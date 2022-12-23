 Rocket attacks point to terrorist-gangster nexus : The Tribune India

Rocket attacks point to terrorist-gangster nexus

The RPG attacks were carried out with a demonstrative intent rather than to cause large-scale collateral damage — to send out a message of the capabilities of anti-national elements to repeatedly carry out such strikes and gain experience for more effective and successful attacks in future. Attacks on the police and Army reflect the motive of the perpetrators to systematically undermine the government machinery.

Rocket attacks point to terrorist-gangster nexus

Security concern: The projectile first struck the iron grills of the gate of Sarhali police station and then the Saanjh Kendar; and (inset) the RPG launcher. Tribune photo & PTI



Lt Gen SK Saini (retd)

Former Vice Chief Of Army Staff

SARHALI police station in the border district of Tarn Taran (Punjab) was attacked by a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) on December 10. Though no casualty was reported, windowpanes of the adjoining Saanjh Kendar and a portion of the wall were damaged in the attack.

According to the police, the recovered RPG seemed to have been smuggled from across the border. The Punjab Police have seized several drones, arms and ammunition this year in areas along the India-Pakistan border.

Earlier this year, an RPG was fired at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters in Mohali. There have been three other attacks in Punjab launched with weapons other than RPG, including a grenade blast outside the gate of the Army cantonment in Pathankot.

According to media reports, the police and investigation agencies have found a common thread in various attacks. The accused were lured with money and foreign dreams to carry out these strikes. Gangsters, shooters and even small-time criminals executed the attacks on the ground.

The second RPG incident in seven months has far-reaching security ramifications that need to be understood and corrective measures should be taken before the situation deteriorates.

Apparently, both RPG attacks were carried out with a demonstrative intent rather than to cause large-scale collateral damage — to send out a message of the capabilities of anti-national elements to repeatedly carry out such attacks at will and gain experience for more effective and successful strikes in future.

Attacks on the police and the Army reflect the motive of the perpetrators to systematically undermine the government machinery. This will, in time, lead to a perception of incompetence of the government to safeguard its citizens, creating alienation and insecurity.

The use of RPG in these two attacks is itself alarming. The RPG is a 70-mm heavy-calibre Soviet-era weapon used by regular armies to destroy hardened targets. According to South Asia Terrorism Portal, there were just 43 incidents of rocket attacks in J&K between 2000 and 2014. Availability of such weapons in Punjab at this juncture is a cause for concern. Incidents of drones being used to ferry weapons, ammunition and narcotics across the border are being regularly reported. Punjab has witnessed an alarming increase in drone activities across the international border with Pakistan this year as compared to previous years.

The Border Security Force (BSF), which guards the borders with Pakistan, has collated around 200 drone incidents this year at various points along the border, according to data available with the Punjab Police. Drones fly at low altitude above the ground level and are difficult to detect by conventional air-surveillance radars deployed along the border. Given their small size and minimal cost, they have become the preferred mode for cross-border ferrying of illicit consignments.

It is also apparent that these attacks were carried out by untrained persons rather than by trained terrorists as no casualties took place. Moreover, even the rocket launcher used in the attack was recovered from the scene, which a well-trained person will rarely do. It also indicates that such weapon systems are available in adequate numbers, making their retrieval after the attack unnecessary. More importantly, the execution of such attacks has been outsourced to criminals who are acting like overground workers of terrorist organisations. As time passes, they can enhance the survivability and relevance of the terrorists to further create a sense of lawlessness and insecurity.

The nexus between terrorist organisations and criminal elements is evident from the findings of the preliminary police investigation into the Tarn Taran incident. According to the police, the December 10 attack was masterminded by foreign-based wanted terrorists at the behest of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with the help of a prisoner currently lodged in the Goindwal Sahib jail.

The police also arrested four persons who provided logistical support to two juveniles who carried out the attack. The Punjab DGP told the media that foreign-based handlers used “cutouts and dead letter box techniques for retrieval of consignments and establishing contact so that the module members were assigned tasks directly by the handlers and were aware of their roles only.” Even the identities of sub-modules remained hidden from other sub-modules. Monetary allurement appears to be the main motivating factor for the attackers.

The security establishment also needs to recognise the fact that these anti-national elements have the ability to establish safe houses and weapon caches within rural as well as urban Punjab. While funds for such actions may be channelled externally, financing of terrorist activities internally needs to be looked into.

It is not too late to reverse this decline by breaking the terrorist-criminal-gangster nexus through coordinated and effective border management, including anti-drone measures, and relentless intelligence-based operations against anti-national elements. Anti-drone measures along the western border need to be put in place with the Ministry of Home Affairs taking the lead. It will entail inter-agency coordination, real-time intelligence-sharing, a surveillance grid, both technical and physical, and soft and hard kill counter-drone weapon systems deployment along the border.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

2
Nation

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

3
Haryana

HPSC to advertise 1,535 posts of college teacher

4
Punjab

Delhi High Court dismisses plea opposing permission to Sikhs carrying kirpans on flights

5
Nation

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread, PM Modi to review covid situation in India on Thursday

6
Entertainment

Who is 'AU' and how is he linked to Rhea Chakraborty? Why a probe is demanded into his phone calls to the actress

7
Nation

Mask up in crowded places, boost surveillance and keep hospitals ready: PM Modi’s big messages at Covid meet

8
Nation

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt hours before PM's covid review meeting

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

10
Nation

Rajasthan professor demands sexual favours from university student, fails her on refusing to oblige; arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

Random testing of foreign arrivals

Random testing of foreign arrivals

Set to start tomorrow | No room for complacency against viru...

Deadlock persists after 17th round of India-China talks

Deadlock persists after 17th round of India-China talks

Corps Commander-level meet held on Dec 20 after 5 months

Amid bedlam over LAC debate, Parl set to adjourn sine die today

Amid bedlam over LAC debate, Parl set to adjourn sine die today

Session to end 6 days ahead of schedule

Weren’t informed of arrest, says labour activist’s family

Weren’t informed of arrest, says labour activist’s family

Numbers swell at Zira, farmers in for long haul

Numbers swell at Zira, farmers in for long haul


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

‘Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical’

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes