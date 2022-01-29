Revive economic activity to generate revenue

There is near unanimity that the Budget must signal a much higher level of healthcare spending to not just set right historical deficiencies but also address the glaring deficit in public healthcare that the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed. It is important to remember that India’s healthcare sector was severely deficient even before the pandemic came. Bangladesh, for example, is poorer than India but has a higher life expectancy.

Revive economic activity to generate revenue

Get it right: Working a way out of the economic slowdown will be a priority for the FM. PTI

Subir Roy

Senior economic analyst

What are the imperatives and compulsions under which the Union Finance Minister has had to work while formulating the 2022 Budget? Once we understand these, we will be able to make sense of the shape in which it finally arrives.

The foremost compulsion weighing with the Finance Minister is to be seen in control of the fiscal situation. There is every reason to believe that the fiscal deficit in the revised estimates for 2021-22 will not be way out in comparison to that in the Budget estimate of 6.8 per cent.

A degree of fiscal conservatism is part of the DNA of the country’s present rulers. They will stick to it despite the ravages of Covid-19 which can yield any number of good reasons and justifications to forget about fiscal rectitude and help the country spend its way out of the economic slowdown.

There are several good reasons why it is necessary to spend first and worry about the fiscal deficit later. The foremost is the slowdown in private expenditure which is having serious social consequences. Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, is forthright when he notes that the pandemic has caused a sustained reverse migration from urban to rural areas after low-end jobs vanished in the former. India has a real consumption problem because the less well-off segments did very badly during Covid-19. This reverse migration has caused employment in agriculture to go up, a peculiar phenomenon absent in any other developing country.

To prevent this, India needs an urban safety net, an urban employment guarantee programme like the rural NREGA at a time when there is an imperative to also keep properly funded the rural programme for which demand remains higher than the pre Covid-19 levels. All this means there is a need to spend first to address social distress and worry about the fisc later.

But fiscal discipline cannot be thrown out of the window as that will work against the imperative of maintaining the confidence of markets. So, the foremost task before the Finance Minister is to be able to square the circle, so to speak — serve both the contradictory needs and do that by devising a credible pathway on how to get the economy back on track without appearing to be profligate.

The same attempt to harmonise action which exerts pulls in opposite directions is apparent in what the corporate lobby group, Confederation of Indian Industry, would have the government do. It wants a growth-oriented Budget which will rejuvenate demand, facilitate private investment and boost job creation. And even while doing so, it doesn’t want the government to lose sight of fiscal management. This seems a bit like wanting to have your cake and eat it too.

While most commentators want to balance the implications of what they would like the Budget to do (the plus and minus of raising spending), there is one clear imperative before the government which few will question. This task is of such paramount importance that, if necessary, the government will have to print money to deliver on it. This is the need to set right the healthcare sector which has come out severely bruised while trying to cope with the pandemic.

It is important to remember that India’s healthcare sector was severely deficient even before the pandemic came. Bangladesh, for example, is poorer than India but has a higher life expectancy which is indicative of being served better by its healthcare sector. Indian healthcare does even more poorly in comparison with another neighbour, Sri Lanka.

In order to set this right, the government has to spend much more than it does. According to the latest (2017-18) data available, the Indian government spend on healthcare works out to 1.35 per cent of the GDP which many experts believe should go up to 2.5 per cent. Unless this is done, the out of pocket expenditure that Indians have to incur on healthcare will remain high. The out of pocket expenditure of Indians, to meet the essential expenses for services that are unavailable from the public healthcare system, is 49 per cent of the total spend, when for China (according to World Bank data) it is far lower at 36 per cent. Poor Indians sometimes relapse into destitution as a result of having to cope with a health emergency with their own resources.

There is near unanimity of opinion that the Budget must signal a much higher level of healthcare spending to not just set right its historical deficiencies but address the glaring deficit in public healthcare that the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed. With the memory of people dying due to lack of oxygen and inadequate hospital capacity in speciality care like ICU beds and ventilators still fresh, these issues have to be focused upon and for that a sharp rise in public spending is essential.

On top of all this, Assembly elections are around the corner in five states and Opposition parties have made generous promises of what goodies they will distribute if they come to power. In this scenario, there is pressure on the government to come out with its own promise of goodies for UP, for example, in the Budget, irrespective of how much of it will eventually be forthcoming.

One way of meeting the pressure to raise spending is to raise more resources. But again, there is near unanimity of opinion that the Budget should not sharply raise taxation rates. Rather, it should spend and help revive economic activity which will in turn bring in more tax revenue.

Another way to raise more resources is with the help of the central bank — issue government securities to RBI and use the proceeds to meet expenditure. But that avenue is virtually closed as ever since the pandemic arrived, central banks across the world led by the US Fed have followed a very easy money policy (created liquidity through open market operations).

Those good days are over. The US is faced with historically high levels of inflation (in India, it is currently also on the higher side). So, there is widespread expectation that the days of easy money are over, central banks will raise interest rates to suck in liquidity and it is in anticipation of this that securities markets across the world are tumbling.

So, the Finance Minister has realistically a single option before her. Raise spending in the hope that it will revive economic activity which will bring in more revenue through the latter part of the financial year. This is being on a wing and a prayer while formulating the Budget!  

#BUDGET #nirmalasitharaman

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

6
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targeted, day after Rahul Gandhi visit

8
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

9
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

10
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies