Rocky ride for Imran

From next army chief to mounting debt, Pakistan PM’s plate full

Rocky ride for Imran

Untrue: Imran, a radical Islamist, portrays a ‘liberal’ image to western friends. Reuters

G Parthasarathy

Chancellor, Jammu Central University & former High Commissioner to Pakistan

Imran Khan had a very different entry and rise in Pakistani politics from virtually all his predecessors, ranging from Mohammed Jinnah to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif. The planning behind the entry and rise of Imran Khan in politics was, however, not through any political party. It was facilitated by a former ISI chief, Lt Gen Hamid Gul.

There are too many imponderables. Army takeovers and regime change are not unheard of in Pakistan.

I got to know Hamid Gul personally in Islamabad. Conversations with him during the height of the Kargil conflict were revealing about how long-time military dictator Gen Zia-ul-Haq ruthlessly ruled the country as its President and army chief. Zia led the country into adopting radical Islamic practices and policies nationally. As DG (ISI), Gul played an active role in fomenting conflict by radical Islamic groups, in both Afghanistan and J&K. 

Despite his efforts to portray himself as a liberal, Cambridge-educated cricketer, Imran Khan was in close touch with Gul, who became one of the founding members of his Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, now ruling Pakistan. Not surprisingly, Imran Khan’s growingly Islamist party was built on the support of the Pakistan military. Guided by Gul, Imran became a radical Islamist, articulating rabidly anti-Indian policies, while portraying a ‘liberal’ image to his western friends. He also has the dubious distinction of ruining Pakistan’s relations with erstwhile good friends, like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, by thoughtless actions, like his growing ties with Turkey and Malaysia. This, even as India’s relations with Arab Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE  grew stronger.

Pakistan has a record of living beyond its means and accumulating debts. Imran Khan has little choice now but to tighten his belt and accept growing conditionalities imposed by creditors for doles from the strictest international lender, the International Monetary Fund. According to recent studies, and reports of the Pakistan government, Pakistan has virtually doubled its external debt to over $85 billion in the past three years, while setting new records of external borrowing. Sri Lanka has, however, shown the foresight of not repeating its folly of borrowing more than it could repay from China for the Hambantota Port. Pakistan, however, seems to be digging an even deeper hole of unpayable debts, including to its friend, China. Pakistan continues to borrow recklessly from China for its much-touted CPEC. At the same time, China has taken virtually full control of the Gwadar transportation corridor, even as Chinese fishing boats use Gwadar extensively to denude the fishery resources of the Arabian Sea. US President Biden  has not spoken to Imran Khan after he took over. Moreover, Washington is not going to forget the humiliation that Pakistan led the US through, in Afghanistan.

Successive Pakistan prime ministers have recognised that while they could mould the directions of the country’s foreign and security policies, it would be dangerous for any ruler to take on the country’s military leadership, especially on issues of national security, and on relations with neighbours, India and Afghanistan. Imran Khan, however, seems to have set himself a route, which is increasingly at odds with Pakistan’s army chief, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Imran Khan forgot the reality that while he could seek ways to get around some of the policies that the army chief does not support, it would be dangerous to undermine the army chief’s role.  

Imran Khan’s problems with the army arose from the personal rapport he developed with his flamboyant and ambitious ISI chief, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. The ISI boss made a serious mistake in seeking to become the centre of global media attention, when the last Americans were flying/fleeing out of Afghanistan. The ISI chief, thereafter, supervised, amidst worldwide publicity, the removal of senior Taliban leaders like Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who were forced to flee from Kabul to Kandahar. They nevertheless soon returned to ostensibly less important, but influential positions. This  move was executed with the help of the powerful ISI-backed Haqqani network of the Taliban, which operates from both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Infuriated, Bajwa responded swiftly, transferring the ISI chief to  the post of Corps Commander of troops of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, which deals with challenges the Pakistan military is facing from  the Afghan Taliban, together with the separatist and nationalistic Pashtun Tehrik-i-Taliban, Pakistan, operating on both sides of the Durand Line.

Neither the Taliban nor the Tehrik-i-Taliban show due respect for the Durand Line as the international border separating Afghanistan and Pakistan. Afghanistan’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Stanikzai noted on January 6: ‘The Durand Line is an issue of the whole nation, not just the government. It doesn't belong to the government. We will give the responsibility to the nation, so that the nation will make the decision.’ The political clock is now ticking within Pakistan on Pashtun territorial claims across the Line. Moreover, amidst  differences with General Bajwa, Imran Khan is also facing a restive Baloch population, angered by  violations of their  maritime frontiers by Chinese fishermen, and the erosion of their rights in Gwadar.

The coming 18 months will see important changes within Pakistan. Bajwa is scheduled to retire in September. The opposition is, meanwhile, flexing its muscle to secure enough defections to bring down Imran Khan’s government. That can succeed only if the army gives the green signal to all concerned. Moreover, Bajwa will have to recommend the name of his successor. Imran Khan would prefer to appoint his protégé Faiz Hameed as the next army chief, with whose support he can ensure that he gets re-elected, before October 12, 2023. This could cause ripples within the army, as Faiz Hameed is the junior-most three-star General, among the Corps Commanders. Would the army respect such a decision by a discredited Prime Minister in such circumstances, or would it act pre-emptively to enforce its priorities? There are too many imponderables right now. Army takeovers and regime change are not unheard of in Pakistan!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Girl with Deep Sidhu in SUV tells police truck driver ahead was 'speeding rashly' and applied sudden breaks

2
Ludhiana

Deep Sidhu cremated amid pro-Khalistan slogans in Ludhiana; people attend last rites in large numbers

3
Haryana

321 top builders owe Rs 15,585 crore to Haryana; list of top 10 defaulters inside

4
Haryana

Gurugram's 'Green view society' declared unsafe, residents asked to vacate by March 1

5
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

6
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's accident: Head injury main cause of death, airbag burst due to collision

7
Diaspora

Don’t conflate Swastika with Hakenkreuz: US-based Hindu group to Canadian PM Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh

8
Entertainment

Should child imitate sex worker? Kangana Ranaut hits at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi viral video, drags former Prime Minister in Instagram story

9
Punjab

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

10
Punjab Election punjab polls

Priyanka by his side, Channi says ‘won’t let UP, Bihar, Delhi ‘de bhaiye’ enter Punjab’; row erupts

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Trending

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

PM: Congress failed to keep Kartarpur during Partition

PM Modi: Congress failed to keep Kartarpur during Partition

Aam Aadmi Party a photocopy of Congress

AAP will end ‘inspector raj’ in Punjab if voted to power, vows Kejriwal

AAP will end 'inspector raj' in Punjab if voted to power, vows Arvind Kejriwal

I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Govt mulls more flights to bring students

Govt mulls more flights to bring students

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joins AAP in presence of Kejriwal

Amritsar West: Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Now, Air India's Amritsar-London flight thrice a week

Amritsar: Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

PGI's Gastro Department doctors bring laurels

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Supreme Court questions govt over OROP implementation

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Congress vs Congress battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Congress, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doctor, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP will provide free quality education, healthcare: Manish Sisodia

2 dead, 30 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

Deep Sidhu cremated amid pro-Khalistan slogans in Ludhiana; people attend last rites in large numbers

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face Gurpreet Singh Shahpur accused of hiding facts in affidavit

Resume primary classes as well, demand teachers, parents in Patiala