expenditure to revitalise healthcare : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Reduce out-of-pocket expenditure to revitalise healthcare

Reduce out-of-pocket expenditure to revitalise healthcare

Promises like making India a developed nation by 2047 can fetch votes, but getting there entails an arduous journey in several sectors, including healthcare.

Reduce out-of-pocket expenditure to revitalise healthcare

Under scrutiny: Questions are being raised about India’s health data. istock



Subir Roy

Senior economic analyst

A recent editorial in The Lancet, a leading medical journal, has stated that healthcare has fared poorly under the Narendra Modi government. “Government spending on health has fallen and now hovers around an abysmal 1.2 per cent of the gross domestic product, out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare remains extremely high, and flagship initiatives on primary healthcare and universal health coverage have so far failed to deliver services to people most in need,” the editorial says. It adds that ‘persistent inequity’ in both access to and quality of healthcare is well recognised, but a major obstacle that India faces relates to health data and a lack of data transparency.

According to internationally available data, the Indian government spends much more per capita than Bangladesh and Nepal on healthcare, as do Indians out of pocket. But Indians live shorter lives. Something is not right somewhere, and it has to be corrected.

India’s spending on healthcare is the lowest among the G20 countries; unsurprisingly, it has the lowest per capita income in the group, according to a Lancet study. India’s effort to use its G20 presidency to become a pole for the Global South can hardly happen if it remains handicapped by a poorly delivering healthcare sector, whose corollary is a population in indifferent health.

It is not as if the government has not been trying. Over half a decade ago, it launched the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. Under it, a family classified as ‘deprived’ is entitled to Rs 5 lakh per annum for secondary or tertiary care hospitalisation.

It promises to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure by the poor, provides critical medical treatment and emergency care which was earlier unaffordable (many poor families were rendered destitute after paying from their pocket), and its impact is most pronounced among marginal communities like Scheduled Tribes.

Though healthcare is a state subject, the Centre has become associated with the delivery of free healthcare irrespective of which party is in power in which state. Particularly, states in the south, mostly ruled by Opposition parties, which already had their own healthcare schemes and relatively better healthcare infrastructure, have made the most of the Ayushman scheme. In states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and even Maharashtra, which had low health insurance coverage before the Ayushman scheme, renamed Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), came along, the scheme has provided benefits to significant portions of their population.

Out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure, which was running at 62.6 per cent in 2014-15 of the total household heath expenditure, dropped to 47 per cent by 2019-20. This has happened in part through the increase in social expenditure on health enabled by government allocation for PMJAY. Social security expenditure on health rose from 5.7 per cent in 2014-15 to 9.3 per cent in 2019-20. Average medical expenditure per person ranged between Rs 11,315 and Rs 21,778, depending on whether a person is from SC, ST or OBC communities and resides in rural or urban areas. The sum of Rs 5 lakh available per family per year has gone a long way in mitigating this and keeping destitution at bay for the poor.

While the above data speaks well of the government, there are questions regarding its reliability, as pointed out in The Lancet editorial. The 2021 Census is yet to take place. This leaves several other surveys in limbo: if you don’t know how many Indians are there, how would you work out per capita data for matters like out-of-pocket expenditure and morbidity. The data officially made available need not be rejected, but it has to be kept in mind that such data is somewhat dated.

It is axiomatic that a high middle-income or high-income country needs to have citizens who live long and healthy lives. People also must follow a nutritional diet and remain physically active.

To be a healthier nation, India needs to devise special programmes or take forward existing ones focused on maternal health, medically assisted pregnancies and deliveries and nutrition. Children also must not be as stunted and underweight as they are. The government has in place programmes that have deployed ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) and Anganwadi workers who visit homes to render maternity advice and administer vaccines. The pay for these has also been recently raised. These worthwhile programmes need to be taken forward.

The government and the public also need to focus on the state of private healthcare. The ills afflicting this sector are many. Many doctors and consultants attached to private hospitals promptly prescribe a whole set of diagnostic tests, from whose expenses they get a cut.

Private hospitals routinely overcharge and a patient who has been officially discharged is often unable to go home as the agent of his health insurance company and the hospital cannot agree on the admissibility of all the charges levied. Eventually, the patient’s family has to pay out of pocket quite a bit simply to take the patient home. Private hospitals which are empanelled for cashless treatment often turn patients away as they claim that a lot of their bills remain unreimbursed.

While the government has to do its bit, including changing the attitude of officials who have to clear reimbursement bills, civil society has a lot to do. There need to be periodic surveys that give us a non-official sense of the healthcare reality on the ground. Some socially minded doctors are running their own hospitals, some of them in non-urban areas, where they are charging moderately and affordably and are still able to break even.

Indian healthcare is ailing, and various stakeholders have to help set it right. Promises like making India a developed country (Viksit Bharat) by 2047 can fetch votes, but actually getting there involves undertaking a long and arduous journey in several sectors, including healthcare. Otherwise, India will remain a low middle-income country with entrenched poverty. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lancet #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

2
Punjab

FIR filed against forging of Sidhu Moosewala's mother signature, stamp for disability pension

3
Trending

Arbaaz Khan makes fun of his divorce, remarriage; Malaika Arora asks son Arhaan Khan ‘when did you lose your virginity’

4
World

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

5
Himachal Lok Sabha elections

Has Rajinder Rana’s switching over to BJP made it easy for Anurag Thakur in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur?

6
Diaspora

Mumbai woman in Pakistan refuses to leave without her kids; claims their 'lives are in danger'

7
Amritsar

Road mishap claims Amritsar youth’s life in Canada

8
Punjab

Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

9
Punjab

Discontent in SAD over denial of ticket to former minister Parminder Dhindsa from Sangrur

10
Entertainment

Firing outside Salman's house: Shocked father of man arrested says 'he was a simple person, working in Jalandhar'

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

Dissent brews over ticket to turncoats, Congress dithers over remaining seven Punjab LS seats

Dissent brews over ticket to turncoats, Congress dithers over remaining seven Punjab Lok Sabha seats

Congress weighs options for Hamirpur, Kangra seats

Congress weighs options for Hamirpur, Kangra seats

Keen on fielding bigwig to take on Anurag Thakur


Cities

View All

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning

Congress, BJP step up campaigning in Chandigarh

Highest polling in 2014, lowest in 1999 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: High Court takes note of land mafia activity on periphery

Navratri: 8.11L devotees donate Rs 2.56 cr at three Panchkula temples

Two youths drown in dam at Morni

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Schoolteacher, minor brother found dead in Shakarpur flat

‘AAP Ka RamRajya’ portal to showcase party’s works

Election Commission working like ‘extended wing’ of BJP: AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Parties shift focus to education to woo first-timers

‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Punjab: ‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Man hit by roadways bus dies

Residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

City-based doctor booked for charging patient without removing kidney stones

Two peddlers arrested with 760 gram heroin

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Farm unions block train traffic near Shambhu, seek release of protesters

Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district