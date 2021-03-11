Rift in CCP over Xi’s policies on US, Russia

In the first detailed justification of China’s support to Putin, the article is categorical that “Russia’s special military action against Ukraine can be regarded as a prelude to resist US hegemony and build a fair and just new international order”, adding that this highlights “Putin’s respectability and this war”. It assesses that the US would now concentrate on weakening Russia and ‘strangling China’.

Rift in CCP over Xi’s policies on US, Russia

Concern: With no sign of the Ukraine-Russia war ending, some top echelons of the CCP apprehend that the US will impose sanctions on China. Reuters

Jayadeva Ranade

President, Centre for China Analysis and Strategy

Signs of obvious disagreement inside the top echelons of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on China’s policy towards the United States and the stance on the war in Ukraine are discernible. With no sign of the war ending, concern among Chinese communist cadres about the high possibility of the US imposing sanctions against China is mounting. Disregarding that Chinese President Xi Jinping unequivocally backed Russian President Putin at their summit on February 4, Chinese cadres have risked possible punishment and, since the end of February, posted criticisms on popular Chinese social media outlets.

Intriguing in this backdrop is the publication, after an inexplicable delay, on April 30 by the official Xinhua news agency of its interview with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba! In the interview, Kubela argues his case against Russia, calls the war detrimental to China’s BRI, and proposes that China could be a guarantor of its future security. No English version has yet been noticed.

These six months before the crucial 20th party congress, where Xi intends to secure a third term at the helm, are vital for him. Xi’s opponents could seize the opportunity offered by the growing apprehension of US sanctions, which have the potential to directly adversely impact nearly 300 million Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members. The other factors adding to popular dissatisfaction are the rising living cost, high unemployment, slowing economy and acute distress caused to citizens by the “zero Covid” policy implemented under Xi’s instructions. More than 340 million people in the regions that contribute to about 35 per cent of China’s GDP, including Beijing, have been affected by Covid-related lockdowns. The breakdown in logistics has accentuated distress and impacted China’s exports.

Xi now appears to have decided to counter this criticism. The head of the People’s Daily, Sichuan branch, Lin Zhibo, on April 24 posted a lengthy 6,455-character article titled ‘The Russian-Ukrainian conflict and our position’ on the widely read Chinese portal Weixin. It is the first detailed justification of China’s support to Putin. While it justifies Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it concedes that the Russian army had made poor progress and attributes this to the underestimation of Ukraine’s strength and Putin receiving only “one-sided information”, which is “unfavourable and even dangerous for strategic decision-making.”

The article is categorical that “Russia’s special military action against Ukraine can be regarded as a prelude to resist US hegemony and build a fair and just new international order,” adding that this highlights “Putin’s respectability and this war”. It assesses that the US would now concentrate on weakening Russia and “strangling China” to “maintain its world hegemony". The article asserts that “Time will prove that Russia’s special military operation is beneficial to China and the world.” It explains that Russia has alleviated the strategic pressure on China, extended China’s “strategic opportunity” and enhanced its “economic and comprehensive influence”.

It lists the benefits to China as: the freeing up of markets in Russia, closer Sino-Russian relations, de-dollarisation and internationalisation of the RMB, US-India relations cooling down with the “possibility of improving Sino-Indian relations”, the weakening of Europe and enhancement of China’s influence among developing countries and “the Ukraine conflict providing China with experience and lessons in resolving the Taiwan issue and how to deal with sanctions.” It claims that “the confidence of “Taiwan independence” forces in the US “are declining.” It dismisses as “wishful thinking” the US ambition of uniting “allies to strangle Russia, and then concentrate its efforts on encircling and suppressing China.”

The article warns that if the Russian army failed to perform, Putin would become ineffective and “pro-American forces will seize Russian power”, which China “absolutely cannot allow”. It asserts that the US strategy is “containing and strangling China, not allowing China to become strong…. We should not have illusions about its malicious intent”. It ends with the exhortation that China “must pay attention to the enemy tactically, study the United States as a real tiger carefully, and prepare for military and all-round struggles” and “launch a great struggle”.

Reinforcing the acute concern of the CCP’s upper echelons, an institute affiliated to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has also, for the first time, been noticed publishing an article justifying the war on Ukraine and its potential impact on China. Published on April 29, and captioned ‘Learning to live under the containment of the West — Influence and Enlightenment of the Ukraine War’, the article by Zhang Zhikun, Senior Researcher of Kunlun Policy Research Institute, is very critical of the US.

It asserts that that the international order is actually the result of a “violent, barbaric and bloody colonial expansion of Western countries” and that “in the coming period, the United States and the West will focus on how to oust Putin and create various political ‘revolutionary’ movements in Russia” and undermine Russia’s periphery. Zhang Zhikun asserts that the US strategy “is to weaken Russia and contain China at the same time”. He anticipates that “China’s relations with Western countries will become more precarious, and close economic and trade ties, personnel exchanges, financial ties, etc... may be broken at any time.” Underlining that an “all-round containment’ of China by the “hegemonic bloc” is inevitable, he emphasises that “sanctions and blockades of China may happen at any time.” He exhorts “all patriotic Chinese” to shed illusions about the United States and the West, and eliminate their dependence on Western blocs, including in all key technologies.

That the CCP has chosen to justify its support to Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine two months after the commencement of the war is significant. It suggests that inner-party opposition has increased. The justifications have thus far appeared in CCP- and PLA-affiliated outfits.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Bagga case: HC tells Haryana, Delhi to file written statement on factual position

2
Delhi

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

3
Delhi

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case

4
Punjab

Punjab police in dock over botched Delhi operation

5
Punjab

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

6
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

7
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

8
World

Pakistani man shoots dead 21-year-old sister for pursuing dancing and modelling as career

9
Punjab

Bagga case: Punjab moves High Court on 'detention', Haryana, Delhi told to respond

10
J & K

Hizbul's oldest surviving terrorist, Ashraf Molvi, killed along with two other terrorists in South Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

Top News

Tajinder Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police produce BJP leader at Magistrate's residence at midnight

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case

High Court adjourns hearing on BJP leader's case till Tuesda...

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...

5 dead, 11 injured as fire breaks out at building in Indore

7 killed as fire breaks out at Indore building

Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him ‘full marks on honesty’

Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him 'full marks on honesty'

CM Jai Ram calls on ailing former minister Sukh ram at Mandi hospital, provides govt chopper to airlift him to Delhi

Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him

On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...

Cities

View All

4 armed miscreants loot bank

4 armed miscreants loot bank

Man attacked, dies; wife also serious

A man who dreams his painting & paints his dream

Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's one-point agenda: Development

Efficient drainage system top priority: Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Man drives car into Bhakra canal in Punjab’s Ropar

Mohali man drives SUV into Bhakra canal in Punjab’s Ropar

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

Panjab University convocation: A day to remember for PhD scholars

5 DSPs, 8 SHOs among 26 cops shifted in Chandigarh

Swindler lands in Chandigarh Cyber Cell net

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

Tajinder Singh Bagga 'troublemaker', already faces several cases

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case

Centre-Delhi Govt row referred to 5-judge Bench

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Kapurthala Jail Superintendent suspended over lemon fraud

Sewa kendras to stay open 7 days in Nawanshahr

Ropar-Phagwara four-lane highway: Officials told to send proposal to turn highway into green corridor

Deputy Commissioner dedicates libraries to students at 2 govt schools

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Woman smuggler held with heroin

Man booked for killing father-in-law

Sewerage connections of 5 illegal colonies snapped

3 held in Rs 40L robbery at oil trading firm

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Punjabi University holds conference on freedom movement

Punjabi University staff await salary

Patiala: Body of missing girl found in Bhakra Canal

Encroachments on 107.5 acres removed in Patiala district