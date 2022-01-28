Rethink on changes in All-India Services Rules

The issue of the control of the AIS has been coming up repeatedly. The two recent examples are of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The issuance of transfer orders by the Centre to AIS officers serving in the states, without the approval of the states concerned, is rightly being seen as an infringement of the federal spirit. At the same time, the situation leading to the proposed change of rules needs attention.

Rethink on changes in All-India Services Rules

Key point: One reason for the officers’ reluctance to go to the Centre is the political parties-AIS nexus. PTI

Madhav Godbole

Former Union Home Secretary and Secretary, Justice

The Union Government’s proposal to amend the All-India Services (AIS) Rules to take powers to force any AIS officer to come on deputation to the Central government without consulting the state government concerned is fraught with serious consequences for the future of the AIS. This is likely to become yet another flashpoint in the already strained Union-state relations.

Let us briefly recall the history of the creation of the AIS. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India, was keen that two AIS, namely, the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service, should be created to put India’s administration on a sound footing. The recruitment to these services was to be done by the Union Public Service Commission and the Union Government was to be the cadre-controlling authority. Officers were to be allotted to the states, but they were expected to also work in the Centre.

This was a unique experiment for the quasi-federal structure of India which was on the drawing board. Patel wanted these services to uphold the rule of law and give fearless and objective advice to the new political rulers.

Several provincial governments were opposed to the creation of the AIS as it would have divested them of control over these vital services. The question was discussed by Patel at length in the Provincial Premiers’ Conference on October 21 and 22, 1946. As I have brought out in my book, India-A Federal Union of States: Fault Lines, Challenges and Opportunities (2021), the creation of the AIS was approved.

In his concluding remarks, Patel had stated, ‘Except in the matter of control, we are agreed on all points. There is very little difference and I think that difference will disappear.’ It was also due to the insistence of Patel that constitutional protection was given to these services in Article 312. By the Constitution (42nd Amendment) Act, 1976, a provision was made for creation of more AIS, including the All-India Judicial Service.

But due to the resistance of states, other services, except the Indian Forest Service, have not come into being so far. Invoking Article 370 of the Constitution, the J&K had refused to take any AIS officer for a number of years and special efforts had to be made to extend this provision to that state.

Admittedly, India has come a long way from the vision of Patel. As I have emphasised in my book, Good Governance Never on India’s Radar (2014), during the last few years, the image and credibility of these services have taken a big hit. I have made a number of suggestions to deal with this deteriorating situation. The concept of a committed civil service ushered in by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi led to the politicisation of the higher civil services. The consequences of this were highlighted by the Justice JC Shah Commission in its reports on the Emergency excesses.

All political parties which have come to power after Indira Gandhi have happily encouraged these unhealthy practices. The most striking instances of this are the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi (1984) and the communal riots in Mumbai (1992-93), Godhra (2002) and those over the demolition of the Babri Masjid (1992).

The Liberhan Commission has made a series of observations regarding the politicisation of the police and higher civil services. In my book, The Babri Masjid Ram Mandir Dilemma: An Acid Test for India’s Constitution (2019), I have underlined some serious issues and the urgent need to find solutions to them. The role of the All-India Services, which were expected to act as the bridge between the Centre and the states, has also fallen short of expectations. The issues require urgent attention.

The issue of the control of the AIS, as mentioned by Patel, has been coming up again and again. The two recent examples are of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The issuance of transfer orders by the Centre to AIS officers serving in the states, without the approval of the state governments concerned, is rightly being seen as an infringement of the federal spirit. The convenience of the states in releasing officers must not be overlooked.

At the same time, the situation which has led to the proposed amendment of the rules also needs attention. The very justification for the creation of the AIS comes into question if there is no rotation of AIS officers between the Centre and the states. In fact, it needs to be scrupulously ensured that all states are equitably represented in the Central deputation quota at various levels.

One reason for the increasing reluctance of AIS officers to go on deputation to the Centre is the increasing nexus between political parties and the AIS. Urgent steps must be taken to put a stop to it. The other reasons also need to be examined sympathetically. These include the long wait for getting residential accommodation in Delhi, difficulties in children’s admissions in schools and colleges, change in the medium of instruction and the compulsion of learning Hindi. Without solving these difficulties, merely enforcing the Centre’s mandate to make officers go on deputation to the Centre will not serve any purpose.

A dialogue between the Centre and the states, both at the political and administrative levels, can go a long way in resolving these issues.

The Justice Sarkaria Commission on Centre-State Relations had recommended in its report submitted in 1988 that the AIS are as much necessary today as they were when the Constitution was framed and continue to be one of the premier institutions for maintaining the unity of the country. Any move to disband the AIS or permit a state government to opt out of the scheme must be regarded as retrograde and harmful to the larger interest of the country. Such a step is sure to encourage parochial tendencies and undermine the integrity, cohesion, efficiency and coordination in the administration of the country as a whole. The commission had advised that the AIS be further strengthened and greater emphasis given to the role expected to be played by them.

The contribution of the AIS in the rapid development and stability of the country has been widely recognised and favourably commented upon even by international

agencies. But the successful working of this unique experiment

calls for maturity and statesmanship. It will be short-sighted to take any hasty or precipitous steps which would jeopardise it.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

6
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targeted, day after Rahul Gandhi visit

8
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

9
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

10
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies